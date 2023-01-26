Sports
Kentucky Splits Doubleheader – British Athletics Wednesday
LEXINGTON, Ky. The Kentucky Women’s Tennis team split games against Cincinnati and Marshall at the Hillary J. Boone Indoor Tennis Center on Wednesday. The Wildcats started the day by beating Cincinnati 6-1, before falling to Marshall 4-3 in the second game of the day. Today’s results bring Kentucky’s record to 4-2. Both of Kentucky’s losses are up one point.
Florencia Urrutia again shone for the Wildcats, winning all four of her games. In doubles, she and partner Makayla Mills won both matches without dropping a match. In singles, Urrutia lost just three matches on her way to two wins. Sophomore Ellie Eades also won both of her singles matches.
The first game of the day featured a pair of rivals separated by just 83 miles of Interstate 75. The Wildcats started with doubles and jumped atop the Bearcats with easy wins over No. 1 and No. 3 Doubles. Florencia Urrutia and Makayla Mills won their first game of the season in dominant fashion at first court, keeping their Cincinnati opponents off the scoreboard. The double point was secured by the first pairing of Maialen Morante and Elizabeth Stevens. The duo defeated the Bearcats 6-3 to give Kentucky a 1-0 lead in the game.
Playing up front, Kentucky would waste no time extending its advantage. Urrutia, Mills and Zoe Hammond would all race to quick victories in No. 2, 3 and 4 singles respectively. Urrutia would race to beat Cincinnati’s Cassie McLay, 6-1, 6-1. The win was the third of the year by that score for the senior from Santa Fe, Argentina. Two points short of victory, Kentucky would clinch the game with simultaneous Mills and Hammond victories. Mills would go on to beat Maria Santilli 6-2, 6-2 in her first third field appearance this season.
To secure victory for the Wildcats, Hammond, a true freshman, claimed the first game of her collegiate career at No. 4 Singles, a 6-1, 6-3 loss to Kelli Niehaus. Despite racing to a 6-1 win in the first set, junior Elizabeth Stevens fell in singles for the first time this year, losing to All-AAC performer Elizabeth Pendergast. The last two points for the Cats were taken in shortened, pro-set matches at No. 5 and No. 6 singles. Ellie Eades won for the first time this year with an easy 8-3 win, while Morante claimed an 8-5 win to close out the match.
The doubleheader concluded with another regional matchup, pitting the homestanding Cats against the Thundering Herd of Marshall. Kentucky claimed the double for the fifth time in six games to take the upper hand. With the same lineup as the morning matinee, it was again Courts 1 & 3 that sealed the deal for Kentucky. Urrutia and Mills continued their unbeaten start to 2023 with another 6-0 win at No. 1 doubles. Their performance was followed by a resounding, 6-2 victory at No. 3 doubles by Morante and Stevens.
The match went into singles, where Marshall received a point at No. 6 in singles due to a Kentucky injury. However, Urrutia continued her dominant day. The Argentine was able to roll through Marshall’s Doroteja Joksovic 6-0, 6-1 in a forty-eight minute game to retake the lead for the Cats at 2-1. The match marked the first time this season that Urrutia had played No. 1 in singles.
Marshall was able to tie the game again, as Emma Vanderhayden, a year ago All-Conference USA Freshman team selection, handed Kentucky Freshman Zoe Hammond her first loss of the season at No. 3 Singles. Previously, Hammond had started her collegiate career with a 5–0 record, winning matches ranked No. 4, 5, and 6 singles.
Kentucky was able to regain momentum with a victory over No. 4 Singles, as Ellie Eades claimed her second win of the day with a 6-3, 6-2 victory against Marshall’s Gabrielle Clairotte. Marshall would re-tie the game after a marathon match at No. 2 singles. Playing the field for the first time this year, Mills was able to claim the first set for the Wildcats, but the Herd would come back thunderous. Marshall’s Johanna Strom would win the final two sets to win a match that would last over two and a half hours. With the score even at three, the dual would go down to number 5 singles. Senior Maialen Morante fought hard to force a third set, before falling to Marshall’s Sophia Hurrion. The victory on Court 5 gave Marshall the 4–3 win in the overall double match.
Kentucky will enjoy an extended rest before its next game and will return to action on Saturday, February 11 in the team’s first road game of 2023. The Wildcats will take on the Nittany Lions of Penn State at University’s Sarni Tennis Center Park, Pa., game starts at 10:00. Fans can follow live stats, or by tuning into PlaySight.
RESULTS
Kentucky vs. Cincinnati
Doubles
Mills/Urrutia (UK) def. McLay/Pendergast (UC) 6-0
Eades/Hammond (UK) vs. Niehaus/Santilli (UC) 4-5 (unfinished)
Morante/Stevens (UK) def. Bruno/Flanagan (UC) 6-3
Single people
Pendergast (UC) def. Elizabeth Stevens (UK) 1-6, 6-3, 6-4
Florencia Urrutia (UK) defeated. McLay (UC) 6-1, 6-1
Makayla Mills (UK) defeated. Santilli (UC) 6-2, 6-2
Zoe Hammond (UK) reports. Niehaus (UC) 6-1, 6-3
Ellie Eades (UK) defeated. Flanagan (UC) 8-3
Maialen Morante (UK) defeated. Ferguson (U.C.) 8-5
Order of finishing:
Doubles 1, 3
Singles2, 3, 4, 1, 5, 6
Kentucky vs. Marshall
Doubles
Mills/Urrutia (UK) def. Strom/Vanderheyden (MU) 6-0
Eades/Hammond (UK) vs. Clairette/Lopicic (MU) 2-4 (unfinished)
Morante/Stevens (UK) def. Joksovic/McGrane (MU) 6-2
Single people
Florence Urrutia (UK) defeated. Joksovic (MU) 6-1, 6-1
Strom (MU) def. Makayla Mills (UK) 2-6, 6-2, 7-5
Vanderheyden (MU) defeated. Zoë Hammond (UK) 6-2, 6-1
Ellie Eades (UK) defeated. Clairette (MU) 6-3, 6-2
Hurrion (MU) def. Maialen Morante (UK) 6-1, 4-6, 6-3
Lopicic (MU) def. Lidia Gonzalez (UK) standard
Order of finishing:
Doubles 1, 3
Singles 1, 3, 4, 2, 5
Follow the Wildcats for the latest on UK Women’s Tennis Twitter and Instagram at @UKWomensTennis.
|
Sources
2/ https://ukathletics.com/news/2023/01/25/kentucky-splits-wednesday-doubleheader/
