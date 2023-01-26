Sports
Eight illegal gamblers kicked out of cricket matches in first two weeks of SA20
EXCLUSIVE: Eight illegal gamblers are kicked out of cricket matches in the first two weeks of the SA20 competition over corruption concerns – with a UK-based gambler boasting a career earnings of £3.8m
- A Sportsmail investigation has uncovered details of an anti-corruption operation
- Cricket South Africa cracks in the first two weeks of the SA20 competition
- Eight illegal gamblers, two from England, have been kicked out of T20 matches
Eight illegal gamblers, including two from England, have been kicked out of Twenty20 matches in South Africa during the first two weeks of SA20 competition over corruption concerns.
A Sports mail Investigations have uncovered details of Cricket South Africa’s anti-corruption operation at the new franchise tournament, which is primarily aimed at cracking down on criminal gangs exploiting poor workers to serve India’s $100 billion-a-year illegal gambling industry.
In the SA20 group stage, English stars Jos Buttler and Jofra Archer played alongside South Africans Kagiso Rabada and Quinton de Kock, a combination that has attracted sold-out domestic crowds for the first time in a generation.
Eight illegal gamblers have been kicked out of T20 matches in South Africa in the first two weeks of the new SA20 competition, for which icon Graeme Smith (right) is League Commissioner
But the glitz and glamor hide a seedy side of the tournament. After spending time with CSA’s anti-corruption officers at several of the contest’s six venues, Sports mail can reveal:
– Eight punters were kicked out of matches due to the illegal practice of transmitting live match information from stadiums to unlicensed bookmakers, including two from England, three from India and three from Bangladesh. actual numbers involved are much higher.
– The evicted Indian and Bangladeshi gamblers were employed by criminal gangs across the subcontinent who paid them a daily rate of around £50 plus accommodation and food in exchange for live commentary on the match, which enabled them to obtain information and details in advance from the large gambling operators and thereby beat the markets.
– Individual gamblers can make millions through pitch sideding, where one of the UK-based gamblers was kicked out by anti-corruption officials who openly showed them his career earnings, which totaled £3.8 million.
Pitch-sidening is banned in all sports venues because by giving illegal gambling operators a time advantage of up to 10 seconds compared to those who rely on television images, it can seriously distort betting markers.
A Sports mail investigation has uncovered details of Cricket South Africa’s anti-corruption operation during the new franchise tournament, targeting criminal gangs exploiting poor workers
Anti-corruption officials have also said so Sports mail that there is considerable evidence of individuals who begin pitch-sided being induced to act as go-betweens to facilitate corruption and mockery, particularly those employed by criminal gangs.
During SA20, those first caught clearing the pitch were kicked out of the stadium and banned from all other grounds. Those guilty of a second offense were handed over to the South African police and charged with trespassing, having broken the terms of an earlier ban.
While there are a few individuals who practice pitch-siding for personal gain, such as the English gambler who boasts of his 3.8 million winnings, the majority are paid for by illegal gambling syndicates.
At lesser-attended T20 events in Dubai and Abu Dhabi, it is common to see large groups of men with multiple phones standing openly on the sidelines, but with limited anti-corruption resources, the offense remains difficult to prove.
Anti-corruption officials have estimated that there are about 100,000 bookmakers operating illegally in India, with sports betting largely focused on cricket.
In the group stage of SA20, high-profile English stars such as Jos Buttler and Jofra Archer (photo) were featured. There is also no indication that he is involved in any criminal activity
There are no betting shops or legal operators, so there is no way to track bets, with every bet and financial transaction done digitally.
“There’s a lot of money to be made,” said a CSA official Sports mail. “One of the guys from the UK we evicted was happy to show us his lifetime earnings, which amounted to £3.8 million. I’m not sure how long he had been gambling, but that’s a lot of money.
“It is very difficult to spot field players in major tournaments as the stadiums are full and most of the audience are constantly using their mobile phones anyway. The number of people caught probably represents a fraction of those actively involved in illegal gambling.
“Many people start out as pitch-siders and then become corrupt, seeing the potential for even greater revenue. It is our job to make sure that the players are not approached by these individuals in the first place.
“We have a zero-tolerance approach and anyone suspected of illegal gambling or suspicious activity will be kicked out of the stadium.”
Advertisement
|
Sources
2/ https://www.dailymail.co.uk/sport/cricket/article-11674691/Eight-illegal-gamblers-thrown-cricket-matches-fortnight-SA20.html
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Eight illegal gamblers kicked out of cricket matches in first two weeks of SA20
- Latest Global Payments News 25 Jan 2023 | Source of Payments
- Healthy lifestyle for dementia prevention
- Nikki Bella wore a dress intended for John Cena to marry Artem Chigvintsev
- Equal rights cannot wait for International Women’s Day in Multilateralism
- ‘Salems Lot’, James at 15′ Actor was 62 – The Hollywood Reporter
- Fundamental research and development of digital assets can lead to breakthroughs in innovation, competition
- Pope: more than ever today the world needs the Good News of peace
- Chip needed for Gogo 5G on pace for mid-year delivery
- Hulu Drops ‘Solar Opposites’ Justin Roiland – The Hollywood Reporter
- Sisselberger named to Lacrosse Preseason All-American
- Biden Administration Announces Additional Security Assistance for Ukraine > U.S. Department of Defense > News Release