Cricket South Africa cracks in the first two weeks of the SA20 competition

Eight illegal gamblers, including two from England, have been kicked out of Twenty20 matches in South Africa during the first two weeks of SA20 competition over corruption concerns.

A Sports mail Investigations have uncovered details of Cricket South Africa’s anti-corruption operation at the new franchise tournament, which is primarily aimed at cracking down on criminal gangs exploiting poor workers to serve India’s $100 billion-a-year illegal gambling industry.

In the SA20 group stage, English stars Jos Buttler and Jofra Archer played alongside South Africans Kagiso Rabada and Quinton de Kock, a combination that has attracted sold-out domestic crowds for the first time in a generation.

Eight illegal gamblers have been kicked out of T20 matches in South Africa in the first two weeks of the new SA20 competition, for which icon Graeme Smith (right) is League Commissioner

But the glitz and glamor hide a seedy side of the tournament. After spending time with CSA’s anti-corruption officers at several of the contest’s six venues, Sports mail can reveal:

– Eight punters were kicked out of matches due to the illegal practice of transmitting live match information from stadiums to unlicensed bookmakers, including two from England, three from India and three from Bangladesh. actual numbers involved are much higher.

– The evicted Indian and Bangladeshi gamblers were employed by criminal gangs across the subcontinent who paid them a daily rate of around £50 plus accommodation and food in exchange for live commentary on the match, which enabled them to obtain information and details in advance from the large gambling operators and thereby beat the markets.

– Individual gamblers can make millions through pitch sideding, where one of the UK-based gamblers was kicked out by anti-corruption officials who openly showed them his career earnings, which totaled £3.8 million.

Pitch-sidening is banned in all sports venues because by giving illegal gambling operators a time advantage of up to 10 seconds compared to those who rely on television images, it can seriously distort betting markers.

A Sports mail investigation has uncovered details of Cricket South Africa’s anti-corruption operation during the new franchise tournament, targeting criminal gangs exploiting poor workers

Anti-corruption officials have also said so Sports mail that there is considerable evidence of individuals who begin pitch-sided being induced to act as go-betweens to facilitate corruption and mockery, particularly those employed by criminal gangs.

During SA20, those first caught clearing the pitch were kicked out of the stadium and banned from all other grounds. Those guilty of a second offense were handed over to the South African police and charged with trespassing, having broken the terms of an earlier ban.

While there are a few individuals who practice pitch-siding for personal gain, such as the English gambler who boasts of his 3.8 million winnings, the majority are paid for by illegal gambling syndicates.

At lesser-attended T20 events in Dubai and Abu Dhabi, it is common to see large groups of men with multiple phones standing openly on the sidelines, but with limited anti-corruption resources, the offense remains difficult to prove.

Anti-corruption officials have estimated that there are about 100,000 bookmakers operating illegally in India, with sports betting largely focused on cricket.

In the group stage of SA20, high-profile English stars such as Jos Buttler and Jofra Archer (photo) were featured. There is also no indication that he is involved in any criminal activity

There are no betting shops or legal operators, so there is no way to track bets, with every bet and financial transaction done digitally.

“There’s a lot of money to be made,” said a CSA official Sports mail. “One of the guys from the UK we evicted was happy to show us his lifetime earnings, which amounted to £3.8 million. I’m not sure how long he had been gambling, but that’s a lot of money.

“It is very difficult to spot field players in major tournaments as the stadiums are full and most of the audience are constantly using their mobile phones anyway. The number of people caught probably represents a fraction of those actively involved in illegal gambling.

“Many people start out as pitch-siders and then become corrupt, seeing the potential for even greater revenue. It is our job to make sure that the players are not approached by these individuals in the first place.

“We have a zero-tolerance approach and anyone suspected of illegal gambling or suspicious activity will be kicked out of the stadium.”