Sports
Tennis great Roger Federer hangs from the ceiling in nothing but his underwear and a swim cap
Twenty-time Grand Slam winner Roger Federer is unfortunately not in Melbourne Park for the Australian Open after retiring last September – and the vision of what he’s been up to proves he couldn’t be further from the tennis bubble.
The 41-year-old has instead immersed himself in the art world, previewing a yet-to-be-released documentary that shows him hanging from the ceiling wearing only his underpants and a black bathing cap.
But why, you ask?
Roger Federer, photographed with his wife Mirka at a fashion event in Paris earlier this month, has made a stunning move after his retirement
Roger Federer was suspended from the ceiling in a suit of armor wearing only his underwear as part of a new art installation that highlights the figure of the Swiss star
For an upcoming art exhibition by renowned Swiss artist and sculptor Ugo Rondinone titled ‘Cloud Six’.
Federer was placed in a series of bizarre poses while suspended from the ceiling in a harness so that his body could be captured as a 3D figure through a high-tech scanner.
At one point, he spent hours in a full-body mold while also having his entire face covered in silicone.
Most retired tennis legends would go on to the commentary circuit for the grand slams, or charge a lot of money as a speaker, but Federer said he wanted to get off those typical paths and challenge himself.
Ever the legend, he’s not content to rest on his laurels.
Federer can also be seen wearing a swimming cap in the documentary sneak peak, where his entire body is scanned and turned into a mold
Roger Federer retired in September 2022 after winning 20 grand slam titles, including the 2017 Wimbledon Championship (pictured)
The Swiss made it clear at the time that he wanted to spend time with his family – which is why he didn’t travel down to attend the Australian Open, despite being asked by organizers.
So instead he takes himself way out of his comfort zone.
“This new experience gave me the chance to push myself out of my comfort zone and opened my eyes to learn the intricate processes of creating art,” he said on a trailer for the documentary, titled “Portrait of a championpresented by investment banker Credit Suisse in conjunction with NBCUniversal Catalyst Showcases.
‘I was surprised how much energy art gave me. I didn’t think that would happen to me… it’s a switch from my daily life. It’s peaceful.
“I think it’s really important to do other things, not just run after a fuzzy tennis ball.
‘I enjoy working with Ugo. Super nice guy, great artist, very wise – he has a heart of gold.
“So to spend time with him and learn from his art, I really enjoyed it.”
Since entering his final tournament – a star-studded Laver Cup – in September and leaving the field in tears, Federer has transitioned seamlessly to a more casual, albeit social, life.
He was recently photographed with his wife Mirka alongside Vogue fashion icon Anna Wintour and Aussie director Baz Luhrmann at a fashion event in Paris.
He also played some NBA games and continued his immense charity work.
Those would definitely have been on the retirement bingo card as opposed to hanging from a harness in his underwear.
Roger Federer (left) and wife Mirka (right) at a fashion event in Paris with Vogue icon Anna Wintour (second from left) and Australian director Baz Luhrmann (second from right)
Federer also took part in an NBA game between the Nets and Celtics last December after retiring from tennis
When asked how the process of turning into an art installation made him feel, a typically mild-mannered Federer admitted that it was difficult at times; but he always had the end goal in mind.
“Of course you feel vulnerable … you know everyone is watching you and filming you,” Federer said, describing the process behind the art installation.
“I’m used to it on a tennis court, but there I have my racket, which is like my hammer from Thor, I have my outfit that resembles my uniform, my favorite shoes, my headband and then I’m good to go… and if someone is filming you, that’s no problem.
“In your underwear in a harness, and hanging there, is a different situation.
“(But) it’s part of the creative process, which is what it takes to get a good end result,” Federer said.
Roger Federer, who has mastered all surfaces during his career of 20 Grand Slam titles, is considered by many to be the greatest male player of all time
The art was installed by Rondinone and his team in an icon of Venice.
Founded in 1261, Scuola Grande San Giovanni Evangelista presents the long and rich history of the city of Venice to visitors, and now has hanging Roger Federer molds added to its storied history.
|
Sources
2/ https://www.dailymail.co.uk/sport/tennis/article-11673547/Tennis-great-Roger-Federer-hangs-ceiling-underwear-swim-cap.html
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Swedish PM says NATO membership most important, calls for dialogue with Turkey – Reuters
- Tennis great Roger Federer hangs from the ceiling in nothing but his underwear and a swim cap
- Junya Watanabe x New Balance Launch at Paris Men’s Fashion Week – Footwear News
- Cinema International announces the schedule of films for the spring semester 2023
- Gel nail polish can damage DNA, study finds
- The exodus of China’s wealthy is accelerating with the end of Covid Zero
- Putri Candrawathi apologizes to Brigadier Joshua’s family to President Jokowi
- Karan Johar Reviews Shah Rukh Khans Pathaan Says Bollywood You May Have Been Slandered And Boycotted But..
- International Summary | News, Sports, Jobs
- Experts explain Ukraine’s new tanks
- BBC Documentary on PM Modi: To the Person Sitting in the Dark
- Verizon Innovative Learning How parents are learning with their students