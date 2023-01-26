Fantasy Hockey Happiness Index – Bruins, Kraken are among the luckiest in NHL

It’s time for another check-in on how lines stack up in goals versus expected goals as tracked by MoneyPuck.

As of Sunday, there were 72 lines in the NHL that have played 150 minutes together at five-on-five this season. Some are still together, but some have not been together for a while and are no longer relevant.

For example, the line of Jonathan Huberdeau, Elias Lindholm, and Tyler Toffoli has one of the bigger gaps between their goals and expected goals, but the Flames haven’t used those three together on a line for weeks.

Line consistency is hard to maintain all season. If a line had stayed together all season, playing 10 minutes five-on-five per game, they would have been together for well over 400 minutes this season. But only three lines have reached that threshold: the top lines of the Dallas Stars and Tampa Bay Lightning and the third line of the Carolina Hurricanes. In fact, only 12 lines have even crossed the 300-minute mark this season.

Our “lucky lines” are NHL trios with more goals than the expected goal formulas say they should have, while “troubled trios” are the lines with fewer goals than the math says they should. Most of the stats are through Jan. 22 (but some have since been updated manually when relevant) and rely heavily on MoneyPuck.com, with some assists coming from EvolvingHockey.com.

lucky lines

Andrei Kuzmenko, Elias Pettersson and Ilya Mikheyev, Vancouver Canucks (expected goals, 9.1; actual goals, 17): Interestingly, this line has only played a handful of games together since we last looked at expected goals online in a column on Nov. 27 — 63 minutes together, at to be precise. But fresh under the watchful eye of new bank boss Rick Tocchet, the trio reunited on its debut on Tuesday. Guess what? They scored two goals, again surpassing their expected goal tally. It’s easy to see where the disparity is coming from now as Kuzmenko has a 25.6% shooting percentage that is equivalent to the league lead. We have no basis for Kuzmenko’s shooting percentage, so maybe it’s real. Anyway, he is available in 40% of the leagues and is on top under a new coach; he is worth adding.

David Krejci, David Pastrnak and Pavel Zacha, Boston Bruins (expected goals, 9.2; actual goals, 17): This “happiness” is really just that Pasta is Pasta. He makes expected goal calculations look silly most seasons. But I wanted to emphasize this line because Zacha becomes unloved. Zacha has been included in just 6.7% of the leagues and has held steady with 1.8 Fantasy Points Per Game (FPPG) in the last month, which his 1.3 FPPG in the season hides due to a slow start.

Matty Beniers, Jordan Eberle and Jared McCann, Seattle Kraken (expected goals, 8.6; actual goals, 18): This line does not currently exist in this form and should be referred to more as the duo of Beniers and Eberle plus a friend. And while much of the blame for the “luck” can be placed on McCann as he is tied with Kuzmenko for the highest shooting percentage in the league, Beniers and Eberle still exceed expected goals with other linemates. Particularly with Andre Burakovsky, who is now the third member of the line when healthy, the trio has 10 goals but only 5.7 expected goals. But I still don’t think we should expect Beniers to cool down as the season comes to a close; he’s just that good.

Other lucky lines:

Tage Thompson, Jeff Skinner and Alex Tuch, Buffalo Sabers (expected goals, 21.5; actual goals, 28).

Nazem Kadri, Jonathan Huberdeau and Milan Lucic, Calgary Flames (expected goals, 6.8; actual goals, 11).

Jamie Benn, Ty Dellandrea and Wyatt Johnston, Dallas Stars (expected goals, 10.6; actual goals, 20).

Mark Scheifele, Cole Perfetti and Blake Wheeler, Winnipeg Jets (expected goals, 11.1; actual goals, 15).

Roope Hintz, Joe Pavelski and Jason Robertson, Dallas Stars (expected goals, 24; actual goals, 32).

Cloudy trios

Tim Stutzle, Claude Giroux and Brady Tkachuk, Senators from Ottawa (expected goals, 17.9; actual goals, 12): I didn’t intend to include this trio because if the Sens are healthy, this isn’t a line. But with Josh Norris dropping back for the rest of the campaign, we might see these three back together. This combination was out of place just prior to Norris’s brief return, but it’s been the Senators’ most successful line this season — and that’s despite being unlucky with expected goals. This Norris re-injury is a real shame as his presence seems to be key for the Sens with two good lines instead of just one. The return of this line does decide Giroux’s fate in fantasy, as he fails to produce on a unity with Shane Pinto and Alex DeBrincat — literally, as that trio has scored zero goals this season, but allowed seven in just 58 minutes (worst line in the NHL not by the Chicago Blackhawks for goals against per 60).

Chris Kreider, Mika Zibanejad and Kaapo Kakko, New York Rangers (expected goals, 13.7; actual goals, 9): This line comes and goes, but was together ahead of Monday’s Rangers game when the team pushed the “all-in” version of their depth chart (Kreider, Zibanejad and Artemi Panarin as the top line). While Kakko is generally pretty close to his individually expected goal tally (10.8 expected; nine actual), I wonder if he owes something to this line combination and has earned some extra with his other frequent line combination. When Kakko is with Alexis Lafreniere and Filip Chytil, the trio is part of the “lucky lines” crew, with 6.4 expected goals and 11 actual goals this season. Maybe we won’t be happy with the end result for fantasy this season, but I think Kakko (and Lafreniere) have a bright fantasy future.

Trevor Moore, Phillip Danault and Viktor Arvidsson, Los Angeles Kings (expected goals, 15.8; actual goals, 9): Moore isn’t expected back until next week’s all-star break, meaning we won’t see this line again until February 11. Moore has not played since December 23, but this line had been locked up for the Kings as a unit until then. In his absence, Alex Iafallo has kept the fortress and that trio has 5.9 expected goals and six actual goals, so essentially right on the money. Danault and Arvidsson both teeter on the cusp of becoming lineup locks for fantasy, but don’t help themselves with racks like the past six games. The line with Moore has a slightly better goal-per-60 target than the line with Iafallo, so it will be interesting to see how the Kings handle Moore’s return. And anyway, we just want a little more consistency from Danault and Arvidsson so we can put them on the fantasy roster and leave them there.

Other troubled trios: