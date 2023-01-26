Holidays and Observances April 2023: Full Calendar





If you’ve dragged your heels through too long a winter, April is a breath of fresh air, with its newly blooming flowers, warmer temperatures and cheery nature. While it has classic holidays like April Fools’ Day and Easter (well, sometimes), the lesser-known holidays, observances, and awareness days throughout the month also offer opportunities to turn over a new leaf and celebrate spring. For example, Nature Day, Find a Rainbow Day, National Dandelion Day and National Gardening Day invite you to go outside and enjoy those beautiful spring days. But if it’s been all April showers lately, there are plenty of holidays that can also inspire indoor activities. Make festive crafts with your children on National Crafts Day. National Self-Care Day might invite you to linger a little longer in the bath or treat yourself to a spa appointment. Or you can make lots of goodies like sourdough bread, deep dish pizza, or a colorful platter. It is also a month to connect with others if you have hibernated this winter. Think of: National Greeting Card Day, National Tell A Story Day and Global Pay It Forward Day. No matter how you choose to commemorate April 2023, add these dates to your calendar to help you experience it to the fullest. Daily holidays and observances in April 2023 April 1st April Fool’s Day

International Pillow Fight Day

National fun day

National Greeting Card Day

National Handmade Day

National Sourdough Bread Day April 2 Day of the geologists

International Children’s Book Day

National DIY Day

National Ferret Day

National Peanut Butter and Jelly Day

Day of nature

Palm Sunday

World Autism Awareness Day April 3rd National Chocolate Mousse Day

National Find a Rainbow Day

National Inspirational Joy Day April 4 International Carrot Day

National Cordon Bleu Day

National School Librarian Day

National Vitamin C Day April 5th Bell Bottoms Day

National Caramel Day

National Dandelion Day

National Deep Dish Pizza Day

National Self Care Day

National Hiking Day

Pesach (starts at sunset)

Peep Day 6 April Poppy Day in California

Hostess Twinkie Day

National AA Bowl Day

National Burrito Day

National Caramel Popcorn Day

National Library Day

National Pajama Day

National Student Athlete Day April 7 Good Friday

National Coffee Day

National Pet Insurance Day

Day of public television

Walk to work day April 8 International Feng Shui Awareness Day

International Children’s Yoga Day

National Zoo Lovers Day April 9 Easter

National Baked Ham With Pineapple Day

National Cherish an Antiques Day

National Unicorn Day April 10 Golfers Day

National Stimulate a Young Writers Day

National Farm Animal Day

National Hug Your Dog Day

National Siblings Day 11 April Appreciation day for dog therapy

National Cheese Fondue Day

National Animal Day 12 April Hamster day

National Tosti Day 13th of April Celebrate Teen Literature Day

International Plant Appreciation Day

Pesach ends at nightfall

National Peach Cobbler Day

National Scrabble Day April 14 National Dolphin Day

National Donate a Book Day

National Gardening Day

National Pecan Day 15 of April National ASL Day

National Glazed Spiral Ham Day

Record Store Day April 16 Good Deeds Day

National Eggs Benedict Day

National Orchid Day

Save the Elephant Day April 17 Go do a kite day

International Day of Appreciation of Bats

International Haiku Poetry Day

National Cheese Ball Day April 18 Autism Awareness Day in adults

National Animal Crackers Day

National Move Day April 19 National Banana Day

National Dog Parent Appreciation Day

National Garlic Day 20th of April National Cheddar Fries Day

National Pineapple Upside-Down Cake Day April 21 National Chickpea Day

National Tea Day

World Creativity and Innovation Day April 22nd Earth day

National Jelly Bean Day April 23 National Cherry Cheesecake Day

National English Muffin Day

National Lost Dogs Awareness Day

National Picnic Day

Shakespeare Day

World Book Day

World Table Tennis Day April 24 National pigs in a blanket day April 25 National Mani-Pedi Day

National Plumbing Day

National Zucchini Bread Day

Day of the school bus driver

World Penguin Day 26 April Day of administrative professionals

Denim day

Get an organized day

International Guide Dog Day

National Pretzel Day

World Stationery Day April 27th Day of the rescue of marine mammals

National Tell A Story Day

Take our daughters and sons to work

World Design Day April 28 Day of the forest

Global Pay It Forward Day

National Blueberry Pie Day

Stop Food Waste Day April 29 Indie Bookstore Day

International Astronomy Day

International Dance Day

World Veterinary Day 30th of April International Jazz Day

National Adopt an Animal Shelter Day

National Bubble Tea Day

National Oatmeal Cookie Day

National raisin day

National Therapy Animal Day

National Tie Dye Day Weekly celebrations in April 2023 April 1 to 7: Be nice to Spiders week

Be nice to Spiders week April 2 to 8: good week

good week April 3 to 9: National Public Health Week

National Public Health Week April 8 to 16: National Robotics Week

National Robotics Week April 4 to 8: National Animal Week

National Animal Week April 14 to 23: National Dance Week

National Dance Week April 23 to 29: National Library Week Monthly celebrations in April 2023 Canine Fitness Month

Celebrate Diversity Month

Counseling Awareness Month

Dog Appreciation Month

Philippine Food Month

Global Astronomy Month

International Guitar Month

Month of the appreciation of jazz

Move more month

National Adopt a Greyhound Month

National BLT Sandwich Month

National month card and writing letters

National Garden Month

National Garlic Month

National Grilled Cheese Month

National Kite Month

National Pecan Month

National Pet First Aid Awareness Month

National Poetry Month

National Soft Pretzel Month

National Stress Awareness Month

National Volunteer Month

National Woodworking Month

National Safety Month Youth Sports

Prevent Lyme Disease in Dog Month

Awareness Month on Sexual Violence

School Library Month

Testicular Cancer Awareness Month Celebrate every month

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.today.com/life/holidays/april-holidays-and-observances-rcna64888 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos