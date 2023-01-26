Audit shows LSU football coach Brian Kelly wrongly overpaid more than $1 million in 2022

LSU coach Brian Kelly signed one of the most lucrative contracts in college football history when he was hired to coach the Tigers program ahead of the 2022 season. But thanks to some missed paperwork discovered by the Louisiana Legislative Auditor’s office, the school accidentally gave Kelly a little extra. According to documents obtained by theGreater Baton Rouge Business Report.

When Kelly signed the massive 10-year, $95 million contract, he originally arranged for his payments to go straight into his bank account. In May, Kelly reached an Employment and License IP agreement with LSU to have the payments delivered directly to an LLC in his name. Unfortunately for the school, someone forgot to turn off the direct payments.

Ultimately, Kelly was paid twice in the months of May and June before LSU noticed the discrepancy in November 2022. Instead of Kelly repaying the more than $1 million in one installment to the program, LSU and Kelly’s LLC have agreed on a lower payment schedule that will reduce his pay slightly until the amount is recouped at the end of 2023.

While LSU will make its money back over the course of the next year, it’s unlikely that many people in Louisiana are too mad at Kelly for the mistake. The freshman coach led LSU to its first home win over Alabama since 2010 and captured the SEC West title for the first time since Joe Burrow’s national title winning squad in 2019. The Tigers have a top-five high school recruiting class in the 2023 Cycle and the number 1 spot in the transfer rankings on their way to a huge 2023 season.