It’s Tommy Paul against Novak Djokovic in an Australian Open semifinal
MELBOURNE, Australia The tennis breakthroughs keep coming for Tommy Paul and his American friends.
Taylor Fritz became the first of their peer group to win a Masters 1000 title last year at the BNP Paribas Open in Indian Wells, California.
A few months later, Frances Tiafoe became the first of their group to reach a Grand Slam semifinal in singles, pushing eventual champion Carlos Alcaraz to five sets.
Now Paul, a smooth-moving talent who grew up near a small family-run tennis academy in Greenville, NC, is the first American man to reach an Australian Open semifinal since Andy Roddick in 2009.
For Paul, who defeated American newcomer Ben Shelton 7-6 (6), 6-3, 5-7, 6-4 in the quarterfinals on Wednesday, none of this is a coincidence.
I think it applies a lot, said Paul. You see Fritz win a Masters 1000, and I think we were all happy for him, but we were all like, okay, he did it. We can do that.
And then Foe makes it to the semifinals of the US Open and had chances in the semifinals, and who knows what would have happened if he had won that match? So you see that happening, and you think, okay, that’s great. I’m happy for him, but I can.
The Australian Open 2023
The first Grand Slam event of the year will run from January 16-29 in Melbourne.
Paul, 25, has taken the hint, with much encouragement from his veteran coach Brad Stine, who began working with him in September 2019 when Paul was outside the top 100 and had recently lost funding and coaching support from the United States Tennis Association and was denied a wild card at the 2019 US Open.
That was based on some disciplinary matters, Stine said.
But Stine was impressed with Paul’s openness to coaching and change and his ability to handle world-class pace from the baseline. Although there were some setbacks and a lot of texting, Stine senses Paul’s game is maturing and his dedication is growing.
We went from him identifying himself as a counterpuncher, Stine said, to a guy looking for forehand and trying to dictate and dominate the court with the forehand, which was a big change because Tommy’s backhand is always the more solid side of his hand had been. game.
Stine has already helped a young American succeed down under.
He was part of Jim Courier’s coaching team in 1992 and 1993 as Courier won back-to-back Australian Open singles titles and jumped into the Yarra River with Stine to celebrate.
He’s done so much for my game, Paul said of Stine. Over the past four years, he has really taken me on many, many levels. I really appreciate it, and hopefully we can continue. I’ll have him jump in the Yarra if we win this thing. I’m not going, but I’m going to force him to do it.
That swimming, perhaps not the wisest idea given Yarras’ pollution levels, remains a gamble.
Paul’s opponent in his first Grand Slam semifinal on Friday will be none other than Novak Djokovic, who won a men’s record nine singles titles at the Australian Open and who extended his Melbourne Park winning streak to 26 matches on Wednesday night, bringing he destroyed a fine. player, the No. 5 seed Andrey Rublev, 6-1, 6-2, 6-4.
I couldn’t be happier with my tennis, said Djokovic, his left hamstring still wrapped tightly, but his movement and ball hitting impeccable.
Paul has practiced with Djokovic but never met him on tour. Although Djokovic and Rublev were still on track during Paul’s post-win press conference, Paul said he wanted the ultimate Melbourne challenge.
I probably have a better chance of winning if it’s Rublev, but to play Novak here in Australia would be great, said Paul.
He has more support than when he started. His mother Jill MacMillan, a former college player at East Carolina University who was his first coach, arrived in Melbourne Wednesday morning after flying economy class in her scrubs from Newark to Los Angeles to Melbourne. She is an audiologist and only had a carry-on after rushing to make the trip on short notice after Paul defeated Roberto Bautista Agut in the fourth round.
I texted Tommy when I was on my way and told him, “Your mom did something really crazy today. “I just jumped on a flight from work,” MacMillan said. And he was like, unreal!
Twenty-four hours and not much sleep later, she was in the players’ box.
Oh my god, I was so high on adrenaline, I didn’t feel it, she said. But Ben, however, made it quite difficult for him.
Shelton, a 20-year-old lefthander from Gainesville, Fla., playing in his first Australian Open, continued to impress in his fourth event at the tour level, hitting aces or aggressive second serves on breakpoints and fighting back to force a fourth set though he struggled to return Paul’s serve for much of the match.
I think everyone should be really excited for that boy, Paul said, after shaking hands with Shelton twice and hugging him by the net.
There is genuine camaraderie among this rising generation of Americans, and Paul is now guaranteed to join Fritz and Tiafoe in the top 20 on Monday.
He’s already beaten top-shelf opponents: beating Rafael Nadal and world No. 1 Carlos Alcaraz in 2022. He’s an all-surface threat who grew up playing on green clay at his family’s club in North Carolina and won the French Open. title on red clay in 2015, beating Fritz in the final. Last year he reached the fourth round at Wimbledon on grass.
Now he has made his deepest Grand Slam run on a hard court. The Yarra River, still flowing past Melbourne Park, is waiting to see if Paul can beat the odds (and Djokovic) and become the first of his fellow group to win a major title.
Actually, I think he’ll be the one to swim if he wins, Stine said with a grin.
