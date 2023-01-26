It’s Tommy Paul against Novak Djokovic in an Australian Open semifinal

For Paul, who defeated American newcomer Ben Shelton 7-6 (6), 6-3, 5-7, 6-4 in the quarterfinals on Wednesday, none of this is a coincidence.

I think it applies a lot, said Paul. You see Fritz win a Masters 1000, and I think we were all happy for him, but we were all like, okay, he did it. We can do that.

And then Foe makes it to the semifinals of the US Open and had chances in the semifinals, and who knows what would have happened if he had won that match? So you see that happening, and you think, okay, that’s great. I’m happy for him, but I can.

The first Grand Slam event of the year will run from January 16-29 in Melbourne.

Paul, 25, has taken the hint, with much encouragement from his veteran coach Brad Stine, who began working with him in September 2019 when Paul was outside the top 100 and had recently lost funding and coaching support from the United States Tennis Association and was denied a wild card at the 2019 US Open.

That was based on some disciplinary matters, Stine said.

But Stine was impressed with Paul’s openness to coaching and change and his ability to handle world-class pace from the baseline. Although there were some setbacks and a lot of texting, Stine senses Paul’s game is maturing and his dedication is growing.