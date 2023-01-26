Maine Pond-Hockey faithful to showdown in February

By Joel Crabtree

From our February 2023 issue

The country’s first organized ice hockey game was played on a pond in Concord, New Hampshire, in 1883, and it was a decade before anyone got around to building an indoor rink (this one in swampy Baltimore). Today, youth hockey participation is on the rise in places like Florida and Vegas, where the only ice in arenas and drinks. But in Maine, the love for the outdoor version of the game has never faded.

You’re outside, you hear your skate blades on the ice, you have fresh air in your face, says Alyssa Carignan, one of the organizers of the 16-year-old Rangeley Pond Hockey Festival, which draws as many as 200 players each February, from as far away as Florida, to the western highlands of Maine. You look around and you are surrounded by snow, trees and mountains.

Photo by Matt Cosby

Aside from the superior scenery, pond hockey differs from the version you might know from college games or the NHL in a few key ways. For starters, there are no goalkeepers, just two pallet-like wooden boxes, six feet long and two inches high, with a pair of 12-inch slots for a well-aimed puck to slide into. Players must keep the puck on the ice, no slapshots! and usually there are no umpires, so minor penalties are allowed on the honor system. Of course, the ice is rarely as pristine as it is indoors, so the skating can be on the rougher side. Most importantly, there is no control in pond hockey.

People have to go to work on Monday, says Patrick Guerette, who is organizing another tournament, the Maine Pond hockey classic, on Messalonskee Lake, in Sidney. This winter, both the Classic and Rangeley festivals fall on the first weekend in February. While both tournaments divide teams into divisions based on experience and age, play in Rangeley tends to be more recreational across the board, while the Classic records more players who have competed in college and professional competitions (last year, one team included Olympic speed skater and former Maine native Marc Pelchat).

Photo by Matt Cosby

But the tournaments have a lot in common. Like all pond hockey games, they are at the mercy of Mother Nature, who in 2013 dropped 18 inches of snow on the Messalonskee ice the night before the first games. Both tournaments rely on groups of volunteers to keep the ice clean (as well as setup, scorekeeping, and more). At Rangeleys Haley Pond, volunteers use a custom John Deere truck as a Zamboni. Last year, an unusually warm and drizzly spell made the cancellation of the Rangeley festivals doubly frustrating, Carignan says, as COVID had prevented it from happening the previous year.

Moreover, both tournaments are festive affairs. Rangeley has a tailgate atmosphere, with lots of spectators, tents and grills on the ice, and local students and civic groups selling chili and cocoa. Messsalonskee has a beer garden, where teammates and opponents mingle after hard-fought games, and the weekend concludes with a trophy made from a dozen broken hockey sticks.

Photos by Matt Cosby

We’ve become like a family in Rangeley, says Becky Good, a retired physical therapist who in 2009 captained that tournament’s first all-women’s team, the Beavers (today there’s an all-women’s division, along with a men’s and a co- -division). -ed). She is now 61 and used to play at the University of Maine when women’s ice hockey was just a club sport. Some of the out-of-state pond hockey friends she made in Rangeley, Good says, have since bought camps and established a summer presence there.

No matter what happens on the ice, Guerette explains, tournament participants are a tribe. It’s a really good reason, he says, to get together with friends in the middle of winter and say, Hey, this is our thing. We do it every year.

BUY THIS ISSUE