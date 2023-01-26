Sports
English cricket tours to South Africa used to be no extended sleepovers | Cricket
A philosophical question: does England’s one-day international series in South Africa really count as an overseas tour? The first match will take place on Friday, the last on the following Wednesday. Two of the games are on the same grounds in Bloemfontein and the other is within day trip distance and you can get to Kimberley in less than two hours by bus. It will be the shortest, slightest cricket invasion an England team has made in the country. Perhaps in a modern age of itinerant players and bite-sized schedules, any tour less than a week could be reclassified as an intervention, or possibly an extended sleepover.
Such a drive-by affair would have been a sci-fi fantasy for the first England team to make the journey, back in the 19th century. When Major Robert Gardner Warton set out from Dartmouth for Cape Town in 1888 with a party of seven amateurs and seven professionals, it was practically a pioneering expedition. The potential folly of the endeavor is perfectly captured by Richard Parry and Andr Odendaal in their overarching histories of England’s travels to South Africa, Swallows and Hawkewhich appeared last year.
Even at the height of an era marked by hubris, arrogance, ignorance and a penchant for risk, the first cricket tour to southern Africa was a particularly ludicrous idea, say Parry and Odendaal. On the pitch, the hosts may not have been expected to pose too much of a challenge. Most games were played against all odds for that reason, but the climate, distances, transportation and overall logistics certainly were.
Competitions were interspersed with journeys of immense length and discomfort. A 13,000-mile round trip by steamboat, with ample food and entertainment, was a luxury compared to the travel required between matches. With the development of the railways within the Transvaal Republic under embargo under President Kruger, the England team had to cover almost 800 miles of their round trip by coach or cart.
Charles Aubrey Smith, who captained the crew and showed a flair for the theater long before he became a Hollywood actor, wrote a vivid account of the tour for Sportsman magazine; it included an account of a 60-hour bus journey between Kimberley and Johannesburg, with each player pinned tightly against the next. How we hated our neighbors whose elbows constantly found our ribs, he wrote. How we mistreated those behind us for grinding our backs with their knees.
Even that part wasn’t as painful as the stage to Pietermaritzburg, the roads of which, Warton said, were strewn with large boulders that we bumped relentlessly over until our heads and every joint of our body ached.
Either through optimism, poor planning or reckless bravery, the team also attempted the treacherous mountain passes of the Outeniquas in the dark until they nearly lost their top hitter Bobby Abel and Smith agreed to hold out until dawn. On another occasion, a group of players were forced to drive a 10-horse carriage in a night storm after realizing the drivers were incapacitated by alcohol and fatigue.
Warton’s tour was a financial flop, but at least it didn’t end when the captain was arrested for non-payment of debts, like the next one. If the first tour seemed reckless, the management of the second, led by Walter Read two years later, seems almost delusional. By the time the players landed at the Cape in December 1891, the cat was already missing the 750 they owed for their ship’s passage.
Captain Read and the tour manager, Edwin Ash, sought emergency funding from a Scottish entrepreneur, James Logan, who had identified cricket as a tool to promote his business and increase his social cachet in his adopted country. It was unclear whether Logan’s $750 advance was a loan or an investment; anyway, after 14 weeks of Read’s unappealing, risk-averse brand of cricket, the mob was nowhere to be seen and Logan’s money was gone.
In Empire, War & Cricket in South Africa, Dean tells Allen how Logan, fearing he wouldn’t be paid back, had held Read and Ash on their way to the boat that was to take them to England. They spent three hours in arrest before their ship was finally allowed to depart. Over the next year, Logan would win his lawsuit against them in the Cape Town High Court and a judge ordered them to repay the original loan plus £107 in costs.
As Allen’s book shows, this moral victory proved to be as effective a PR boost to Logan’s reputation as his initial sponsorship of the tour, and he went on to shape the early development of cricket in South Africa.
What is unavoidable in the newly told history of these early tours is the sense that many people were at work. Logan’s contributions to cricket dealt with some seriously sharp business practices and one of the reasons Read and Ash’s tour failed was because they paid themselves, as amateurs, more than they offered the professionals.
Meanwhile, Aubrey Smith used his tour to network with mining magnates, staying when the rest of them traveled home to set up a botched exchange trade with his teammate Monty Bowden.
Perhaps it’s helpful to know, in the calendar-driven anxiety about the game’s future, that even the so-called golden age of crickets depended on commercial interests as much as any.
