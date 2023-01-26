Sports
Division I men’s collegiate tennis rankings sponsored by Tennis-Point
The Intercollegiate Tennis Association (ITA) today released the NCAA Division I Mens Top 25 Coaches Poll sponsored by Tennis-Point for January 25, 2023.
For the third consecutive ranking release, Virginia comes first in the rankings after getting all 12 first place votes to remain in first place. The Cavaliers had their first Top 15 game this past week and handled it with grace, beating Baylor (previous No. 11) 4-0 to go undefeated this season.
Wake up Boss makes the jump to the Top 10 rankings on January 25 after starting the season 6-0, including a 4-3 win over Tennessee (previous No. 6) last week. The Demon Deacons will be put to the test again this weekend at the start of the ITA Kickoff Weekend 2023 No. 23 maroon before a possible match with either one No. 19 Duke or Middle Tennessee.
Two teams make their Top 25 debut this week as No. 23 calories and No. 25UCLA each took wins over the top 25 opponents since the January 18 rankings. They could go down for Cal Stanford (previous No. 13) 4-3 in an early Pac-12 showdown, as UCLA defeated Pepperdine (previous No. 19) 4-3 to remain undefeated heading into Kickoff Weekend.
The ITA Top 25 Coaches Poll is voted on by the ITA National Ranking Committee. The National Ranking Committee consists of the 12 ITA Region Chairs, with each Chair casting an individual, secret ballot.
- Poll of coaches
- Top 25 team rankings
- January 25, 2022
Others receive votes (alphabetically): Louisville, Middle Tennessee, Mississippi state, NC state, Oklahoma, San Diego, Texas A&M
|
