Women’s Officials team completes new course | Pune News





Pune: Saraa Navare, a competitive badminton player, is happy to be on the tennis courts, not swinging the racket, but helping the professional players in the $40,000 ITF women’s tennis event at Deccan Gymkhana.

I am looking to learn all aspects of a sporting event. I am interested in a wide range of sports badminton, tennis, football and Formula 1, said Saraa, who plans to enroll in sports management studies soon.

Saraa, a three-time championship-winning national team shuttlecock in the junior category, has been able to get a taste of tennis, thanks to MSLTA’s initiative to make this week’s ITF event at Deccan Gymkhana an all-female affair in the leadership and support staff section.

An outgrowth of the ITF’s Advantage All initiative to promote gender equality and increase women’s representation in service roles. The MSLTA program has 22 women working on the event as chair umpires, line judges, players’ desk staff, and physios.

It is a first in Indian tennis and only the second ever at the ITF level in Asia after a similar project in Shenzen, China, in 2018. The ATP Tour featured all female umpires for the first time in a 250 Series- event in the last edition of Sofia. year.

Last year in March, through the AITA, we had conducted a national workshop for referees exclusively for women in Mumbai, and later another in Delhi. Most of the officials on duty this week are from those workshops, said Sheetal Iyer, an ITF gold-badge referee. We could see the spark in them. They were ready to go through all the protocols, do whatever it takes to complete the course.

While Saraa is an aspiring sports management student, Dakshata Patel, Shradha Dali and Apurva Rokade are former tennis players. Chaya Varty and Neha Uikey, line judges, come from a tribal community in the Nagpur region. Chaya and Neha have been very sharp. For someone who has not had much experience with tennis, they were very impressive with their calls, behavior on the court, among other things, said Antonia Drazic, the Croatian bronze referee who works as an ITF representative this week.

Dakshata had her first assignment on the chair last year at the National Games in Ahmedabad, Sradha at the Khelo India Youth Games in Bangalore and Apurva at the Grade 3 Junior event in Pune.

This week was an eye-opener for the girls, Sheetal said. To see someone like Antonia do what she does, the fact that you can choose when you want to work, that you can travel to different places, all this has shown them that serving can be a good career option.

