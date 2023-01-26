Early deficit fell pirates in Georgetown, 74-66





Next game: DePaul 28-01-2023 | 1:00 pm BEDN on FloHoops WSOU 89.5 FM Jan 28 (Sat) / 1pm DePaul

WASHINGTON Four Pirates reached double digits in scoring, including My Berry (West Orange, NJ)who tied a career-high with 14 points, but the Seton Hall women's basketball team fell Wednesday in Georgetown, 74-66. The Pirates fell by as much as 17 points in the first quarter on an 18-2 run by Hoyas and cut their deficit to just four points, but were unable to find the tying goal. Georgetown shot 52.1% from the floor for the game, while The Hall was only 29.3%. Senior Lauren Park Lane (Wilmington, Del.) led The Hall by 20 points, but had a rough night with her shot. She also had five rebounds and five assists. Bembry had 14 points on 7-for-11 shooting to go with four rebounds. Kae Satterfield (New York, NY) came off the bench for 13 points, six rebounds and five assists Sha'Lynn Hagans (Manassas, Va.) a total of 10 points and six rebounds. THE STORY: The defensive intensity was evident from the start on both ends of the floor. The first points of the game were only scored at 6:22 of the first quarter. With the score tied at two, Georgetown went on an 18-2 run to take a commanding 20-4 lead with 1:09 left in the first. The Pirates went only 3-for-18 in the first 10 minutes and trailed 23-8 after the first quarter. From center, Seton Hall was 0-for-6, while the Hoyas were 3-for-3. A Hagans three-pointer cut The Hall's deficit to 32-19, but Georgetown responded with a 7-0 run to lift the lead to 20 points, 39-19, with 2:31 left before halftime. Then the lights went on offensively for the Pirates. The Hall ended the half with a 15-1 run, hitting five of its last six shots, including three-pointers by Hagans and Victoria Kenan (Bethlehem, Pa.). The Pirates trailed only six points at halftime, 40-34. Trailing 47-42, Park-Lane had an open three-pointer attempt that came out, but Georgetown connected on three-pointers in back-to-back possession to take a 53-42 lead with 2:18 left in the third. De Hall went without a field goal made for the final 6:38 of the third and Georgetown closed out the quarter with a 14–2 run to take a 60–44 advantage in the fourth. Park-Lane hit a three-pointer to cut The Hall's deficit to 72-64 with 1:37 left, but the Pirates couldn't get any closer. The Pirates got back into the game thanks to their defense late in the second quarter… pic.twitter.com/UsYSqUhENA Seton Hall Women's Basketball (@SHUWBB) January 26, 2023 THE NUMBERS: Seton Hall went 22-for-75 (29.3%) from the floor for the game, while Georgetown went 25-for-48 (52.1%). The Hall went 6-for-26 (23.1%) from three-point range, while the Hoyas were 7-for-12 (58.3%).

Park-Lane had a team-high 20 points to go with five rebounds, five assists and two steals.

The rebound was tied for the game, 41 to 41, but the Pirates had a massive 16 to 4 advantage on the offensive glass and a 15 to 3 advantage in second chance points.

Bembry had 14 points on 7-for-11 shooting and four rebounds.

Seton Hall went a perfect 16-for-16 (100.0%) from the free throw line, while Georgetown went 17-for-30 (56.7%).

Satterfield tied her season-high with 13 points remaining with six rebounds, five assists and a career-best four steals.

Seton Hall forced 22 turnovers while Georgetown forced 13. The Pirates had a 20-to-14 lead in points-out conversions.

Hagans had 10 points, six rebounds and three steals.

Amary Wright (Jacksonville, Fla.) had another strong defensive game with five rebounds and four steals. THE NOTES: Seton Hall drops to 13-8 overall and 6-5 in the BIG EAST, while Georgetown improves to 11-9 overall and 4-7 in conference play.

The Pirates now have missed four games in a row for the first time this season.

De Hall is now 43-30 all-time against the Hoyas and has snapped a seven-game win streak in the series.

With 20 points tonight, Park-Lane passed Pirates’ legend Dana Wynne to sixth on Seton Hall’s scoring list. She now has 1,624 career points.

With five assists tonight, Park-Lane moved past DePaul’s Kelly Campbell to seventh on the BIG EAST’s career assist list. She now has 374 for her career.

It is Cooks’ third 20-point game of the season and the 11 e of her career.

of her career. With an assist tonight, Hagans reached her career mark of 150 assists.

With 14 points tonight, Bembry surpassed the 400-point mark for her career.

It’s the 32 nd time Park-Lane has reached at least 20 points in a single game, leading all active Pirates.

time Park-Lane has reached at least 20 points in a single game, leading all active Pirates. Seton Hall forced at least 20 turnovers in a game for the ninth time this season. They are 6-3 in those games.

Seton Hall made a perfect 16-for-16 from the free throw line tonight. It is the second most made in program history without a miss. The Hall was 20-of-20 at Columbia during the 2022 WNIT.

The Pirates were called tonight for 24 season-high violations. NEXT ONE: Seton Hall will return to action on Saturday, January 28 when it returns to Walsh Gymnasium for a game against DePaul. Tip is scheduled at 1 p.m. The game will be streamed live by the BIG EAST Digital Network and will be available to FloHoops subscribers. It will also be available on 89.5 FM WSOU or wsou.net.

