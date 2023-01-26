ICC Men’s T20I Cricketer of the Year 2022 revealed





The winner of the ICC Men’s T20I Cricketer of the Year had one of the best years for a player in the history of the format. Here we look at his outrageous 2022 and the year’s standout performance.

Suryakumar Yadav – India 1164 runs in 31 matches at an average of 46.56 and a strike rate of 187.43 The year that was Suryakumar Yadav had a great year where the bat broke a series of records and set a new benchmark in the format. He became just the second batsman to make more than 1000 runs in a calendar year in T20Is and finished the year as the top run catcher, scoring 1164 runs at a ridiculous batting percentage of 187.43.

Video

cook19



00:35

Suryakumar Yadav Named ICC Mens T20I Cricketer of the Year 2022 Yadav hit a whopping 68 sixes over the course of the year, by far the most recorded by anyone in a single year in the format’s history. The Indian was the leading hitter for his team all year round, beating two hundred and nine and a half centuries.

Video

T20 World Cup



04:14

The best of Suryakumar Yadav so far | T20WC 2022 Highlights of Indian star Suryakumar Yadav so far at the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup. Yadav was at his best during the 2022 ICC Men’s T20 World Cup in Australia, hitting three fifties in six innings and averaging close to 60 throughout the tournament. Notably, his pass rate was again right up there with 189.68. Having already scored a ton earlier in the year, Suryakumar continued his brilliant year after the multi-nation tournament and took his second hundred in T20Is of the year in the New Zealand bilateral series. Yadav also became the top ranked MRF Tires ICC Men’s T20I Player Rankings, with a career record 890 rating points.

Video

ICC Awards



00:37

Suryakumar Yadav accepts ICC Mens T20I Cricketer of the Year award Memorable performance There were quite a few notable performances by Yadav during the year. But perhaps his best in Nottingham came against one of the best white-ball teams in recent times – England – when he made his first T20I hundred, a stunning 117 off 55 balls.

Video

cook19



03:19

Dynamic Suryakumar hits 25-ball half century | Highlights | T20WC 2022 From 31/3 in a chase of 216, Yadav lifted India with his outrageous blows, giving the visitors a chance to chase down the goal. His sacking ended India’s hopes of a famous victory, but he put the team within reach of what would have been an incredible victory.

