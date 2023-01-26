Novak Djokovic and Aryna Sabalenka march into Australian Open semifinals

Novak Djokovic celebrates victory against Andrey Rublev during their men’s singles quarterfinal match on Day 10 of the Australian Open tennis tournament in Melbourne, Australia, January 25, 2023. /CFP

Novak Djokovic celebrates victory against Andrey Rublev during their men’s singles quarterfinal match on Day 10 of the Australian Open tennis tournament in Melbourne, Australia, January 25, 2023. /CFP

Novak Djokovic is two wins away from a 22nd Grand Slam title after bulldozing into the Australian Open semifinals on Wednesday, while Aryna Sabalenka was just as impressive reaching the women’s last four.

Serbian Djokovic gave a masterclass to crush Russian fifth seed Andrey Rublev 6-1, 6-2, 6-4 at the Rod Laver Arena and set up a meeting with Tommy Paul for a spot in Sunday’s final.

Djokovic’s quest to draw level with great rival Rafael Nadal on a leading 22 major titles carries with it something of inevitability.

The 35-year-old struggled with a hamstring injury in the early rounds at Melbourne Park but was dominant during his fourth round win over Alex de Minaur and was equally clinical against outclassed Rublev.

“Playing the last two games against two guys who were in shape and beating them dominantly in three sets is something I definitely want at the moment, something that sends a message to all my opponents,” said a buoyant Djokovic.

“With this kind of game, confidence rises, so I feel better on the pitch as the tournament progresses.”

The win for the hot favorite took him to a 44th Grand Slam semifinal to close the gap on Roger Federer’s all-time record of 46.

Anything but an unbridled win for Djokovic against the unseeded Paul would amount to a huge upset, albeit in a tournament that has seen numerous shocks in the men’s and women’s draws.