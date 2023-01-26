Sports
Novak Djokovic and Aryna Sabalenka march into Australian Open semifinals
Novak Djokovic celebrates victory against Andrey Rublev during their men’s singles quarterfinal match on Day 10 of the Australian Open tennis tournament in Melbourne, Australia, January 25, 2023. /CFP
Novak Djokovic is two wins away from a 22nd Grand Slam title after bulldozing into the Australian Open semifinals on Wednesday, while Aryna Sabalenka was just as impressive reaching the women’s last four.
Serbian Djokovic gave a masterclass to crush Russian fifth seed Andrey Rublev 6-1, 6-2, 6-4 at the Rod Laver Arena and set up a meeting with Tommy Paul for a spot in Sunday’s final.
Djokovic’s quest to draw level with great rival Rafael Nadal on a leading 22 major titles carries with it something of inevitability.
The 35-year-old struggled with a hamstring injury in the early rounds at Melbourne Park but was dominant during his fourth round win over Alex de Minaur and was equally clinical against outclassed Rublev.
“Playing the last two games against two guys who were in shape and beating them dominantly in three sets is something I definitely want at the moment, something that sends a message to all my opponents,” said a buoyant Djokovic.
“With this kind of game, confidence rises, so I feel better on the pitch as the tournament progresses.”
The win for the hot favorite took him to a 44th Grand Slam semifinal to close the gap on Roger Federer’s all-time record of 46.
Anything but an unbridled win for Djokovic against the unseeded Paul would amount to a huge upset, albeit in a tournament that has seen numerous shocks in the men’s and women’s draws.
Aryna Sabalenka (L) shakes hands with Donna Vekic after Sabalenka’s victory in the quarterfinals of their women’s singles match on Day 10 of the Australian Open tennis tournament in Melbourne, Australia, January 25, 2023. /CFP
Sabalenka set up a semifinal match with surprise pack Magda Linette after once again showing the kind of form and finesse that made her the favorite for the women’s title.
The Belarusian fifth seed defeated Croatian Donna Vekic 6-3, 6-2 as she clinched her first Grand Slam singles title.
The match was closer than the score suggested, but Sabalenka is playing sparkling tennis as she hasn’t dropped a set so far this year.
It is quite different from a year ago when she struggled badly with her serve and was reduced to tears during an Australian Open warm-up.
The 24-year-old benefits from a different approach when facing setbacks on the track.
“Before trying to go for aces, I went for crazy shots to get out easy, to get out of those situations easy,” she said. “Right now I keep saying, ‘No, work for it, it’s not going to be easy.'”
Sabalenka will face unseeded Linette for a spot in Saturday’s final after the Pole marched into her first major semi-final aged 30.
Linette stunned former world number one Karolina Pliskova 6-3, 7-5 to continue flying the flag for Poland following the shock departure of world number one Iga Swiatek.
“I’m so emotional, I can’t really believe it,” said Linette, number 45 in the world ranking. “It’s a dream come true. I’m super grateful and happy. Thanks for the encouragement and support, I really needed this.”
“So we continue. I don’t want to get too excited because we are still in the tournament,” the Pole added.
Two-time Melbourne champion Victoria Azarenka, also from Belarus, will face Moscow-born Kazakh Elena Rybakina in the other semifinal.
