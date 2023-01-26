Bison meets Fighting Hawks Friday in Fargo





The game: The North Dakota State men’s basketball team will host North Dakota (7-15 overall, 1-8 Summit) at the Scheels Center on Friday, January 27. January 27 vs. North Dakota 7 p.m. CT WDAY (ABC statewide), ESPN+ Wear gold Where to watch: The game is broadcast by WDAY and available statewide on ABC affiliates. It will also air on ESPN+. Radio: Rob Hipp and Dexter Werner will call the game at 107.9 The Fox, Bison 1660 and their respective apps. Audio from all NDSU basketball games is always streamed for free at GoBison.com/AllAccess. The series vs. North Dakota: Friday marks the 307th meeting between NDSU and UND, with UND leading the all-time series, 163-143.

The Bison led 15-6 over 21 encounters in the Division I era and NDSU has won 9 of their past 11 games against the Fighting Hawks. Last time against North Dakota: Gun Nelson , Andrew Morgan and Boden Skunberg led the Bison to a 71-49 win at Grand Forks on December 30. Nelson finished with 18 points and eight rebounds, Morgan tallied 15 points, eight rebounds and three blocks, and Skunberg added 14 points and six boards. The trio combined for 47 points.

NDSU shot 48 percent for the game and limited UND to 30 percent shooting. The Bison drained 10-of-21 from three-point range. New highlight for Morgan: Sophomore forward Andrew Morgan scored a career-high 29 points vs. Kansas City on January 21. Boden’s Buckets: Boden Skunberg burst for a career-high 25 points on 7-of-10 shooting from outside the arc in NDSU’s 78-65 road victory over Omaha on January 14. treys in 1 minute 40 seconds to control the game in the second half. little of everything: Gun Nelson averaged 13.0 points, 9.0 rebounds, 3.5 assists, 3.5 blocks and 2.5 steals in NDSU’s two January 12–14 road wins in Denver and Omaha. One of a kind: When Gun Nelson topped the stats sheet with 17 points, nine rebounds, four blocks, three assists and two steals in Denver on January 12. under 30 minutes. Upcoming Milestone: NDSU head coach David Richman needs two more wins to rank second on the all-time win list in North Dakota. Now in his ninth season, Richman has 167 wins. BC Bentson is currently second on the list with a career mark of 169-207. Erv Inniger is the winningest coach of all time at NDSU with a mark of 244-150. Develop defense: In the three games that kicked off NDSU’s recent five-game winning streak, NDSU limited North Dakota, South Dakota State and South Dakota to 49, 59 and 61 points, respectively. Those are the three lowest point totals the Bison have allowed against Division I opponents this season. Nelson’s New Level: Gun Nelson averages 18.0 points and 8.6 rebounds in Summit League play, shooting 55 percent from the floor. Wide Variety: The Bison have used 9 different starting positions in the last 14 games. A total of 21 games this season, NDSU has used 11 different starting lineups. Seven different players have led the team in scoring. Late runs: The Bison used significant runs in the second half to clinch victories over South Dakota State and South Dakota. Trailing 48-41 with just under 10 minutes remaining vs. SDSU on January 5, the Bison made an 8-0 run in the next two minutes to get ahead. On January 7, South Dakota led 59–58 with five minutes remaining, but NDSU scored 12 unanswered points in the next four minutes to clinch the win.

