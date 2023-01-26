Alabama Football Offensive Coordinator Candidates: Replacing Bill O’Brien

Bill O’Brien has been hired as the offensive coordinator for the New England Patriots, according to multiple reports, after two years as Alabama Football’s offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach. He was also named on the Patriots’ staff for the East-West Shrine Bowl.

The Crimson Tide will have to hire its third offensive coordinator in five seasons. Texas coach Steve Sarkisian served as the Crimson Tide’s offensive coordinator in 2019 and 2020.

As for the next offensive coordinator, four of the last five O’Brien, Sarkisian, Mike Locksley and Lane Kiffin have used the Alabama court as a rebound. Also, three of the past four had last coached in the NFL.

With those patterns in mind, here are some candidates that could make sense for coach Nick Saban to take on as his next offensive coordinator.

Jason Garrett, former New York Giants offensive coordinator/Dallas Cowboys coach

Garrett had never coached before when Saban decided to hire him as his quarterbacks coach with the Miami Dolphins.

One year into the Senior Bowl, Saban kept hearing that he had to talk to Garrett, who served as Troy Aikman’s backup in Dallas. Sabandid so. And he hired Garrett.

After working for Saban, Garrett became offensive coordinator for the Cowboys in 2007 before becoming head coach in 2011. Most recently, Garrett served as offensive coordinator for the New York Giants before being fired in 2021.

“If I made one mistake as a professional coach, it was that he should have become offensive coordinator after a year,” said Saban saideight years ago. “He was so good. So smart. Players responded so well to him.”

Right now, Garrett is an analyst for NBC Sports, but if he wants to return to coaching, Alabama could be a good fit.

Jeff Lebby, Oklahoma offensive coordinator

Lebby is an intriguing option. He worked under Lane Kiffin for two years at Ole Miss, and during that time the Rebels finished No. 3 and No. 6 in yards per game nationally. Ole Miss also ranked in the top 25 for points per game each year.

In his lone year with the Sooners this past year, Lebby coordinated an offense that finished No. 33 in points per game and No. 13 in yards per game.

He was also the offensive coordinator at UCF in 2019 before arriving at Oxford.

He played for Oklahoma in college, so it might be hard to pry him off, but a chance to coordinate Alabama’s offense in a return to the SEC could entice Lebby.

Kliff Kingsbury, former Arizona Cardinals/Texas Tech coach

He fits the mold of a fired former NFL/college coach, like O’Brien.

The Cardinals let Kingsbury go in January after four seasons. Before that, Kingsbury coached Texas Tech from 2013-18. Additionally, Kingsbury has connections to Bill Belichick: the Patriots selected him in the sixth round of the 2003 NFL Draft. Connections to Patriots (see O’Brien and Brian Daboll) tend to help in Saban’s eyes.

Kingsbury is a skilled play caller with SEC experience. Most notably, he served as Texas A&M’s offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach in 2012, and served as coach to Johnny Manziel as the quarterback won the Heisman Trophy as a freshman. That team also defeated Alabama 29-24 at Bryant-Denny Stadium.

One more thing on Kingsbury’s resume that’s sure to be registered with recruits: He coached Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes in college.

Nick Caley, coach of the New England Patriots clean lines

He’s never been an offensive coordinator, but he could make sense.

Caley has been an offensive assistant under Belichick for several years. Coaching the tight ends since 2017, Caley was a name many thought could succeed Josh McDaniels as the Patriots’ offensive coordinator this past offseason.

Belichick decided to give offensive coordinator duties to Matt Patricia/Joe Judge instead of Caley this season, but That reports Sports Illustrated Belichick did not know if Caley would be in New England after 2022 when Caley’s contract expires, and Belichick did not want to go through the process of replacing him in 2023 if Caley was offensive coordinator.

The relationship between Saban and Belichick is well documented. If the Patriots coach recommended Caley to Saban, the Alabama coach would definitely look into him.

It wouldn’t be the first time Alabama hired someone in Caley’s position. Brian Daboll was also the tight end coach of the Patriots before taking on the Alabama offensive coordinator job. After coaching Alabama in the 2017 season, Daboll became the Buffalo Bills OC this season and then coach of the New York Giants.

Caley and Daboll differ that Daboll had been an offensive coordinator for three NFL teams before his three seasons as tight coach for Belichick. Caley, who will turn 40 in January, has no coordinator experience at any level.

Nevertheless, Belichick may believe in Caley’s potential and recommend him to Saban.

Freddie Kitchens, South Carolina senior analyst/former Cleveland Browns coach

He is a former UA quarterback who played Mr. Football won while attending Etowah High School in 1992, but Kitchens’ qualifications stem from his Alabama roots.

Kitchens has NFL coordinator experience for both the Browns and Giants in 2021, filling in on an interim basis after Garrett was fired. He also served as coach of the Browns in 2019 before being fired after one year.

Kitchens has also worked for the Cardinals (running backs and tight ends), Cowboys (tight ends), and Mississippi State (tight ends) and North Texas (running backs). But one stop that stands out the most is where he worked in 2000.

Kitchens was a graduate assistant on Saban’s staff at LSU.

Saban also praised Kitchens after the former quarterback was named coach of the Cleveland Browns in 2019.

“I think Freddie has a huge kind of psychological aptitude for what it takes to be successful as a coach,” said Saban said on NFL Network. “He knows how important it is to be well informed because that knowledge helps you build good relationships and trust with your players. He’s been around some great people. Bill Parcells. Some really, really good people from whom he learned. He has great people.” common sense. He’s very smart. Very intelligent. He understands human behavior extremely well.

“They have some good young players and I think Freddie will do a great job with those guys.”

During the 2022 season, Kitchens was a senior football analyst for South Carolina.

Greg Roman, former Baltimore Ravens offensive coordinator

Roman only has a brief stint as a coach in college, as the Stanford coach coached tight ends and offensive tackles more than a decade ago, but his NFL resume is impressive. He could qualify for rehab under Saban.

Roman was recently fired after leading Baltimore’s offense since 2019. He was named AP NFL Assistant Coach of the Year in 2019. That same year, his work with quarterback Lamar Jackson resulted in Jackson winning NFL Most Valuable Player award in just his second year in the NFL.

That could be very appealing to recruits if Roman has an interest in college-level coaching, but it would likely involve a shift in offense since Roman is known for his run-heavy plan.

Joe Brady, Buffalo Bills QB coach

He’s another young option at 33, but he’s an intriguing one nonetheless.

He was the passing coordinator for LSU as the Tigers defeated Alabama in 2019 and he won the Broyles Award, given to the nation’s top assistant coach. Brady became the offensive coordinator for the Carolina Panthers for two seasons. Now he is Josh Allen’s quarterbacks coach this year.

Brady can also bring new ideas, is familiar with the SEC, and has NFL experience on the resume. All of that makes him worth calling for the Alabama offensive coordinator opening.

