No. 18 Women’s Tennis Defeats Loyola Marymount 7-0 in Opener





Next game: against the state of Iowa 28-01-2023 | To be determined Jan 28 (Sat) / TBD in return for state of Iowa THE ANGELS The No. 18 UCLA women's tennis team didn't drop a set in Wednesday's two-game opener, defeating Loyola Marymount 7-0 at the Los Angeles Tennis Center. The Bruins (1-0) racked up a pair of 6-1 doubles wins and never looked back, clinching the result in under two hours. Kimmy Hans , Vanessa Ong and Sasha Vagramov each triumphed twice in the day while Ava Catanzarite secured the resounding victory. The Lions fell to 0-3. Ong and Vagramov won six of seven games on the third double track, sending Eva Marie Voracek and Kim-Michaela Zahraj to get UCLA on track. Soon after, No. 11 Hance and Elise Wagel followed with the same result against Sofia Munera and Isabella Tcherkes-Zade to secure the first point of the day. Ong/Vagramov (9-4) and Hance/Wagle (8-2) have been part of the most double decisions of all combinations for the Bruins since the fall. UCLA no longer saw two games of the first set surrendered on the top three singles courts. No. 46 Hance duplicated her performance in the second, defeating Voracek by a score of 6-2, 6-2 on court 2. Hance did not play above third singles court until Wednesday. On court 6, Vagramov only allowed one game to Zahraj in total. That 6-1, 6-0 result made the final score 3-0. No. 42 Catanzarite, who also made her highest appearance in the singles lineup, passed Munera by a margin of 6-2, 6-3. Catanzarite recorded two victories in 2022. With the game decided, Ong Paradisi closed out with a 6–4, 6–2 win at court 5. That left the Bruins' two freshmen, No. 94 Tian at court 1 and No. 120. Anne Christine Lutkemeyer on court 4. Both encountered tiebreaks in the second set, with neither of them ultimately allowed to play a third. Lutkemeyer passed Tcherkes-Zade 6-3, 7-6(6) for her team-leading 14th singles win, but the first of her career in a doubles match. Tian then followed her classmate's lead and closed out the sweep with a 6-0, 7-6(3) victory over Stefania Rogozinska-Dzik. UCLA is back in action on Saturday, when the ITA Kickoff Weekend action kicks off in Coral Gables, Florida. The Bruins will meet No. 24 Iowa State at 11 a.m. PT in the opening round. On Sunday, a matchup with host and Miami (Fla.) or FIU in 10th place awaits. Tennis match results

Loyola Marymount v. UCLA

25-01-2023 in Los Angeles, CA

(Los Angeles Tennis Center) #18 UCLA 7, Loyola Marymount 0 Singles competition 1. #94 Fangran Tian (UCLA) def. S. Rogozinska-Dzik (LMU) 6-0, 7-6 (7-3)

2. #46 Kimmy Hans (UCLA) def. Eva Marie Voracek (LMU) 6-2, 6-2

3. #42 Ava Catanzarite (UCLA) def. Sofia Munera (LMU) 6-2, 6-3

4. #120 A. Lutkemeyer (UCLA) reports. I. Tcherkes-Zade (LMU) 6-3, 7-6 (8-6)

5. Vanessa Ong (UCLA) def. Anna Paradisi (LMU) 6-4, 6-2

6. Sasha Vagramov (UCLA) def. Kim Michaela Zahraj (LMU) 6-1, 6-0 Doubles competition 1. #11 Kimmy Hans / Elise Wagel (UCLA) def. Sofia Presents/I. Tcherkes-Zade (LMU) 6-1

2. Ava Catanzarite / Fangran Tian (UCLA) v Anna Paradisi/S. Rogozinska-Dzik (LMU) 3-4, unfinished

3. Vanessa Ong / Sasha Vagramov (UCLA) def. Eva Marie Voracek/Kim-Michaela Zahraj (LMU) 6-1 Match Notes:

Loyola Marymount 0-3

UCLA 1-0; National ranking #18

Order of Finish: Doubles (3.1); Singles (2,6,3,5,4,1)

