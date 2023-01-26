Prairie Hockey Academy wins U17 Prep Prairie Classic championship

Cougars post a 4-1 record en route to title, defeating Lloydminster AAA Bobcats in finals as tournament hosts

An already quite successful season for the Prairie Hockey Academy U17 Cougars became all the more impressive this past weekend.

The Cougars put together a 4-1 record en route to first place in the annual Prairie Classic tournament at Caronport’s Barkman Arena, defeating the Lloydminster AAA Bobcats in Sunday’s championship game.

“We were really proud of the guys, proud of the effort and the way they played all weekend,” said Cougars head coach Rob Holoien. “We are still removing some rust from the Christmas break, we only had one game before the start of the tournament, but we found our legs in the first game and never looked back after that.”

Opening the tournament against Northern Alberta Extreme on Thursday, PHA trailed 3-0 through two periods before Avery Johnson and Kierin Osberg scored in the final frame. Luke McKechnie had 39 saves in the loss, the Cougars fired 48 shots at Northern Alberta.

As Holoien mentioned, that loss was a springboard for the team and they would go on to win the rest of the tournament.

“I think it was just doing it for your teammates,” Holoien said in explaining their success. “They just bought the systems and played a physically demanding game. The other teams said we came in waves and that just shows their hard work and consistency to really want to win hockey games. I feel like we are drowning teams, we don’t give up, a never give up attitude and that’s really good to see as a coach.”

Prairie Hockey’s offense got off to a good start in their next round-robin game, as they scored four goals in the second period en route to a 6-3 victory over International Hockey Academy. Aidan Vallance had a few marks for PHA, while Osberg, Noah Friskie, Gage Nagel and Austin Wentz all had one goal. Cameron Beisal had 37 saves in the win, the Cougars had 29 shots across the ice.

After a standard victory over winless St. Mary in their final round-robin game, it went to the semi-finals on Saturday afternoon, where Prairie Hockey would battle it out for a 4-2 win over IHA. Vallance gave the Cougars a 1–0 first period lead and Wentz made it a 2–1 game through two before Johnson and Cole King scored in the third to take the win by two goals. McKechnie was solid in net with 45 saves, while the Cougars had 49 shots.

That set up the championship final on Sunday afternoon, where PHA turned in their best game of the tournament in a 6-1 win over Lloydminster. Johnson, Nagel, Friskie, Wyatt Dreger, Easton Banda and Mikale Budz all scored in the win, with the final three goals the only marks scored by defenders for PHA in the tournament. Beisal had a solid game in goal, making 36 saves, as the Cougars again outsmarted their opponents by netting 42 on the other side of the ice.

With the tournament title comes a championship banner, something Holoien believes its players will be proud of for years to come.

“Put up a banner and for the rest of their lives, 15, 20 years from now, be able to walk out onto this rink and say to their kids, ‘Hey, that’s Dad, I played on the team that won that.’ It’s a beautiful experience,” he said.

The Cougars — 12-8-0-1 in the CSSHL U17 Prep league — will be back home next weekend as they host their first CSSHL Showcase Tournament. Prairie Hockey gets a rematch with Northern Alberta on Friday at 7:30 PM, before playing Edge School at 6:00 PM on Sunday and 1:00 PM on Sunday. All matches are at the Barkman Arena in Caronport.