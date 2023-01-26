Sports
Prairie Hockey Academy wins U17 Prep Prairie Classic championship
Cougars post a 4-1 record en route to title, defeating Lloydminster AAA Bobcats in finals as tournament hosts
An already quite successful season for the Prairie Hockey Academy U17 Cougars became all the more impressive this past weekend.
The Cougars put together a 4-1 record en route to first place in the annual Prairie Classic tournament at Caronport’s Barkman Arena, defeating the Lloydminster AAA Bobcats in Sunday’s championship game.
“We were really proud of the guys, proud of the effort and the way they played all weekend,” said Cougars head coach Rob Holoien. “We are still removing some rust from the Christmas break, we only had one game before the start of the tournament, but we found our legs in the first game and never looked back after that.”
Opening the tournament against Northern Alberta Extreme on Thursday, PHA trailed 3-0 through two periods before Avery Johnson and Kierin Osberg scored in the final frame. Luke McKechnie had 39 saves in the loss, the Cougars fired 48 shots at Northern Alberta.
As Holoien mentioned, that loss was a springboard for the team and they would go on to win the rest of the tournament.
“I think it was just doing it for your teammates,” Holoien said in explaining their success. “They just bought the systems and played a physically demanding game. The other teams said we came in waves and that just shows their hard work and consistency to really want to win hockey games. I feel like we are drowning teams, we don’t give up, a never give up attitude and that’s really good to see as a coach.”
Prairie Hockey’s offense got off to a good start in their next round-robin game, as they scored four goals in the second period en route to a 6-3 victory over International Hockey Academy. Aidan Vallance had a few marks for PHA, while Osberg, Noah Friskie, Gage Nagel and Austin Wentz all had one goal. Cameron Beisal had 37 saves in the win, the Cougars had 29 shots across the ice.
After a standard victory over winless St. Mary in their final round-robin game, it went to the semi-finals on Saturday afternoon, where Prairie Hockey would battle it out for a 4-2 win over IHA. Vallance gave the Cougars a 1–0 first period lead and Wentz made it a 2–1 game through two before Johnson and Cole King scored in the third to take the win by two goals. McKechnie was solid in net with 45 saves, while the Cougars had 49 shots.
That set up the championship final on Sunday afternoon, where PHA turned in their best game of the tournament in a 6-1 win over Lloydminster. Johnson, Nagel, Friskie, Wyatt Dreger, Easton Banda and Mikale Budz all scored in the win, with the final three goals the only marks scored by defenders for PHA in the tournament. Beisal had a solid game in goal, making 36 saves, as the Cougars again outsmarted their opponents by netting 42 on the other side of the ice.
With the tournament title comes a championship banner, something Holoien believes its players will be proud of for years to come.
“Put up a banner and for the rest of their lives, 15, 20 years from now, be able to walk out onto this rink and say to their kids, ‘Hey, that’s Dad, I played on the team that won that.’ It’s a beautiful experience,” he said.
The Cougars — 12-8-0-1 in the CSSHL U17 Prep league — will be back home next weekend as they host their first CSSHL Showcase Tournament. Prairie Hockey gets a rematch with Northern Alberta on Friday at 7:30 PM, before playing Edge School at 6:00 PM on Sunday and 1:00 PM on Sunday. All matches are at the Barkman Arena in Caronport.
|
Sources
2/ https://www.moosejawtoday.com/local-news/prairie-hockey-academy-wins-u17-prep-prairie-classic-championship-6437174
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Male Liaison in Hollywood and the Metropolitan Police | Friendship
- Prairie Hockey Academy wins U17 Prep Prairie Classic championship
- 4.2 earthquake, a series of aftershocks off the coast of Malibu Rock Los Angeles – Yahoo News
- The Razzies apologize for naming a child actor and introduce an age limit
- How to Wear Fishnet Tights
- JCVI Advises Fall COVID-19 Vaccine Boosters
- Google fires couple with 4-month-old babywoman was on maternity leave
- Turkey to draw a line under inflation crisis ahead of elections
- Pathaan and Beyond: Decoding the Shah Rukh Khan Brand and Why He’s Still Bollywood’s Undefeated Badshah
- No. 18 Women’s Tennis Defeats Loyola Marymount 7-0 in Opener
- New York Stock Exchange Says Manual Error Triggered Major Trading Problem
- Jokowi: if we decide on confinement, people will be restless in 2 to 3 weeks