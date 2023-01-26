Five Franchises Confirmed For Women’s IPL As Indian Cricket Board Brings In 465 Million | Cricket news





The Indian Cricket Board (BCCI) has confirmed the five franchises that will participate in the inaugural season of the 2023 Women’s Premier League. Ahmedabad, Mumbai, Bengaluru, Delhi and Lucknow have been revealed as the five successful host cities, with the owners’ respective bids totaling £465 million, including a top bid of around £128 million from the Adani Group for the Ahmedabad franchise. The owners include the five entities currently overseeing the IPL franchises in Mumbai, Delhi and Bangalore ahead of the T20-style tournament kicking off in March. “Today is a historic day in cricket as the bidding for teams from inaugural WPL broke records set in 2008 inaugural men’s IPL,” said BCCI Secretary Jay Shah. “This marks the beginning of a revolution in women’s cricket and paves the way for a transformative journey ahead, not just for our female cricketers, but for the entire sporting association.” The introduction of the tournament responds to calls for a women’s competition, as a three-team Women’s T20 Challenge has coincided with the men’s IPL since 2018. BCCI Chairman Mr. Roger Binny said: “I congratulate the winners for making successful bids to own WPL teams. The competition will give players from India and abroad an opportunity to learn and grow together. It will paving the way for grassroots level development with the inclusion of more female cricketers. “I would also like to congratulate the BCCI team for the smooth running of the auction process. I am confident that the competition will help our female cricketers shine on the global stage.” The BCCI has already sold the media rights to the tournament for the next five years to Viacom 18 for $117 million, translating to a per-game value of $870,393. “This is a historic moment for Indian cricket and we are delighted to be a part of it,” said Nita Ambani of Mumbai Indians, who also owns teams in men’s T20 tournaments in South Africa and the United Arab Emirates .

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.skysports.com/cricket/news/12123/12795098/five-franchises-confirmed-for-womens-ipl-as-indian-cricket-board-makes-465m The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos