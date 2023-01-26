Memory of 1st hockey tournament | News

For a 93-year-old man, John Resler has an uncanny memory for names and places.
For example, he recalls the first player to score the first goal in the first-ever high school hockey tournament: Bears defenseman George Kieffer. Or the tall Thief River Falls star forward (and future Olympian) who shot the winning goal from the blue line to beat White Bear Lake 3-2: Bob Baker.
If there’s any consolation, it’s that the Bears finished third in that history-making tournament. Thief River Falls lost to Iron Range powerhouse Eveleth 4-3.
The year was 1945. Resler clearly remembers the event because he was there on the ice playing right wing for the Bears. He was 15.
But his main memory of that inaugural game? Don’t win, Resler grumbled.
I swear John remembers the day he was born, wife Virginia joked. The tournament was a highlight in John’s life and he never forgot that they lost (twice).
A well-thumbed scrapbook, lovingly curated by his late mother, certainly helps track down any fadingmemories of White Bear’s tournament appearances in 1945 and 1946. There are pictures of the team in their uniform, black wool jerseys borrowed from the football team; and posing with the coach, RP Dick Bradley.
The bus provided transportation to the St. Paul Auditorium, where the tournament was held. There were no school buses back then, so the team got into two vehicles, one of them Bradley’s 39 Buick, along with their minimal equipment.
Hockey had taken a hiatus at White Bear High School during the early years of World War II. That is, until players finally convinced the school board to let them compete. The request was approved as long as it did not cost the municipality any money.
Resler grew up playing hockey on White Bear Lake. He remembers buying his first pair of skates, a shoe on a blade, for $1.25. He saw the skates in the window of the hardware store in the center.
A favorite destination was the Johnson Boat Works area. It was always ready for the rink, he said. Kids on his side of town would cross the Manitou Island Bridge to reach ice safely before sliding down to the rink in the bay.
We knew everything about the lake, where it was safe and where it was unsafe, Resler recalled. You had to avoid the tip of the island. It was the last place to freeze. He remembers a boy named Bob Arcand, who fell under the bridge through thin ice. He was a walking icicle, Resler added.
Accuracy was another prized skill of playing on the ice of the lake. A slap shot that didn’t go in the net could move blocks across the frozen water, forcing someone to fetch the puck. That’s why we were good, Resler insisted.
High school graduation in 1947 did not put an end to his hockey days. Resler and other former teammates went on to play for the Flyers, a championship-winning Town team in 1953.
The Reslers have been married for 71 years. Virginia, 90, is a farm girl from Forest Lake who moved to White Bear after her mother was widowed. The couple’s romance blossomed at the White Bear bowling alley, where Virginia worked as a waitress. They raised six children and have 15 grandchildren. Teammate Gordy Vadnais, a great defender (and future fire chief), was John’s best man.
The 1945 tournament, not only the first in Minnesota but also the first in the United States, was a dream come true for the Bears. We were amazed when we saw that large ice shelf. It’s a sight I’ll never forget, said Resler, who gets emotional when he talks about those glory days.
We didn’t know then that we were making history. For us it was just another game. The worst part was that we never won a tournament.
Eveleth was the 1945 state champion, defeating Thief River Falls in the final. They were better equipped than other teams and one of the few with helmets. We didn’t even have sweaters, Resler exclaimed. White Bear had shin guards and second-hand sticks. Some players admitted to borrowing garter belts from their sisters to hold up their socks.
Their state appearance in 1946 ended in a loss to Roseau in overtime.
Resler grew up on Cook Avenue and lived six blocks from the lake. He remembers walking to his buddies every day after school, skates in tow. Holidays and weekends were spent skating at the Hippodrome.
Hockey has such a rich history here, noted Resler, who retired in 1991 as a UPS mechanic. Even before us there were legends like Moose Goheen and Doc Romnes.
Hockey was my favorite activity. Once the lake froze, we went everywhere. We could always find a game somewhere.