University of Oklahoma Athletics

NORMAN, Okla. The University of Oklahoma track and field team travels to Lubbock, Texas, for the Texas Tech Open and Multis, January 26-28.

“I look forward to seeing our multiathletes contest their first heptathlon and pentathlon of the season,” said head coach Tim Langford . “Many have shown improvement in various individual events, and I can’t wait to see how they all pull it off. We will also have a few distance athletes looking to gain momentum in the season. While everyone is getting a break, our support will be with our teammates traveling to Lubbock.”

The meeting begins Thursday at noon with multiple events. Day two kicks off Friday afternoon with field events starting at 3 p.m. CT, while running events begin at 4 p.m. CT. The meeting closes on Saturday, field events begin at 10 a.m. CT and running events begin at 11:30 a.m. CT.

The game will be broadcast Friday and Saturday on Big 12 NOW on ESPN+ and results can be found atPT timing.

JD MARTIN REWIND

A dominant home performance from OU led the Sooners to 17 first-place finishes, 19 new personal bests, and numerous Big 12 standings.

The women’s weight throw group kicked off the Sooners. Senior Abbey Moore captured second place with a throw of 65-2.25 (19.87 m), while a senior Geraldine Nat took third after clearing 59-6.25 (18.14m).

Next, sophomore Ariel Pedigo took second place in the women’s high jump with 5-5 (1.65m).

freshman Ben Ryer threw for first place and a personal best in the men’s weight throw of 61-1.25 (18.62m).

On the track, sophomore Gabriel Barrera ran for first place and a personal best in the women’s mile with a time of 4:57.11. On the men’s side, senior Luke Badcock finished third in 4:21.60.

Sophomore Oliva Lueking won the women’s pole vault after jumping 12-1.25 (4.30 m).

Carter Cukerstein had a great showing in his first home game as a Sooner. The freshmen achieved two first places and personal bests, first in the men’s 60-meter sprint with 6.63 and then in the men’s 200-meter sprint with a time of 21.75. His 60-meter performance is enough for third fastest on the Big 12 standings.

Payden Montana kept things going for the Sooners, taking first place in the women’s shot put final on a throw of 52-6.50 (16.01 m). She was followed by Paige Low second (15.88m) and Abbey Moore third (15.80m).

Back on the job, sophomore Jenna James won the women’s 400m dash with a time of 56.49 while Jaylen Barringer clocked a 49.57 on the men’s side to secure another top spot.

Junior Fernando Morales posted a time of 1:53.47 in the men’s 800 meters, taking home another win for the Sooners.

freshman Ricky Smith finished top of the standings in the men’s long jump final after jumping to 23-9.50.

Next saw the men’s freshman pole vault finals Colton Rhodes as the winner with 16-0.75 (4.90m).

The men’s shot put squad closed out field events for the Sooners with a sweep of the top-three spots. Diego Trevino captured first 62-5.25 (19.03) to put him at the top of the Big 12 standings. Tucker Smith came second and a personal best (18.09m), while Bryant Parlin came third (17.56m).

To close the competition, the men’s 4×400 relay team ( Zarik Brown , Richard Kuykendoll , Jaylen Barringer , Nice Matter ) crossed the finish line at 3:14.32 to take home the Sooners overall win of the day.

TTU OPEN & MORE INFORMATION

Date: Thursday 26 Jan. Sat. January 28

Event location: Sports Performance Center; Lubbock, Texas

Live results: PT timing

Live stream: Big 12 NOW on ESPN+ (Friday and Saturday)

NEXT ONE

The Sooners travel to Albuquerque, NM for the New Mexico Collegiate Classic, February 3-4.

