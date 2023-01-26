Sports
University of Oklahoma Athletics
NORMAN, Okla. The University of Oklahoma track and field team travels to Lubbock, Texas, for the Texas Tech Open and Multis, January 26-28.
“I look forward to seeing our multiathletes contest their first heptathlon and pentathlon of the season,” said head coach Tim Langford. “Many have shown improvement in various individual events, and I can’t wait to see how they all pull it off. We will also have a few distance athletes looking to gain momentum in the season. While everyone is getting a break, our support will be with our teammates traveling to Lubbock.”
The meeting begins Thursday at noon with multiple events. Day two kicks off Friday afternoon with field events starting at 3 p.m. CT, while running events begin at 4 p.m. CT. The meeting closes on Saturday, field events begin at 10 a.m. CT and running events begin at 11:30 a.m. CT.
The game will be broadcast Friday and Saturday on Big 12 NOW on ESPN+ and results can be found atPT timing.
JD MARTIN REWIND
A dominant home performance from OU led the Sooners to 17 first-place finishes, 19 new personal bests, and numerous Big 12 standings.
The women’s weight throw group kicked off the Sooners. Senior Abbey Moore captured second place with a throw of 65-2.25 (19.87 m), while a senior Geraldine Nat took third after clearing 59-6.25 (18.14m).
Next, sophomore Ariel Pedigo took second place in the women’s high jump with 5-5 (1.65m).
freshman Ben Ryer threw for first place and a personal best in the men’s weight throw of 61-1.25 (18.62m).
On the track, sophomore Gabriel Barrera ran for first place and a personal best in the women’s mile with a time of 4:57.11. On the men’s side, senior Luke Badcock finished third in 4:21.60.
Sophomore Oliva Lueking won the women’s pole vault after jumping 12-1.25 (4.30 m).
Carter Cukerstein had a great showing in his first home game as a Sooner. The freshmen achieved two first places and personal bests, first in the men’s 60-meter sprint with 6.63 and then in the men’s 200-meter sprint with a time of 21.75. His 60-meter performance is enough for third fastest on the Big 12 standings.
Payden Montana kept things going for the Sooners, taking first place in the women’s shot put final on a throw of 52-6.50 (16.01 m). She was followed by Paige Low second (15.88m) and Abbey Moore third (15.80m).
Back on the job, sophomore Jenna James won the women’s 400m dash with a time of 56.49 while Jaylen Barringer clocked a 49.57 on the men’s side to secure another top spot.
Junior Fernando Morales posted a time of 1:53.47 in the men’s 800 meters, taking home another win for the Sooners.
freshman Ricky Smith finished top of the standings in the men’s long jump final after jumping to 23-9.50.
Next saw the men’s freshman pole vault finals Colton Rhodes as the winner with 16-0.75 (4.90m).
The men’s shot put squad closed out field events for the Sooners with a sweep of the top-three spots. Diego Trevino captured first 62-5.25 (19.03) to put him at the top of the Big 12 standings. Tucker Smith came second and a personal best (18.09m), while Bryant Parlin came third (17.56m).
To close the competition, the men’s 4×400 relay team (Zarik Brown, Richard Kuykendoll, Jaylen Barringer, Nice Matter) crossed the finish line at 3:14.32 to take home the Sooners overall win of the day.
TTU OPEN & MORE INFORMATION
Date: Thursday 26 Jan. Sat. January 28
Event location: Sports Performance Center; Lubbock, Texas
Live results: PT timing
Live stream: Big 12 NOW on ESPN+ (Friday and Saturday)
NEXT ONE
The Sooners travel to Albuquerque, NM for the New Mexico Collegiate Classic, February 3-4.
CONTACT THE SOONERS
Follow the Sooners on Twitter and Instagram for more Oklahoma cross-country information (@OU_Track) and like Oklahoma Sooners Track & Field and Cross Country on Facebook.
