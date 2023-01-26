Very few players like him in world cricket’: lots of praise for Pathanen for IND star | Cricket

Rohit Sharma-led Team India hammered New Zealand in the third and final One Day International (ODI) of the three-match series on Tuesday. As skipper Rohit ended his long wait for an ODI century, opener Shubman Gill equaled Babar Azam’s world record as India put up a huge total in the 3rd ODI at Indore. After Rohit and Gill laid the groundwork for a mammoth total, all-rounder Hardik Pandya gave the hosts a late bloom in the recently concluded encounter.

Irfan Pathan, who thoroughly enjoyed Pandya’s crucial cameo in the 3rd ODI against New Zealand, has high praise for the all-rounder on form. Pandya hit a fast fifty before taking the all-important wicket from New Zealand opener Finn Allen in the high-scoring encounter at Holkar Cricket Stadium.

ALSO READ: ‘Even in the country of Ponting, Rohit has…’: Irfan Pathan’s huge statement about India captain ahead of Australian series

“He is an extremely crucial player. You need a player who can both bat and bowl to find the balance. It is very difficult to find the skill that Hardik Pandya brings to the Indian team. You will find very few players like find him in the world.” cricket. He first showed his power in batting. The shots he played, the straight pull he hit – he played tennis on the cricket ground. It was an exceptional shot and then he showed his power and range in the other shots as well,” Pathaan said Star sports.

Pathan also made an interesting comment about Pandya’s batting in the 3rd ODI. The middle batsman smashed 54 off 38 balls as India went 385-9 in 50 overs. Pandya smoked 3 sixes and 3 fours in his entertaining knock on Indore.

“When he is in shape, it is extremely difficult to stop him. The knock came at the right time and also quickly because the other batters struggled to score against the old ball, but Hardik Pandya didn’t have that much trouble.” Pathan added.

Pandya will lead the Rohit-less Team India in the upcoming three-match T20I series against the Black Caps. Team India will meet New Zealand in the series opener at Ranchi’s JSCA International Stadium Complex on Friday.