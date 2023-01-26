Sports
Very few players like him in world cricket’: lots of praise for Pathanen for IND star | Cricket
Rohit Sharma-led Team India hammered New Zealand in the third and final One Day International (ODI) of the three-match series on Tuesday. As skipper Rohit ended his long wait for an ODI century, opener Shubman Gill equaled Babar Azam’s world record as India put up a huge total in the 3rd ODI at Indore. After Rohit and Gill laid the groundwork for a mammoth total, all-rounder Hardik Pandya gave the hosts a late bloom in the recently concluded encounter.
Irfan Pathan, who thoroughly enjoyed Pandya’s crucial cameo in the 3rd ODI against New Zealand, has high praise for the all-rounder on form. Pandya hit a fast fifty before taking the all-important wicket from New Zealand opener Finn Allen in the high-scoring encounter at Holkar Cricket Stadium.
ALSO READ: ‘Even in the country of Ponting, Rohit has…’: Irfan Pathan’s huge statement about India captain ahead of Australian series
“He is an extremely crucial player. You need a player who can both bat and bowl to find the balance. It is very difficult to find the skill that Hardik Pandya brings to the Indian team. You will find very few players like find him in the world.” cricket. He first showed his power in batting. The shots he played, the straight pull he hit – he played tennis on the cricket ground. It was an exceptional shot and then he showed his power and range in the other shots as well,” Pathaan said Star sports.
Pathan also made an interesting comment about Pandya’s batting in the 3rd ODI. The middle batsman smashed 54 off 38 balls as India went 385-9 in 50 overs. Pandya smoked 3 sixes and 3 fours in his entertaining knock on Indore.
“When he is in shape, it is extremely difficult to stop him. The knock came at the right time and also quickly because the other batters struggled to score against the old ball, but Hardik Pandya didn’t have that much trouble.” Pathan added.
Pandya will lead the Rohit-less Team India in the upcoming three-match T20I series against the Black Caps. Team India will meet New Zealand in the series opener at Ranchi’s JSCA International Stadium Complex on Friday.
|
Sources
2/ https://www.hindustantimes.com/cricket/irfan-pathan-reserves-high-praise-for-hardik-pandya-india-star-after-nz-series-you-will-find-very-few-players-like-him-in-world-cricket-101674649534535.html
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Shah Rukh Khan’s Pathaan Becomes First Bollywood Movie To Gross Rs 100 Crore At Global Box Office In One Day
- Very few players like him in world cricket’: lots of praise for Pathanen for IND star | Cricket
- As Turkey’s elections loom, Erdogan fights for his political future
- Sino-Australian relations are moving in the right direction: Xi Jinping
- “Reborn Rich” Actor Lee Sung Min Says Filming With Song Joong Ki Was Fun, Explains Why He Feels Sorry For His Daughter
- Cabinet Secretariat of the Republic of Indonesia | President Jokowi reveals four successful steps for the government to manage the pandemic
- Climate change may bring a new era of trade wars, as EU and US clash
- Cubs international prospect signings for 2023
- Actor jumps out of window to escape fire in Stillwater – Twin Cities
- University of Oklahoma Athletics
- Northland, International Falls, Bayfield County
- Paris Fashion Week was turned upside down with wacky, upside-down dresses: “It’s crazy!”