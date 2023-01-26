Tennis player Karen Khachanov wins on and off court





Karen Khachanov is making a name for herself on and off the tennis court. The Russian-Armenian tennis star advanced to the semifinals of the 2023 Australian Open on Tuesday by defeating No. 29 Sebastian Korda in straight sets (7-6, 6-3, 3-0) after Korda was forced to withdraw from the tournament. match in the third set due to a wrist injury. This is the second consecutive appearance in the semifinals of a Grand Slam event for Khachanov, who lost in the semifinals of the 2022 US Open last summer. The 18th-ranked tennis star is using his platform to raise awareness of the atrocities taking place in Artsakh. After back-to-back victories in the round of 32 and round of 16, Khachanov used his post-match interviews as opportunities to send messages of hope to Armenians in Artsakh affected by the blockade imposed by Azerbaijan in the Lachin Corridor, the only road that Artsakh connects with Armenia and the rest of the world. After defeating American Frances Tiafoe in four sets, Khachanov completed his post-match interview, grabbed a marker and signed a camera lens with the words: Artsakh Stay Strong! Two days later, after beating Japan’s Yoshihito Nishioka in straight sets, Khachanov grabbed the pen again and wrote: Keep believing to the end! Artsakh stay strong! Writing inspirational messages on camera lenses is common practice among the tennis winner, but the Azerbaijani tennis federation thought Khachanov went too far. Officials sent a letter to the International Tennis Federation calling on Khachanov for unacceptable provocation against Azerbaijan, adding that Khachanov attracted attention with his hateful act. The letter from the Azerbaijan Tennis Federation presented facts and legal documents related to the provocation against Azerbaijan. The ATF condemned this act and demanded punishment from the tennis player and urged the International Tennis Federation to take tough measures to prevent such incidents in the future. Despite the complaint, Khachanov defended himself to the media on Tuesday after his quarterfinal win. I have Armenian roots, said Khachanov. From my father’s side, from my grandfather’s side, even from my mother’s side. I am half Armenian. To be honest, I don’t want to go any deeper than that, and I just wanted to show strength and support to my people. That is it. Khachanov, whose father Abgar is from Yerevan, did not write any notes on the camera lens after his quarterfinal win against Korda, but he said no one from the International Tennis Federation had discouraged him from writing messages. Khachanov will continue his quest for his first Grand Slam singles title on Friday when he faces Greece’s Stefanos Tsitsipas in the semifinals of the Australian Open. Andre Khatchaturian is a veteran digital content producer and the sports correspondent for The Armenian Weekly. He is the founder of Camak Media, a multimedia company specializing in drone imagery, video content and photography for small businesses. Before that, he produced video and written content at the New England Sports Network (NESN). He has also covered three Super Bowls and more than a dozen high-profile UFC fights. Andre is from Glendale, California. He graduated from the University of Southern California with a bachelor’s degree in mathematics. He moved to Boston in 2013, where he attended Boston University and graduated with a master’s degree in broadcast journalism.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://armenianweekly.com/2023/01/25/tennis-player-karen-khachanov-winning-on-and-off-the-court/

