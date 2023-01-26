



Ryan Merkley’s time with the San Jose Sharks is over. Merkley, the 2018 Sharks first-round pick, was traded to the Colorado Avalanche along with tough penalty shooter Matt Nieto for their 2018 first-round pick Martin Kaut and depth NHL defenseman Jacob MacDonald. Both Merkley, the No. 21 pick of the 2018 Draft, and Czech forward Kaut, the No. 16 pick, have seen their progress stagnate in their respective organizations. So much so that Merkley requested a trade in early January, while Kaut passed unclaimed waivers twice this season. Offensive defenseman Merkley has amassed two goals and 42 assists in 93 AHL games, and a goal and five assists in 39 NHL games. However, the 22-year-old has not played an NHL game this season and is completely slaving with San Jose Barracuda. Merkley’s offense is just as much of a problem as his defense Kaut has been a top-six forward for the Colorado Eagles, but failed to stay in a bottom-six role with the Avalanche. The 6-foot-2 winger has 47 goals and 52 assists in 173 AHL appearances, and three goals and three assists in 47 NHL games. The 23-year-old has scored one goal and two assists in 27 games with the Avs this season. For Colorado, Nieto should be an upgrade over Kaut in a depth role. The 30-year-old has done his best as a winger in the second line this season, netting eight goals and seven assists in 45 appearances. He probably won’t have that job with a deeper Avalanche team, but should be a reliable bottom-six energy attacker and criminal killer. Nieto makes the most of opportunities on the scoreline Nieto also played for the Avs from 2017 to 2020, after making, you guessed it, his NHL debut for the San Jose Sharks in 2013. He signed with San Jose as a UFA in October 2020. So the 10-year-old NHL- veteran has the unusual distinction of making four NHL stops, but with only two teams. MacDonald is a two-time AHL All-Star Team defenseman, who also has 76 NHL games to his credit. The 29-year-old has zero goals and two assists in 33 appearances for the Avalanche this season. The Cornell University product toiled in the ECHL and AHL for four seasons before earning an NHL contract with the Florida Panthers in July 2018. The following year, the Panthers traded the 6-foot-0 blueliner to the Avalanche for Dominic Toninato, and since then he’s part of the Colorado organization. Honestly, I’m not sure if Kaut or MacDonald will move the needle much for the San Jose Sharks, but they could be high-end signings for the San Jose Barracuda. With the Sharks well out of the playoff race, I believe GM Mike Grier is very keen for the Barracuda to make it into the postseason to give top prospects William Eklund and Thomas Bordeleau valuable playoff experience. The Barracudas remain in seventh and last place in the Pacific Division playoffs, just ahead of the Henderson Silver Knights and Bakersfield Condors. Welcome to your new home for the latest San Jose Sharks news, analysis and opinion. Like us on Facebookfollow us on Twitter and don’t forget to subscribe to SJHN+ for all our content for members of Sheng Peng and the National Hockey Now network plus an ad-free browsing experience.

