



Next game: Oklahoma state 28-01-2023 | 7:00 PM CT LONGHORN NETWORK Jan 28 (Sat) / 7:00 PM CT Oklahoma state History Austin, Texas The Texas defense held Oklahoma more than 29 points below their season average as the Longhorns swept to a 78-58 victory over the Sooners at Moody Center on Wednesday. Four Texas players scored in double digits by 19 points The Yona Gaston . Taylor Jones scored 16 points, Shaylee Gonzales scored 12 points and added a season-high seven assists, six rebounds and four steals and Harmon gone scored 10 points and added six assists and five rebounds. Texas (15-6, 6-2) started the game with a 12-2 run, but Oklahoma countered and tied the game at 20-20 at the end of the first quarter. The second period stayed close and the Longhorns took a 40–36 halftime lead. In the third quarter, Texas held Oklahoma to 1-of-17 shooting from the field and forced eight Sooner turnovers. Texas batted the ball in in the third period with a 14–0 points lead in the paint. Next, the Longhorns will host Oklahoma State on Saturday, January 28 at 7:00 PM CT at Moody Center. Game notes The Longhorns made their first eight shots in the game. The Texas defense in the third quarter held Oklahoma to six points. It is the 15th time this season the Longhorns have held an opponent to less than ten points in a quarter. Texas improves to 14-0 on the season when they hold an opponent to 59 points or less. Oklahoma entered the game averaging 87.3 points per game and Texas held them to a season low of only 58 points. Their low last season was 69 points. The Longhorns went on a 17-2 run to close out the third quarter. Shaylee Gonzales’ Sevendimes tonight marks a season high in assists for her. Harmon gone tied the stats with ten points, six assists and five rebounds. Taylor Jones scored 16 points on an efficient 7-of-11 from the floor. The Yona Gaston scored 15 of her 19 points in the first half. Texas had 18 assists in the game. Texas never trailed in the game, leading for 38 minutes and 12 seconds. The Longhorns reversed Sooner’s assist-to-turnover ratio by forcing them to 24 turnovers and allowing only 13 assists. Prior to the game, the Sooners were ranked second in the nation in assists.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://texassports.com/news/2023/1/25/womens-basketball-rv-womens-basketballs-defense-powers-longhorns-to-78-58-victory-over-no-14-12-oklahoma.aspx The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos