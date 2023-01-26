ICC Women’s T20I Cricketer of the Year 2022 revealed





The winner of the ICC Women’s T20I Cricketer of the Year had a 2022 to remember. Here we take a look at her performances and celebrate some of her outstanding achievements.

Tahlia McGrath Australia 435 runs in 16 matches at an average of 62.14 and 13 wickets Australia’s Tahlia McGrath named 2022 ICC Women’s T20I Cricketer of the Year Australia’s Tahlia McGrath defeated dashing Indian opener Smriti Mandhana, Pakistan’s ever-reliable all-rounder Nida Dar and New Zealand captain Sophie Devine en route to the coveted ICC Women’s T20I Cricketer of the Year Award. Video

cook19



00:44

England’s Nat Sciver accepts Rachael Heyhoe Flint Trophy for 2022 ICC Womens Cricketer of the Year The year that was McGrath did not make her T20I debut until October 2021 and just over a year later was one of the nominees for the ICC Women’s T20I Cricketer of the Year, such was the meteoric rise the Australian all-rounder experienced in the shortest format. She is one of the most exciting talents out there, she is also a Commonwealth Games gold medalist and the current world No. 1 MRF Tires ICC Women’s T20I batsman. The year started with a stunning display of her all-round prowess as she scored a blistering 49-ball 91* against England followed by a three-wicket haul in the same match. McGrath also ended 2022 with aplomb, with incredible performances on the India tour in December. Video

CWC22, WCWC function



03:01

Meet Tahlia McGrath | CWC22 At the Birmingham Commonwealth Games, she amassed 128 points in five games, averaging 42.66. Because of her great showing, she was voted ICC Women’s Player of the Month for August this year. Memorable performance McGrath started 2022 with a bang against England in the opener of the multi-format Women’s Ashes series in Adelaide. She made a quick unbeaten 91, her highest T20I score, off just 49 balls. Her entertaining innings were littered with 13 fours and a six. Before that, she also impressed with the ball when she returned 3/26 from her four overs, limiting England to 169/4. However, the way McGrath took the attack and batted fearlessly looked totally subpar as she and skipper Meg Lanning chased it down with 18 balls to spare. McGrath was deservedly awarded the Player of the Match title. Video

ICC Awards



00:30

Tahlia McGrath accepts ICC Womens T20I Cricketer of the Year 2022 award

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.icc-cricket.com/news/3032970 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos