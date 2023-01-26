3 sophomore players who will become stars in 2023

Mel Tucker landed in 2022 in one of the better recruiting leagues Michigan State Football has had in the last decade.

Tucker was fresh off an 11-2 season with the Spartans, and the incoming freshman crop had to help keep the ball rolling. Unfortunately, not enough freshman boys saw the kind of action that would have made a difference, and Michigan State stumbled to a 5-7 season.

Thankfully, most of this class will return for 2023, and a handful of them are poised to become stars in their sophomore year at Michigan State.

Here are three that I think have the best chance of becoming stars.

3 Alex VanSumeren DL michigan state

Despite being the top-ranked recruit in the 2022 class for the Spartans, Alex VanSumeren didn’t see the field much last year and much of that was down to need. Plus I feel like keeping a red shirt was more important than playing him during a losing season.

VanSumeren watched his brother play well as a linebacker for the Spartans (for a stint) and enjoyed some knowledge of both the defensive linemen and Brandon Jordan.

Now he has a chance to make some noise on a loaded defensive line and with a good offseason, he could crack those two deep into the fall like a redshirt freshman.

He’s got the size and the skills, he just needs to put everything together to have a monster season for Michigan State in 2023 and beyond. I think he will.