How Billie Jean King and the ‘Original Nine’ changed women’s tennis forever

It’s been 53 years since nine brave women decided it was time to take a stand in the male-dominated tennis world.

By 1970, inequality was rife in the sport, which had only recently entered the Open era, culminating in male players earning far more than their female counterparts.

With Billie Jean King as a major figurehead, a group of female players known as the ‘Original Nine’ took the step of launching a women’s professional tour to challenge the establishment in pushing for equal rights in tennis.

King was joined by fellow Americans Rosie Casals, Peaches Bartkowicz, Julie Heldman, Kristy Pigeon, Nancy Richey and Valerie Ziegenfuss, as well as two Australians, Judy Dalton and Kerry Melville Reid.

Nancy Richey (left), Billie Jean King (center), and Julie Heldman pictured in 1970. ( Getty Images )

With the support of Heldman’s mother Gladys, the publisher of the influential World Tennis Magazine, the players famously signed $1 contracts and with sponsorship found, a first tournament was held in Houston, Texas.

A tour evolved from that first event in Houston, offering more prize money, before the formation of the Women’s Tennis Association (WTA) in 1973, thanks to nine pioneering women.

It was not an easy journey for those who took the risk of starting their own tour.

Suspension from existing tournaments and prevailing sexist attitudes were among the many challenges they faced, but their hard work laid the foundation for the opportunities professional female players enjoy today.

‘Why We Were There’

All except Heldman and Richey are in Melbourne this week to attend the Australian Open.

King, who won 12 major singles titles during her storied career, remembered what she and her fellow pioneers set out to do.

“There are three things we thought about with the ‘Original Nine,'” King said at Melbourne Park.

“That was that every girl in this world, if she was good enough, would have a place to compete. Not play, but compete.

“Number two, to be appreciated for our achievements, not just our looks. And number three is very important to be able to make a living playing tennis, the sport we were so passionate about.

“That’s why we were there.”

Rosie Casals was among the group of pioneering players in the early 1970s. ( Gerty Images / Focus on sports )

Casals, who defeated Dalton in the final of the first tournament in Houston, is immensely proud as she reflects on what the WTA Tour has become.

“It tells me we made the right decision,” she said.

“We had to do what we did. It’s great to see what’s going on: the prize money, the fact that we made a great decision because women’s tennis wouldn’t be where it is.”

For Pigeon, the decision to join the tour was a “total no-brainer”, while Ziegenfuss admits to experiencing a feeling of “nervousness”.

Dalton looks back with immense satisfaction on what she and her fellow players have done.

“I’m very proud. I think we’ve done a fantastic job,” said Dalton.

“I don’t know if we all really realize what an effect we had. We hoped we would have a great effect, but I’m not sure we realized it would be as great as what it was.”