Freshman parties! – The Bates student









Editor’s Note: This piece is satire. As a freshman at the prestigious Bates College, I was so excited to see this institution’s party scene live up to the hype. In my senior year of high school, when I told my friends I was attending the prestigious Bates College, they commented on the school’s notorious reputation. Bates college? Isn’t that the Bama of the North? I didn’t know you were such a full sender, they would gasp. The jealousy and admiration in their voices was always palpable. Allow me to take you through just one of my countless crazy nights at prestigious Bates College. It was a chilly October afternoon and I had just completed a cheeky assignment for my Introduction to Finnish Films course. Wiping a thick layer of sweat from my brow, I check my phone to see a Snapchat of my dawg, Chrysanthemum Rotterdam III (we’ll just call him Chris). He was already drinking and it was only 4:45 pm. What a beast! Anyway, I head straight to his dorm in Page, where I absolutely bump five other of my boiz against Yung Gravy. The atmosphere was impeccable. However, his roommate was a total lame, sitting on his bed with his headphones in. Didn’t he know it was a thirsty Thursday? What a dope! We demolish some High Noons before deciding, yes, it is dreamers time! We roll out at about 6:30pm to pick up some food from a TOP 10 NATIONALLY RANKED DINING ROOM in prestigious Bates College. We got in and then absolutely demolished some vegan bar food. We got so rowdy, my friend Edwardthun Europium (Eddy) spilled like three cups of chocolate milk! The look on the faces of the commons workers was HILARIOUS while they cleaned it up! Sorry Not Sorry! Finally, we decide it’s time to dip, so we regroup in Page, crush a few more Nooners, then roll over to Burke! The guys there usually love us, but tonight they were crazy annoying. The lad working the door kept saying no party and no throwing dude which was such a cap as it was a thirsty Thursday. My homie Connecticut Smith (Connor) went berserk and almost got into a fight with the guy! We had to stop him, he was going to do it all. In the end, he decides the suckers aren’t worth it, and we all head back to Page. Even if Burke was stupid, you can always count on a good Page Rage to get your night back on track! We went to the common area in the basement and it was absolute carnage! There were two, maybe three dozen people who went absolutely crazy! They even played beer pong on the ping pong table! It doesn’t get more classic than that. We had the most insane 12 minutes of our lives, but then Campo came in and told us to clean up (laaaaaame!). All in all though, it was still a great night getting rowdy with all my boys. There is no other school I would rather go to than the prestigious Bates College!

