No. 13 USC Women’s Tennis travels to Georgia for ITA Kickoff Weekend





Women’s Tennis | January 25, 2023 THIS WEEK The USC women’s tennis will travel across the country to Athens, Georgia, where they will compete in the ITA Kickoff Weekend. The Women of Troy take on the Notre Dame Fighting Irish at the Magill Tennis Complex on Friday (January 27) at 11am EST/8am PST. Depending on the outcome of their game, they will face No. 6 Georgia or Stetson on Saturday (January 28). The winner of Kickoff Weekend earns placement with ITA National Team Indoors. The winners of the two Friday games will play on Saturday at 2:30 PM EST/11:30 AM PST, with the winner advancing to the National Team Indoor Championships. The losers of Friday’s games will play in a consolation game on Saturday at 11am EST/8am PST. This is the 14th annual Intercollegiate Tennis Association (ITA) Kickoff Weekend, with 60 teams from the top teams in the country competing at various facilities across the country. Last season, USC defeated Miami and Baylor to punch their ticket to the ITA National Indoor Championships for the first time since 2015. RANKING USC has five Trojans in the freshman national singles rankings Madison wins leading USCat No. 2 after going 10-1 in the fall. Trojan redshirt sophomore Snow Hans locked in the No. 17 ranking, while a senior Eryn Cayetano secured the number 24 rank. freshman Emma Chaney checks in at number 83 while a junior Naomi Cheong sits at number 96. The Women of Troy also have a ranked doubles pair of Maddy Sieg and Eryn Cayetno, who hold the number 20. EXPLORATION OF NOTRE DAME The Fighting Irish (unranked) are 4-0 this season, having beaten Michigan State (7-0), Butler (6-1), Xavier (7-0), and UIC (5-2). Notre Dame has one ranked singles player in #102 Nibedita Ghosh. USC is 1-3 all-time against the Fighting Irish. EXPLORE GEORGIA The Bulldogs were number 6 in the ITA’s latest team ranking. Georgia has been a host venue for all but two years since the opening season of the ITA Kick-Off in 2009. The Bulldogs are 24-0 in Athens and 25-1 overall in the Spring opening event. The Bulldogs have four national indoor titles (1994, 1995, 2002, 2019) in 31 appearances, dating back to its inception in 1988. Georgia has a 9-1 all-time lead over the Women of Troy. Georgia has four ranked Bulldogs in singles – #19 Lea Ma, #31 Dasha Vidmanova, #64 Anastasiia Lopata and #100 Meg Kowalski. EXPLORE STETSON Stetson (unranked) opened their season with wins against Saint Leo and Hillsborough Community College. Over the weekend, Stetson fell 4-3 to #23 Central Florida.

