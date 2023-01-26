Ian Healy praises Australian cricket’s second Don Bradman

Legendary Australian wicketkeeper Ian Healy has urged the national selectors to open with Steve Smith in white-ball cricket. He scored 328 runs in four innings for the Sydney Sixers of the Big Bash League (BBL), including 36, 101, 125 not out and 66.

Healy believes it’s hard to ignore Smith’s performances as an opener, especially when David Warner and Aaron Finch struggle.

Finch retired from one-day internationals last year. Healy also compared Smith to Don Bradman and said it’s a privilege to see him hit.

Asked if he’d like to see Smith in the shortest format, Healy said, Why not?

Warner and Finch are not playing well and Smith is in exceptional shape. So he’s ahead of them in my eyes, Healy told Sportsday NSW on Wednesday.

He added that selectors should open with Smith in T20Is and ODIs.

Healy indicated that Smith has a solid technique.

It’s a privilege to watch him bat. The difference between him and others is huge. It’s very Don Bradman-esque. He makes batting look very easy. When he plays a shot, his feet are still and the head is still, he said.

He finds the center of the bat, which was not the case six months ago.