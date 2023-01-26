Djokovic’s father poses with tennis fans waving pro-Russian flags | Tennis news





The video emerged as police removed four people from the Australian Open tournament for displaying Russian flags.

Novak Djokovic’s father has been filmed posing with fans waving pro-Russian flags at the Australian Open in scenes where Ukraine’s ambassador was branded an embarrassment. The diplomats’ comment on Thursday came a day after the Serbian player had just booked his place in the semifinals of the tournament with a straight thump from Russian opponent Andrey Rublev at the Rod Laver Arena. After the match, a group of fans unfurled Russian flags near the stadium, including one with the face of President Vladimir Putin, chanting pro-Russian slogans. A Victoria Police spokeswoman said the four people have been kicked out of the tournament for revealing inappropriate flags and symbols and threatening security guards. The police were called and they were evicted from Melbourne Park. Players and their teams have been informed and reminded of event policies regarding flags and symbols and to avoid any potentially disruptive situation, Tennis Australia said in a statement. We continue to work closely with event security and law enforcement agencies. On 17 January, the second day of the Australian Open, flags from Russia and Belarus were banned from Melbourne Park after being brought into the stands by spectators the day before. Flags can normally be displayed during games at Melbourne Park. But Tennis Australia reversed that policy for the two countries involved in the invasion of Ukraine that began nearly a year ago, saying the flags were causing disruption. A video later posted to a pro-Russian Australian YouTube account showed Djokovic’s father, Srdjan, posing with a man holding a flag with Putin’s picture. It was captioned: Novak Djokovic’s father makes bold political statement. This is quite a mess for the #AusOpento say the least. Srdjan Djokovic posed with the pro-Putin rally just outside the Rod Laver Arena last night. The levels of security breaches that made this possible are staggering. Story/Video via @jamesgraysport:https://t.co/L4gtaKKNP6 pic.twitter.com/qnOx3MGYqB Ben Rothenberg (@BenRothenberg) January 26, 2023 Serbian tennis reporters confirmed that it was Djokovic’s father and the Melbourne Age newspaper reported that he said in Serbian: Long live Russia. Ukraine’s ambassador to Australia and New Zealand, Vasyl Myroshnychenko, said waving the flag was embarrassing. It’s a complete package. Among the Serbian flags are: a Russian flag, Putin, the Z symbol, the so-called Donetsk flag of the People’s Republic, he tweeted with a link to the video. It’s a complete package. Among the Serbian flags there is: a Russian flag, Putin, Z symbol, so-called Donetsk People’s Republic flag. It’s such a shame@TennisAustralia @Australian Open https://t.co/wZoZontcEj Vasyl Myroshnychenko (@AmbVasyl) January 25, 2023 Another man was photographed at the stadium by the AFP news agency during Djokovic’s match wearing a pro-war Z-symbol T-shirt in support of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. Since the Russian invasion of Ukraine, Russian and Belarusian players have normally competed as independents under a neutral white flag, as is the case at the Australian Open.

