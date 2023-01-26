



Results Bronx, NY (January 25, 2023) The Fordham swim and dive team continued their schedule Wednesday night, earning a double encounter over Iona at the Colonel Francis B. Messmore Aquatic Center. The Fordham women defeated Iona by a score of 183-106, while the men recorded a 175-108 victory over the Gaels. The meeting began with Fordham winning both editions of the 200 medley relay, as the women’s team of Megan Morris , Emma Shaughnessey , Ainhoa ​​Martin and Jessica Zebrowski posted a winning time of 1:45.80, while the men’s team of Christian Taylor , Kevin Zahariev , Recording from Paris and Taras Zherebetsky won in 1:32.04. In the distance freestyle events, Fordham won both women’s events. Alison Lin placed first in the 1000-meter freestyle in 10:36.50, with Ellen Brooks taking first place in the 500-meter freestyle in 5:15.53. The sprint freestyle events saw five wins for the Rams. Claire Culver placed first in the 200-meter freestyle in 1:55.39, while Jessica Zebrowski won both the 50- (24.60) and 100-yard (52.49) freestyle. Christian Taylor duplicated that feat on the men’s side by winning the 50 freestyle in 21.21 seconds and the 100 in 46.72 seconds. In backstroke events, Megan Morris and Alex Wilhelm swept both events. Morris won the 100 backstroke in 56.82 seconds and the 200 in 2:04.39, followed by Wilhelm who won the men’s 100 backstroke in 52.87 seconds and the 200 in 1:55.66. In the breaststroke events, there were four different winners for the Rams. Emma Shaughnessey had the top time in the 100 women’s breaststroke in 1:05.33 with Miranda goodness the 200 breaststroke in 2:27.61. On the men’s side, yes Recording from Paris winning the 100 breaststroke in 57.76 seconds, with Noah Alhoff with the top time in the 200 breaststroke in 2:09.70. Next in the butterfly events, Vitalis Him took first place in the 200 butterfly in 1:56.88, while Raptis added his second win of the night in the 100 butterfly in 48.79 seconds. Then it was in the 200 individual medley Emily Krog (2:11.15) and Daniel Langlois (1:58.72), with the best times in the women’s and men’s events respectively. About diving in, Millie Haffety continued her winning streak, placing first in the one-meter (287.25) and three-meter (302.10) diving competitions, while Mark Klein won both men’s events with scores of 201.08 (1M) and 210.75 (3M). The meeting concluded with the 200 freestyle relay, where the Rams had the winning time in both events. Zebrowski, A. Martin, Shaughnessy and Morris were first on the women’s side in 1:37.98, while Taylor’s men’s team, Onu, Alexander Shah and Zherebetskyy recorded a winning time of 1:24.68. The Rams will then play on Saturday, January 28ewhen they travel to Massachusetts for a 1 p.m. meeting. RAMSES CHALLENGE: As part of a new fundraising challenge this season, fans can support the team in the Ramses Challenge for any event the swim and dive team wins this season. After today’s meeting, the counter is at 133. Join the challenge by clicking here.

