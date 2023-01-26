Australia vs Pakistan women’s international result, teams, highlights, video, sprinklers arrive early

Australia were in cruise control on Thursday night as they concluded the T20 series against Pakistan with an eight-wicket win at Hobart’s Blundstone Arena, their first at the venue in the format.

Pakistan eventually claimed the crucial wickets of Meg Lanning (31) and Beth Mooney (46), but it came way too late, not that the hosts had a big total to work with in the first place.

Australia dominated in the first innings, holding the visitors 7-96 after using nine bowlers for the first time in a T20 international.

Check out the Pakistan Womens Tour of Australia. Every T20I & ODI live & ad-free while playing on Kayo. New to Kayo? Start your free trial now >

MATCH CENTER: Australia vs Pakistan, second T20, live scoreboard

< style="display:block;padding-top:56.4972%"/> ‘More education needed on Aus day’ | 01:15

Mel Jones described it as a clinical bowling display from Australia, while Hannah Darlington pointed out how impressive it was to see different players play different roles.

Nine used bowlers is something we don’t often see in T20 cricket, so I think they certainly took the opportunity here to see some other bowlers, Darlington added.

First time we see Annabel Sutherland also bowl four overs and she finished with great numbers.

Darlington said Sutherland’s emergence as an additional bowling option was particularly positive for Australia ahead of the upcoming T20 Women’s World Cup.

I think a really positive result came out, the way they used Sutherland and showed there’s another bowler, whether it’s in the wings or the XI, she said.

To bowl four overs she bowled a dead and I think the way she did it is quite a special sign on her way to a World Cup. Whether she is in this XI or not, she will also try to impress with the ball.

Javeria Khan was first to go after being cleared by Ash Gardner who took the opening wicket for Australia.

Ash Gardner continues her great form in both formats but especially for Australia in the green and gold where she gets the wicket from Javeria Khan, Mel Jones said commenting for Fox cricket.

Well bowled there by Ash Gardner, Burns added.

I think there was a lot of pressure built up, a lot of bubbles and Pakistan just couldn’t get anything away. Bowled perfectly.

< style="display:block;padding-top:56.25%"/> Ash Gardner celebrates Javeria Khan’s wicket. (Photo by Steve Bell/Getty Images) Source: Getty Images

Muneeba may have survived the earlier scare, but the Pakistani wicket-keeper finally took off for 33 runs shortly after the drinking break, bowled by Grace Harris.

Pakistan were simply unable to get the runs on the board to put up a serious total to challenge Australia, with Nida Dar next to act after getting lbw on a Brown delivery.

The visitors reviewed the decision but were unsuccessful, with Burns adding that Pakistan fell into an unfortunate pattern of losing wickets just after reaching the boundaries.

It could have been another quick wicket as 18-year-old Ayesha Naseem took on Brown and appeared to have picked Alana King, only to be dropped in a lucky break.

However, it wasn’t long before King redeemed herself by taking Naseem’s wicket as Pakistan burned another review and she followed it up with another soon after, this time Aliya sacking Riaz.

Australia took two more wickets before the end of the innings, with Pakistan setting a measly target of 97 runs, which was certainly not enough in the end.

< style="display:block;padding-top:56.25%"/> Darcie Brown celebrates Nida Dar’s wicket. (Photo by Steve Bell/Getty Images) Source: Getty Images

There was a brief moment of confusion before the game started when auto-timed sprinklers came on, featuring Anna Lanning labeling it as absolutely disgraceful.

SHOULD NOT happen at a men’s international competition, she added on Twitter.

That there are probably not the best signs to start a T20 international, Jones said in commentary.

It’s not the warmest of days and there will be a frenzied rush from the ground crew and those in power to shut it down.

TEAMS

Australian XI: Beth Mooney (WK), Meg Lanning (c), Tahlia McGrath, Ashleigh Gardner, Ellyse Perry, Grace Harris, Annabel Sutherland, Jess Jonassen, Alana King, Megan Schutt, Darcie Brown

Pakistan XI: Muneeba Ali (WK), Javeria Khan, Bismah Maroof (c), Nida Dar, Omaima Sohail, Ayesha Nasem, Aliya Riaz, Fatima Sana, Tuba Hassan, Aiman ​​Anwar, Sadia Iqbal

Relive all the action with live updates below! Can’t you see it? Click here!