Transfers in, CU football recruits

The roster review has come quickly and with fury.

Since Deion Sanders was hired as Colorado football coach, there has been a surge of players leaving the program and new replacements coming in.

Sanders and staff also added a number of high school signatories.

Here’s a look at the changes to Colorado’s roster since “Coach Prime” was hired at Boulder. Last updated on January 25.

Transfers in Colorado football under Deion Sanders

Kyndrich Breedlove, cornerback

The 5-foot-11 Breedlove came over from Ole Miss. He appeared in 10 games over two seasons on special teams for the Rebels.

Jordan Domineck, defensive lineman

The 6-foot-3 Domineck was brought over from Arkansas. He played in 13 games in 2022, making 34 tackles with 7.5 sacks and 9.5 tackles for loss. Prior to going to Arkansas, he worked at Georgia Tech and made 16.5 careers.

Taylor Upshaw, defensive lineman

The 6-foot-4 Upshaw was brought over from Michigan. A four-year letterman at Michigan, he played in 37 games with five sacks and 10.5 tackles for loss.

Kavosiey Smoke, run back

The 5-foot-10 Smoke was brought over from Kentucky. A four-year letterman at Kentucky, he played in 46 games and ran the ball 292 times for 1,583 yards and 5.42 yards per carry.

Myles Slusher, security

The six-foot-tall Slusher transferred from Arkansas. He played in six games in 2022 and made 28 tackles. In 23 games over three Arkansas seasons, Slusher had 93 tackles, nine tackles for loss and two interceptions.

Yousef Mugharbil, offensive lineman

The 6-foot-5 Mugharbil transferred from Florida. He did not appear in games with the Gators for two seasons.

Jace Feely, kicker

The six-foot-tall Feely was transferred from the state of Arizona. He did not attempt a field goal or an extra point in two seasons with the Sun Devils.

Tayvion Beasley, cornerback

The 5-foot-10 Beasley was transferred from Jackson State. Beasley made eight tackles, had two interceptions and broke two passes in 2022 as a freshman.

Jeremy Brown, linebacker

The 6-foot-2 Brown was transferred from Jackson State. He had 46 tackles and six sacks as a sophomore in 2022. He played in 20 games with 11 tackles for loss and seven sacks over two seasons with Jackson State.

Alejandro Mata, kicker

The 5-foot-9 Mata was transferred from Jackson State. He hit 12 of 13 field goal attempts as a freshman in 2022 and converted 51 of 52 extra points.

Mark Vassett, punter

The 6-foot-4 Vassett was transferred from Louisville. He played in 26 games over two seasons at Louisville, averaging 43.3 yards per punt.

Seydou Traore, tight end

The 6-foot-4 Traore was transferred from the state of Arkansas. He played in 23 games over two seasons with Arkansas State, making 62 catches for 752 yards and four touchdowns.

Jimmy Horn, Jr., receiver

The 5-foot-9 Horn was transferred from South Florida. He was a first-team All-AAC as a kick returner in 2022, averaging 30 yards per return to go with an 89-yard mark. He also had 37 catches for 551 yards and three touchdowns in 2022. In 23 games over two seasons with USF, Horn had 67 catches for 959 yards and four touchdowns.

CamRon Silmon, security

The 5-foot-10 Simon was transferred from Jackson State. He had 63 tackles, 5.5 tackles for loss, two interceptions and three passes defended as a sophomore in 2022. Over two seasons, he had 111 tackles, 10 tackles for loss and five interceptions at Jackson State.

Marshawn Kneeland, defensive lineman

The 6-foot-4 Kneeland was transferred from West Michigan. In four seasons, he had 92 tackles, 20.5 tackles for loss, and 8.5 sacks in 28 games.

Tyler Brown, offensive lineman

The 6-foot-3 Brown was transferred from Jackson State. He played in and started 11 games in 2022.

Travis Hunter, cornerback

The 6-foot-1 Hunter was transferred from Jackson State. He was the top-rated recruit in the draft class of 2022. Hunter had 20 tackles, two interceptions and 10 pass breakups as a freshman in 2022.

Shedeur Sanders, quarterback

The 6-foot-1 Sanders was transferred from Jackson State. In two seasons as the starting QB, he completed 68% of his passes for 6,983 yards, 70 touchdowns, and 14 interceptions. He also rushed for nine touchdowns in two seasons.

Landon Bebee, offensive lineman

The 6-foot-3 Bebee was transferred from the state of Missouri. Bebee started 11 games at left tackle in 2022 and is a multi-year all-conference player.

Shane Cokes, defensive lineman

The 6-foot-4 Coke transferred from Dartmouth. He had 4.5 sacks and 8.5 tackles for loss in 2022. During three seasons with Dartmouth, Cokes had 87 tackles, 8.5 sacks and 87 tackles in 22 games played.

Savion Washington, offensive lineman

The 6-foot-8 Washington was transferred from Kent State. He played in 11 games with 10 starts in 2022.

Lavonta Bentley, linebacker

The 1.8 meter long Bentley has come over from Clemson. In 40 games (two starts) with Clemson, he had 73 tackles, 11.5 tackles for loss, 5.5 sacks and two forced fumbles.

Taijh Alston, defensive lineman

The 6-foot-5 Alston was transferred from West Virginia. Over four seasons, Alston played in 28 games with 56 tackles, eight sacks and 15 tackles for loss.

Champion Johnson, running back

The 6-foot-1 Johnson came over from Cal, where he was listed at fullback for the Bears.

Colorado Football’s 2023 signing class includes the top-rated cornerback

Here are the high school and high school signatories in CU’s 2023 class. Rankings are based on 247Sports composite.

Cormani McClain, cornerback

The five-star is the top-rated cornerback in the 2023 class nationally. He flipped from Miami to CU. It is the second year in a row that Sanders has signed the best cornerback in the country (Travis Hunter).

Dylan Edwards, running back

The 5-foot-8 Edwards is a four-star recruit and ranked as the number 11 going back in the country. He went from Notre Dame to CU.

Omarion Miller, receiver

The 6-foot-2 Miller is a four-star recruit from Louisiana and ranked as the No. 34 receiver in the country. He returned to CU from Nebraska.

Adam Hopkins, receiver

The six-foot-tall Hopkins is a four-star recruit from Georgia, ranked as the No. 38 receiver in the nation. He went from Auburn to CU.

Morgan Pearson, linebacker

The 6-foot-1 Pearson is a three-star recruit from Oklahoma.

Crown McCoy, edge

The 6-foot-3 McCoy is a three-star recruit from Oklahoma.

Ryan Staub, quarterback

The 6-foot-1 Staub is a three-star recruit from California.

Carter Stoutmire, cornerback

The 5-foot-11 Southmire is a three-star recruit from Texas. Stoutmire switched to CU from Pac-12 rival Arizona.

Isaiah Jatta, offensive lineman

The 6-foot-6 Jatta is a three-star recruit from Snow College in Utah. Jatta was originally committed to South Carolina.

Jacob Page, receiver

The 6-foot-2 Page is a three-star recruit from Tennessee.

Isaiah Hardge, receiver

The 5-foot-10 Hardge is a three-star Florida recruit.

Victory Johnson, linebacker

The 6-foot-4 Johnson is a three-star recruit from California.

Kofi Taylor-Barrocks, linebacker

The 6-foot-3 Taylor-Barrocks comes from abroad and comes from England. Taylor-Barrocks was originally committed to Sanders at Jackson State and followed to CU.

Asaad Waseem, receiver

Six-foot-tall Waseem is a three-star Florida recruit.

Jaden Milliner-Jones, security

The 5-foot-11 Milliner-Jones is a three-star recruit from Texas. Milliner-Jones was originally committed to SMU.

Kasen Weisman, quarterback

The 6-foot-2 Weisman is a three-star quarterback from Georgia. Weisman was originally committed to Kansas.

Jordan Onovughe, receiver

The six-foot-tall Onovughe is a three-star recruit from California.

Hank Zilinskas, offensive lineman

The 6-foot-3, 274-pound Zilinskas is the only Colorado signer in the class. He is rated as the 14th best player in the state.

Jack Wilty, offensive lineman

The 6-foot-5, 305-pound Wilty is a community college signatory (Iowa Central).

Transfers from Colorado football

Cole Becker, kicker

The 6-foot-3 Becker transferred to Utah. Becker hit 11 of 13 field goal attempts and went 20-for-21 on extra points in 2022.

Maddox Kopp, quarterback

The 6-foot-5 Kopp transferred to Miami, Ohio. He played in one game in 2022, completing 15 of 28 passes for 123 yards and a touchdown.

Owen McCown, quarterback

The 6-foot-2 McCown transferred to UTSA. He played in four games in 2022, completing 57 of 100 passes for 600 yards, two touchdowns and two interceptions. McCown also had two rushing touchdowns.

Jack Hestera, receiver

The six-foot-tall Hestera was transferred to Charlotte. He caught 14 passes for 157 yards in 2022 and played in 11 games.

Kaylin Moore, cornerback

The 5-foot-10 Moore transferred to Cal. He had 38 tackles and four pass breakups in 2022. He started 14 games in two seasons with CU.

Chase Penry, receiver

The 6-foot-1 Penry transferred to Boise State. Penry played in four games in 2022, making two catches for 25 yards. He played in 15 games and caught 10 passes in two seasons with CU.

Casey Roddick, offensive lineman

The 6-foot-4 Roddick was transferred to the state of Florida. Roddick started all 12 games in 2022 and made 30 starts in 42 career games with CU over four seasons.

JT Shout, quarterback

The 6-foot-3 Shrout has not yet selected a new program. He played in nine games in 2022, completing 90 passes for 1,220 yards with seven touchdowns and eight interceptions. Shrout came to CU from Tennessee ahead of the 2021 season.

Austin Johnson, offensive lineman

The 6-foot-4 Johnson has not yet chosen a new program. He played in 10 games on the offensive line in 2022. He played in 20 career games with seven starts in four seasons.

Noah Fenske, offensive lineman

The 6-foot-5 Fenske has not yet chosen a new program. He played in seven games as a sophomore in 2022. He previously played at Iowa.

Isaiah Lewis, security

The six-foot-tall Lewis has not chosen a new program. He played in four games with 21 tackles and a pass breakup in 2022. He played in 43 career games with 19 starts in five seasons with CU.

Brendon Lewis, quarterback

The 6-foot-2 Lewis has been transferred to Nevada. He played in two games in 2022, completing 15-24 passes for 92 yards. He played in 15 games with 13 starts in two seasons with CU.

