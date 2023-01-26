Scattered by war, Ukrainian young teenagers go to hockey tournaments

MONTREAL (AP) Sean Brub said he thought it was a joke when he was first asked to help assemble a team of Ukrainian young refugees, displaced by war and scattered across Europe, to play in a renowned hockey tournament in Quebec City.

Brub, a businessman from the Quebec City region, had a beer in Bucharest last March with Evgheniy Pysarenko, with whom he played hockey in Ukraine as a teenager.

The businessman had just traveled to Ukraine with the help of Pysarenko to help his former Ukrainian hockey coach and the coach’s family escape the Russian invasion. To show his gratitude, Brub said he owed Pysarenko a beer.

Then he (Pysarenko) said: No, I have something else to ask you. I have another favor.’

That favor turned into a mission, culminating in a travel visa to Canada for a group of 11- and 12-year-olds from Ukraine to play in the Quebec International Peewee Hockey Tournament, which has hosted greats like Wayne Gretzky and Guy Lafleur.

The Ukrainian team will take to the ice at the Videotron Center on February 11 to play against the Massachusetts Junior Bruins.

I love seeing them smile after all the mess and trouble they’ve been through these past few months, Brub said before leaving for Europe this week.

The biggest obstacle to getting them into Canada was the paperwork, Brub said. The boys lived with their mothers in different European countries, while their fathers fought on the front lines against the Russian invasion.

So getting their mom’s autograph, that was the easy part, Brub said. But the hardest part was getting the signature of the fathers (they) are all on the battlefield, so we had to use a courier service to get them to sign.

Speaking from Romania, Pysarenko said he searched for Ukrainian coaches and compiled a list of potential players before contacting Brub, who set aside his own money to bring the kids to Quebec.

As of this week, Brub was still finalizing tickets and travel insurance and making sure families in Quebec City are ready to host the boys.

I want to give something back to Ukraine, Brub said. You know, I had such a great time going there as a teenager, so I feel it’s my duty.

Tryouts were held in Romania during Christmas. Pysarenko said some of the guys knew each other, either as former teammates or opponents. They will meet again later this week in Romania, from places like Latvia, Germany, Slovakia and Hungary, before flying to Montreal on February 1 and finally traveling to Quebec City.

The first goal is to show these kids that anything is possible, that dreams can come true, even though it’s a tough time at home and the war, Pysarenko said. They must believe in a better future and they can be an example to other people around the world.

Brub was on his way to Europe to pick up four players at the border between Ukraine and Romania. Two children are originally from Kherson, which spent months under Russian occupation, and two others from Odessa, which was also bombed.

At least one player has lost his father to the war. While preparing a player’s visa application, Brub noticed that only his mother’s signature was included.

I asked her if she had a divorce certificate or something and she said nothing to me and just sent me back the death certificate for the father. I looked at it and it just happened a few months ago, Brub said.

Pysarenko played in the 1993 Quebec tournament, a few years after Ukraine declared independence from the Soviet Union.

It was not such an easy life for us, but it was very, very important to go to Canada, take a big step, see the world, see hockey, Pysarenko recalls.

Patrick Dom, general manager of the Quebec tournament, which runs from February 8 to 19, said he never imagined the reaction the participation of the Ukrainian teams would generate. Advance sales for February 11, when the Ukrainian team first takes to the ice, have broken records, he said.

If for the time they’re here they can just forget what’s going on there and where they live, that’s what we want, Dom said.

They will remember this for the rest of their lives.

