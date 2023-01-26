Sports
Scattered by war, Ukrainian young teenagers go to hockey tournaments
MONTREAL (AP) Sean Brub said he thought it was a joke when he was first asked to help assemble a team of Ukrainian young refugees, displaced by war and scattered across Europe, to play in a renowned hockey tournament in Quebec City.
Brub, a businessman from the Quebec City region, had a beer in Bucharest last March with Evgheniy Pysarenko, with whom he played hockey in Ukraine as a teenager.
The businessman had just traveled to Ukraine with the help of Pysarenko to help his former Ukrainian hockey coach and the coach’s family escape the Russian invasion. To show his gratitude, Brub said he owed Pysarenko a beer.
Then he (Pysarenko) said: No, I have something else to ask you. I have another favor.’
That favor turned into a mission, culminating in a travel visa to Canada for a group of 11- and 12-year-olds from Ukraine to play in the Quebec International Peewee Hockey Tournament, which has hosted greats like Wayne Gretzky and Guy Lafleur.
The Ukrainian team will take to the ice at the Videotron Center on February 11 to play against the Massachusetts Junior Bruins.
I love seeing them smile after all the mess and trouble they’ve been through these past few months, Brub said before leaving for Europe this week.
The biggest obstacle to getting them into Canada was the paperwork, Brub said. The boys lived with their mothers in different European countries, while their fathers fought on the front lines against the Russian invasion.
So getting their mom’s autograph, that was the easy part, Brub said. But the hardest part was getting the signature of the fathers (they) are all on the battlefield, so we had to use a courier service to get them to sign.
Speaking from Romania, Pysarenko said he searched for Ukrainian coaches and compiled a list of potential players before contacting Brub, who set aside his own money to bring the kids to Quebec.
As of this week, Brub was still finalizing tickets and travel insurance and making sure families in Quebec City are ready to host the boys.
I want to give something back to Ukraine, Brub said. You know, I had such a great time going there as a teenager, so I feel it’s my duty.
Tryouts were held in Romania during Christmas. Pysarenko said some of the guys knew each other, either as former teammates or opponents. They will meet again later this week in Romania, from places like Latvia, Germany, Slovakia and Hungary, before flying to Montreal on February 1 and finally traveling to Quebec City.
The first goal is to show these kids that anything is possible, that dreams can come true, even though it’s a tough time at home and the war, Pysarenko said. They must believe in a better future and they can be an example to other people around the world.
Brub was on his way to Europe to pick up four players at the border between Ukraine and Romania. Two children are originally from Kherson, which spent months under Russian occupation, and two others from Odessa, which was also bombed.
At least one player has lost his father to the war. While preparing a player’s visa application, Brub noticed that only his mother’s signature was included.
I asked her if she had a divorce certificate or something and she said nothing to me and just sent me back the death certificate for the father. I looked at it and it just happened a few months ago, Brub said.
Pysarenko played in the 1993 Quebec tournament, a few years after Ukraine declared independence from the Soviet Union.
It was not such an easy life for us, but it was very, very important to go to Canada, take a big step, see the world, see hockey, Pysarenko recalls.
Patrick Dom, general manager of the Quebec tournament, which runs from February 8 to 19, said he never imagined the reaction the participation of the Ukrainian teams would generate. Advance sales for February 11, when the Ukrainian team first takes to the ice, have broken records, he said.
If for the time they’re here they can just forget what’s going on there and where they live, that’s what we want, Dom said.
They will remember this for the rest of their lives.
___
AP Sports: https://apnews.com/hub/sports and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports
|
Sources
2/ https://www.westernslopenow.com/sports/ap-scattered-by-war-ukrainian-preteens-head-to-hockey-tourney/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Scattered by war, Ukrainian young teenagers go to hockey tournaments
- Chinese engineer sentenced to 8 years in US prison for espionage
- Syria: We regret the lack of any openness on the part of the regime to negotiate (…)
- Minecraft Legends reveals its big online PvP mode
- Love Outweighs Hate Forever, Bollywood Party Time: Industry Colleagues Celebrate ‘Pathaan’ Success
- S&P 500 closes slightly in the red as weak business forecasts fuel recession fears
- OSCE Parliamentary Assembly President’s Report: UK Response, January 2023
- “I want to live well alone” in “Let’s live well together” by Xi Jinping… Wealthy Chinese, rush to immigration overseas
- PM Modi Salutes Nation, US Embassy Releases Vande Mataram Restitution
- Tennis Australia reminds players of policy after Novak Djokovic’s father filmed with pro-Russian supporters
- Gnabry’s “amateur” Paris trip – Bayern sporting director
- The tree planted in memory of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II