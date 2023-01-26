Minutemen down Spiders with late run





Next game: at Dayton 28-01-2023 | 4:00 IN THE AFTERNOON CBS SPORTS NETWORK ESPN Richmond 106.1 FM Jan 28 (Sat) / 4:00 PM Bee Dayton AMHERST, Mass. Massachusetts used a 12-0 run over the final 2:42 of the game to send the Richmond Spiders to an 85-76 loss at the Mullins Center on Wednesday night. from Jason Nelson corner three-pointer with 3:06 to play gave Richmond a 76-73 lead, but UMass held Richmond 0-7 from the field down the stretch to beat the Spiders for the first time in the last four meetings between the schools. “Defensively, it wasn’t nearly good enough in the second half,” said Spiders Head Coach Chris Mooney after Richmond gave up 53 points after the break. “They really got to the free throw line. They made threes. Usually that has to do with a little too much comfort, maybe. They scored the ball a little too consistently in the second half.” The loss cut the Spiders to 11-10 on the season and 4-4 in the Atlantic 10. Richmond then led 37-32 into the break Tyler Burtons deep two-point jumper from the corner just beat the halftime buzzer. UMass quickly jumped back into the lead with a pair of three-pointers in the first 80 seconds of the second half, part of a 7-10 three-point range effort for the Minutemen after halftime Wednesday. The teams would switch the lead 10 more times in the second half, with neither team leading more than four until the Minutemen scored the final 12 points of the game. UMass finished the game 24–28 from the foul line, the most free throw points by a Richmond opponent since November 22, 2017 against Louisiana (also 24). “It’s hard to defend the free-throw line. You can’t put them there,” said Mooney. Burton led Richmond with 20 points and 10 rebounds for his 21st career double double. A native of Massachusetts, Burton played to a group of more than 40 family and friends. Centre Neal Quinn recorded a season-high 19 points and finished with six assists, four more than any other Spider. “I definitely feel like I’ve done what I’m supposed to do in this game,” said Quinn. “We added a few playcalls to help me get the ball and my teammates did a good job looking for me.” Despite the defensive misses, Richmond’s 76 points were the most in any Atlantic 10 game this season. “When we got the ball low I think we got a lot of good shots, a lot of good chances and got to the line a lot,” said Quinn. “If we can keep doing that and I can keep doing my part and playing a little bit better, I think we can win more games.” Richmond will visit Dayton on Saturday for a nationally televised game against the Flyers. The tip is scheduled to air at 4 p.m. on CBS Sports Network. “We’re definitely going back to watch a movie about Dayton. I know their big guy is really good, so that’s going to be a challenge for me,” said Quinn. “But I’m looking forward to it.”

