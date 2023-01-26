Sports
ICC Awards: Babar Azam wins ODI Cricketer of the Year and Mens Cricketer of 2022 awards
Pakistani Captain Babar Azam. File | Photo credit: AP
It was a double delight for Pakistani skipper Babar Azam when he was selected on 26 January 2023 for both the ODI Cricketer of the Year and the Sir Garfield Sobers Trophy for the ICC Men’s Cricketer of 2022.
A year after winning the 2021 ODI Cricketer of the Year, the charismatic batsman has continued to dominate world cricket, becoming the only player to pass the 2000 mark in all formats in 2022.
Babar passed that milestone in style, amassing 2,598 runs at an impressive average of 54.12.
The Pakistani cricketer’s eight hundred and 17 fifties during the calendar year was the best of his career so far.
The 2021 ICC Men’s ODI Player of the Year continued to reign in the 50-over format, scoring 679 runs in nine matches and it was no surprise that the 28-year-old won the title for a second consecutive year.
He continues to hold the top spot in the ODI Player Rankings. Babar only played nine ODIs but made it count, scoring 679 runs at an average of 84.87 with three centuries.
Pakistan’s only loss in 50-over cricket last year was against Australia in Lahore and, judging by the statistics, it’s clear that Babar was an easy choice for the ODI Player of the Year title.
It was also a memorable year for Babar as captain in the white-ball formats – Pakistan won all three ODI series they played, losing just one of nine matches at the hands of Australia.
In the T20I format, he led Pakistan to the World Cup final in Australia, their first since 2009 when they finished runners-up to England.
Babar also had a great year in Tests, scoring 1,184 runs from just nine matches and doing most of the heavy lifting for Pakistan in the longer format.
He scored an epic 196 not out in a 10-hour marathon in the second innings that took Pakistan from an inevitable defeat to almost an improbable win in the drawn Karachi Test.
Stokes, Men’s Test Cricketer of the Year
The talismanic England skipper and all-rounder Ben Stokes, who redefined Test cricket in 2022, was named best in the longer format.
Since taking over as England captain, Stokes has led the team to nine wins from 10 Tests, taking home victories over New Zealand and South Africa, beating India in the one-off postponed Test to take the series to 2-2 , and beat Pakistan 3–0 away from home – England’s best-ever margin of victory in the country.
Prior to his appointment as captain, England had been defeated in each of their four most recently completed series and had won only one of their previous 17 Tests.
On a personal note, he scored 870 runs at an average of 36.25 and claimed 26 wickets at an average of 31.19.
England’s scoring percentage of 4.13 over 15 Tests in 2022 was the second highest in history and the highest since Australia in 1910.
In the matches in which Stokes led England, the team struck with a game-changing 4.77 per over.
England’s 506/4 on the opening day of the first Test against Pakistan was the most runs scored by any team on the first day of a Test and it came from just 75 overs.
Sciver reigns supreme in women’s cricket
England skipper and star all-rounder Nat Sciver also made it a double.
She was named the winner of the Women’s ODI Cricketer of the Year and the Rachael Heyhoe Flint Trophy for ICC Women’s Cricketer of the Year.
Sciver hit 1,346 runs and took 22 wickets in 33 matches in the year, captaining England for much of England’s home summer.
She was exceptional in the 2022 ICC Women’s Cricket World Cup, finishing as the tournament’s third-highest scorer and being instrumental in England’s qualification for the final.
In ODIs, she scored 833 runs and took 11 wickets from 17 matches.
Illingworth, dear umpire
Englishman Richard Illingworth was named ‘ICC Umpire of Year’ for the second time. Also in 2019, he was named ‘Best Umpire’.
The awards:
Men’s Cricketer and ODI Cricketer: Babar Azam (Pakistan); Women’s cricketer and ODI cricketer: Nat Sciver (England); Test cricketer men: Ben Stokes (England); Referee: Richard Illingworth (England); Ghost of Cricket: Asif Sheikh (Nepal).
