Sports
College football third-year coaching grades: Lane Kiffin earns ‘B+’, Willie Taggart ends tenure with ‘F’
The 2019–20 college football hiring cycle included 24 coaching changes, but conditions both on and off the field have noticeably shrunk the group as some of those hires prepare for Year 4 in 2023.
As we gather to review the three-year tenures of the coaches from this cycle, we must first look at those who are not included in the process. Four of the coaches were fired before Year 3 (2022), giving them an incomplete grade. Kalen DeBoer did not make it to Year 3 at Fresno State because he was hired by Washington to replace Jimmy Lake, who was one of the coaches fired for Year 3. The tragic death of Mike Leach takes another coach off the list for this 2019-20 cycle, and four other coaches who did start the 2022 season have been fired and will not lead their 2023 program.
So in total, only 14 of the 24 coaches in this hiring cycle have even made it to prepare for a year 4.
While the clock has been ticking faster for coaches to deliver immediate results in recent years, it’s worth noting that no one in this cycle got a typical off-season in the first few months after they were hired. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, this cycle’s coaching staff were trapped behind a web camera trying to build relationships virtually. Pre-season camps were rushed and significantly impacted by social distancing efforts, while the season itself was disjointed and limited in scope.
Still, programs demand results once a coach has been in service for a few years, and there are examples in this class that are capable of meeting and exceeding expectations. Conference championships, New Year’s six bids, and double-digit win seasons have all been achieved by this group, so let’s get into the details with some numbers.
