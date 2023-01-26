2023 Australian Open odds, props, women’s semifinal prediction: Azarenka vs. Rybakina picks from tennis expert





Elena Rybakina looks set to move one step closer to a second Grand Slam title in three attempts when she takes on Victoria Azarenka in the women’s semifinals of the 2023 Australian Open in Melbourne Park on Thursday. Rybakina, who won her first major tournament at Wimbledon last year, recorded a 6-2, 6-4 victory over No. 17 seed Jelena Ostapenko in the quarterfinals. Meanwhile, Azarenka kept her dreams of a third Australian Open title alive as she upset third-seeded Jessica Pegula 6-4, 6-1. Rybakina is a -200 favorite (risk $200 to win $100) in the last Rybakina vs. Azarenka odds from Caesars Sportsbook, while Azarenka is a +160 underdog. The over/under for total games is set at 21.5, with Rybakina favored at 3.5 games. Before watching Azarenka vs. Rybakina chooses whether to make 2023 Australian Open predictions, you need to see what SportsLine tennis expert Jose Onorato has to say. Onorato grew up playing competitive tennis in Caracas, Venezuela. After coming to the US, he trained with famed coach Nick Bollettieri at Florida’s IMG Academy and faced the likes of Robert Farah, now one of the world’s top-ranked doubles players. Onorato, who holds a dual degree in finance and economics from the University of Miami, does extensive research before placing tennis bets. He studies the current form, the tendencies of players on a given surface, weather conditions and many other relevant factors. That systematic approach helped Onorato rise 96-67-7 60.42 units in 2022. Now Onorato has scrutinized the final odds at the 2023 Australian Open and released his coveted best bets for the women’s semifinal between Rybakina and Azarenka. He only shares his picks and expert analysis at SportsLine. Elena Rybakina vs. Victoria Azarenka example Rybakina went the distance only once so far as she recorded a 6-2, 5-7, 6-2 victory against No. 13 seed Danielle Collins in the third round. The 23-year-old Russian scored a huge upset in the next round, defeating top seeded – and world number 1 – Iga Swiatek 6-4, 6-4. Rybakina’s serve has been a major reason for her success in this tournament, as she leads all women with 29 aces, including 11 in her quarterfinal win against Ostapenko. Azarenka has reached the semifinals at Melbourne Park for the first time since winning the second of her back-to-back titles in 2013. The 33-year-old Belarusian escaped a few problems this year when she retired against Madison Keys. and Lin Zhu in the third and fourth rounds respectively, after dropping the first set in both matches. Azarenka will be looking to get revenge after losing 3-6, 4-6 to Rybakina last year in Indian Wells in their only previous meeting.You can view Onorato’s best bets here. How To Make Rybakina Vs Azarenka Picks In addition to his full analysis, Onorato has released a few best bets for this semi-final, including a pick that returns plus cash. Make sure you check out Onorato’s picks and analysis before committing to your 2023 Australian Open picks for Rybakina vs. Azarenka. Who will win Azarenka vs. Rybakina in the women’s semifinals of the 2023 Australian Open? And which choice can lead to a huge return? Visit SportsLine now to view Jose Onorato’s best bets for Rybakina vs. Azarenka, all from the tennis expert who knows the game from a player’s perspectiveAnd invent.

