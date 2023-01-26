Cohasset/Hull boys hockey beat hockey to stay in league title race

ROCKLAND Norwell is the target. Although a combined score of 0-2 against the one-loss Clippers this season, both the Abington and Cohasset/Hull boys’ hockey teams are looking to make up ground in the South Shore League race as best they can.

As Cohasset/Hull senior Matt Mahoney put it: “Every point is crucial. It’s important to get every point you can.

One way to hold on in matches is to follow the lead of the main goalkeepers – which both teams proudly headline in striking seniors Spencer Merrick, from Abington, and Luke Cosentino, from Cohasset/Hull.

As the two teams faced off at the Rockland Ice Rink on Wednesday night, both managed to fend off crucial scoring opportunities, but the Skippers’ rush convincingly won the battle for the numbers to hoist 35 shots on target to come away with a 3-1 victory to claim the season series with Abington jumping the team to second in the standings, four points behind the almighty Norwell (11-1).

It’s quite big,” Cosentino said. “(Abington is) a real rival here. I mean, besides Norwell, they’re probably the best team we’re playing against. It’s good to beat them twice.

Both goalkeepers – especially Merrick during the first two periods – shrugged off one goal-scoring opportunity after another as the teams were left at 0 at the first break and separated by a 1-0 Cohasset/Hull advantage in the second on a deflected goal. one-timer from the point by Robbie Casagrande.

Merrick made 25 saves that night. He is the sole captain of Abington, the reigning winner of last season’s team MVP award and also an All-Scholastic catcher on the baseball diamond, who defensively posted a .313 batting average with 16 RBI without committing a passed ball.

The first time we played against him he struggled a bit (Cohasset/Hull won 5-3). He was outstanding tonight, said Cohasset/Hull co-coach Mike O’Donnell. We have all the respect in the world for that boy. We had some bounces, but we created a lot of chances for ourselves.”

At 7:26 of the opening period, speedy right winger Luke Dunham ferociously attacked Merrick on a breakaway – one of many scoring chances created by Cohasset/Hull (6-2-2) in the first half – unleashing a hard-hit wrist. It was eventually denied, as was the ensuing rebound, and it went scoreless.

He’s been the backbone of our team for a few years now,” said Abington head coach Brian Woodford. “Usually he’s a calm leader with his game, but he was very loud between bouts. We were in a hurry in the third when we came out. That’s because he was also in the lead in the dressing room. He’s our captain… he gets the guys to play for him.”

Over the first nine games of the season, Merrick boasted a .928 save percentage and a 1.88 goals against average.

No lack of confidence when opponents’ scoring opportunities pile up?

I don’t have to (assure him). (Confidence) is there,” Woodford said. “With him, the work ethic is there. He has this pre-game routine that would make me pull six muscles and not be able to play because I’m so tired. I never have to doubt that he will be ready because before the game he shows up ready and executes. He is always there for us.

He is clearly a very good goalkeeper. I think we just outsmarted them tonight, Cosentino Merrick praised. He played really well.

The Skippers goaltender also had his highlights.

Cosentino made a cluster of saves in traffic to deny Abington (5-7) as it made the second of consecutive pushes in search of its first lead. Counting Wednesday, the senior has anchored the team’s defense by conceding one goal to opponents just five times this season (3-0-2 in those games).

Luke was excellent for us,” said O’Donnell. “They had eight goals against Norwell recently (8-4 loss) but to be honest I don’t think any of them were his fault. Tonight (Abington) had some good chances on the back burner and he held his ground.

However, the Green Wave found its way onto the scoreboard with 11:55 left in the third period, when Cullen Crocker raced to the right and ripped a heating board to allow Abington to make things 1.

Goal support quickly came to the rescue as two minutes later Cohasset/Hull retook the lead when Luke Dunham scored an unassisted goal.

He’s aggressive. He is fast. Luke’s game is speed,” said O’Donnell. “We have him on open ice and when he attacks with his speed and uses his legs he is one of the better players in the league.

Cohasset/Hull put things aside as John Higgins scored on a rebound in the waning minutes.

Behind a team largely intact from last year’s tournament round, Cohasset/Hull started the season 5-0-2 and had suffered their first loss only on January 18 (3-2 loss to Boston Latin).

If you can start quickly, the kids are excited,” said O’Donnell. “It makes the injuries and the illnesses a little bit easier to deal with. A quick start is essential for everyone, but really essential for us.

Cohasset/Hull will play another South Shore League opponent, Middleboro, on Saturday at 4pm. Both are definitely matches to circle on the calendar.

At the moment we played healthy. We’ve got our whole team and we’ve fixed a lot of shortcomings,” Woodford said. “Tonight we feel it was a letdown. Not only because of the result, because even if we played better and lost, I would consider it more of a productive step forward than a step back. As a team we just had a good talk and were ready to put it behind us and move on to another league foe, Norwell, on Saturday night.