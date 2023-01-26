Sports
Cohasset/Hull boys hockey beat hockey to stay in league title race
ROCKLAND Norwell is the target. Although a combined score of 0-2 against the one-loss Clippers this season, both the Abington and Cohasset/Hull boys’ hockey teams are looking to make up ground in the South Shore League race as best they can.
As Cohasset/Hull senior Matt Mahoney put it: “Every point is crucial. It’s important to get every point you can.
One way to hold on in matches is to follow the lead of the main goalkeepers – which both teams proudly headline in striking seniors Spencer Merrick, from Abington, and Luke Cosentino, from Cohasset/Hull.
More:HIGH SCHOOL ROUNDUP: Whitman-Hanson wrestles past Marshfield on Senior Night
As the two teams faced off at the Rockland Ice Rink on Wednesday night, both managed to fend off crucial scoring opportunities, but the Skippers’ rush convincingly won the battle for the numbers to hoist 35 shots on target to come away with a 3-1 victory to claim the season series with Abington jumping the team to second in the standings, four points behind the almighty Norwell (11-1).
It’s quite big,” Cosentino said. “(Abington is) a real rival here. I mean, besides Norwell, they’re probably the best team we’re playing against. It’s good to beat them twice.
Both goalkeepers – especially Merrick during the first two periods – shrugged off one goal-scoring opportunity after another as the teams were left at 0 at the first break and separated by a 1-0 Cohasset/Hull advantage in the second on a deflected goal. one-timer from the point by Robbie Casagrande.
Merrick made 25 saves that night. He is the sole captain of Abington, the reigning winner of last season’s team MVP award and also an All-Scholastic catcher on the baseball diamond, who defensively posted a .313 batting average with 16 RBI without committing a passed ball.
More:200 and Counting: Vote for the High School Girls Hockey Player of the Week
The first time we played against him he struggled a bit (Cohasset/Hull won 5-3). He was outstanding tonight, said Cohasset/Hull co-coach Mike O’Donnell. We have all the respect in the world for that boy. We had some bounces, but we created a lot of chances for ourselves.”
At 7:26 of the opening period, speedy right winger Luke Dunham ferociously attacked Merrick on a breakaway – one of many scoring chances created by Cohasset/Hull (6-2-2) in the first half – unleashing a hard-hit wrist. It was eventually denied, as was the ensuing rebound, and it went scoreless.
He’s been the backbone of our team for a few years now,” said Abington head coach Brian Woodford. “Usually he’s a calm leader with his game, but he was very loud between bouts. We were in a hurry in the third when we came out. That’s because he was also in the lead in the dressing room. He’s our captain… he gets the guys to play for him.”
Over the first nine games of the season, Merrick boasted a .928 save percentage and a 1.88 goals against average.
No lack of confidence when opponents’ scoring opportunities pile up?
I don’t have to (assure him). (Confidence) is there,” Woodford said. “With him, the work ethic is there. He has this pre-game routine that would make me pull six muscles and not be able to play because I’m so tired. I never have to doubt that he will be ready because before the game he shows up ready and executes. He is always there for us.
More:Maddy Hermenau, starting now, is still a spark plug for Rockland High girls’ basketball
He is clearly a very good goalkeeper. I think we just outsmarted them tonight, Cosentino Merrick praised. He played really well.
The Skippers goaltender also had his highlights.
Cosentino made a cluster of saves in traffic to deny Abington (5-7) as it made the second of consecutive pushes in search of its first lead. Counting Wednesday, the senior has anchored the team’s defense by conceding one goal to opponents just five times this season (3-0-2 in those games).
Luke was excellent for us,” said O’Donnell. “They had eight goals against Norwell recently (8-4 loss) but to be honest I don’t think any of them were his fault. Tonight (Abington) had some good chances on the back burner and he held his ground.
However, the Green Wave found its way onto the scoreboard with 11:55 left in the third period, when Cullen Crocker raced to the right and ripped a heating board to allow Abington to make things 1.
More:Laney Larsen and Sarah Chenette have Cohasset High girls’ basketball back on track
Goal support quickly came to the rescue as two minutes later Cohasset/Hull retook the lead when Luke Dunham scored an unassisted goal.
He’s aggressive. He is fast. Luke’s game is speed,” said O’Donnell. “We have him on open ice and when he attacks with his speed and uses his legs he is one of the better players in the league.
Cohasset/Hull put things aside as John Higgins scored on a rebound in the waning minutes.
Behind a team largely intact from last year’s tournament round, Cohasset/Hull started the season 5-0-2 and had suffered their first loss only on January 18 (3-2 loss to Boston Latin).
If you can start quickly, the kids are excited,” said O’Donnell. “It makes the injuries and the illnesses a little bit easier to deal with. A quick start is essential for everyone, but really essential for us.
Cohasset/Hull will play another South Shore League opponent, Middleboro, on Saturday at 4pm. Both are definitely matches to circle on the calendar.
At the moment we played healthy. We’ve got our whole team and we’ve fixed a lot of shortcomings,” Woodford said. “Tonight we feel it was a letdown. Not only because of the result, because even if we played better and lost, I would consider it more of a productive step forward than a step back. As a team we just had a good talk and were ready to put it behind us and move on to another league foe, Norwell, on Saturday night.
|
Sources
2/ https://www.patriotledger.com/story/sports/high-school/ice-hockey/2023/01/26/cohassethull-boys-hockey-defeats-hockey-to-stay-in-league-title-race/69842787007/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Cohasset/Hull boys hockey beat hockey to stay in league title race
- Neurodegenerative biomarkers may predict neurotoxicity associated with CAR T-cell therapy
- Xi Jinping ready to restore and improve China’s relations with Australia
- Jokowi disburses budget of IDR 32 trillion to repair 8,000 km of damaged roads
- Why an AIDS vaccine is harder to invent than a COVID vaccine
- Judge Leonie Brinkema appointed to oversee US lawsuit against Google
- Zahawi and Johnsons reported that cash grabs prove you can’t trust Tories
- 2023 Australian Open odds, props, women’s semifinal prediction: Azarenka vs. Rybakina picks from tennis expert
- Ingram Micro Announces First Global Cloud and Innovation Summit: May 15-17 in Las Vegas
- Meet Sydni Paige Russell here – Hollywood Life
- Imran Khan calls on Supreme Court Justices to protect fundamental rights of PTI
- Goa Governor Sreedharan Pillai arrested in connection with BBC documentary on Prime Minister Modi’s plot against India