Cohasset/Hull boys hockey beat hockey to stay in league title race

 


ROCKLAND Norwell is the target. Although a combined score of 0-2 against the one-loss Clippers this season, both the Abington and Cohasset/Hull boys’ hockey teams are looking to make up ground in the South Shore League race as best they can.

As Cohasset/Hull senior Matt Mahoney put it: “Every point is crucial. It’s important to get every point you can.

One way to hold on in matches is to follow the lead of the main goalkeepers – which both teams proudly headline in striking seniors Spencer Merrick, from Abington, and Luke Cosentino, from Cohasset/Hull.

As the two teams faced off at the Rockland Ice Rink on Wednesday night, both managed to fend off crucial scoring opportunities, but the Skippers’ rush convincingly won the battle for the numbers to hoist 35 shots on target to come away with a 3-1 victory to claim the season series with Abington jumping the team to second in the standings, four points behind the almighty Norwell (11-1).

It’s quite big,” Cosentino said. “(Abington is) a real rival here. I mean, besides Norwell, they’re probably the best team we’re playing against. It’s good to beat them twice.

Cohasset/Hull goalkeeper Luke Cosentino saves for the third period at Abington's Hunter Grafton during a match on Wednesday 25th January 2023.

Both goalkeepers – especially Merrick during the first two periods – shrugged off one goal-scoring opportunity after another as the teams were left at 0 at the first break and separated by a 1-0 Cohasset/Hull advantage in the second on a deflected goal. one-timer from the point by Robbie Casagrande.

Merrick made 25 saves that night. He is the sole captain of Abington, the reigning winner of last season’s team MVP award and also an All-Scholastic catcher on the baseball diamond, who defensively posted a .313 batting average with 16 RBI without committing a passed ball.

