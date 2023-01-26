Match-fixing scandal threatens to turn snooker’s boom into bust | Corruption news

Match-fixing charges against 10 Chinese snooker players in the biggest corruption scandal to engulf one of the world’s fastest-growing sports have left fans and organizers fearful for the future of the game.

The players, including 2021 Masters champion Yan Bingtao and that year’s UK Championship winner Zhao Xintong, have been suspended as part of an investigation into allegations of the World’s Integrity Unit rigging the outcome of matches for betting. Professional Billiards and Snooker Association (WPBSA).

The revelations have raised questions about the influence of gambling syndicates, often led by organized crime gangs, on a sport with a growing global following.

The rise of snooker, a game invented by British army officers in India in the 1870s, has been largely fueled by a growing interest in the sport in East Asia, particularly China.

Once largely confined to the United Kingdom and Ireland, where it attracted large TV audiences in the 1980s and 1990s, the wider growth of snookers has been driven by the emergence of Asian players, such as James Wattana of Thailand and Ding Junhui of China, whose 2005 China An open victory at the age of 18 set off a Chinese snooker boom.

The sport is now played by more than 120 million people worldwide and attracts 500 million TV viewers. It aims to complete its image transformation from a game played in smoky backstreets by vying for inclusion in the 2028 Olympics.

Snooker underwent a transformation from about the end of 2009 when Barry Hearn took control of the professional game, said Snooker Scene magazine editor Marcus Stead, referring to the businessman who popularized the sport in Britain in the 1980s and those two became WPBSA chairman decades later. .

The game was on the back burner, but there is now much more snooker being played. If you go back to the so-called golden age of snooker in the 1980s, most of the players came from Britain or Canada, or a few from South Africa.

It’s much, much more global now. The sheer number of players in China is absolutely huge. You’ve also had growth in continental Europe and Australia.

While some question whether snooker is open to match fixing due to this growth, sports integrity experts say it is no more at risk than many other sports.

Snooker is not the riskiest or most affected sport, said Tom Mace, director of global operations for integrity services at Sportradar, the sports technology company that monitors betting and worked on the WPBSA investigation.

Due to the magnitude of this current action and the strict zero tolerance approach of the WPBSA where you have suspended 10 players from China, it would appear that snooker is the most risky or affected sport compared to others, but from our perspective that is not the case . the case.

It currently ranks seventh in our all-time list in terms of matches detected by sport. Football, tennis, basketball, table tennis and ice hockey all have more suspicious matches detected. Snooker is not exceptional in terms of the risk of match fixing.

Sportradar’s 2021 annual report on bet corruption and match-fixing recorded 903 suspicious matches in 10 sports across 76 countries, a record in the 17 years it has monitored sport integrity.

The company, which is headquartered in St. Gallen, Switzerland, estimated that these matches generated some 165 million euros ($180 million) in match-fixing bets. As the world’s most popular sport, soccer accounts for 694 suspect matches, or 77 percent of the total, followed by basketball at 62 and tennis at 53.

This means that one in 200 football matches followed by Sportradar in 2021 was suspected of being influenced by match fixing.

The propensity for corruption associated with betting is closely related to gambling associated with a sport. So while snookers risk isn’t as high as some other sports, according to Mace, it has very consistent and very strong global betting coverage, largely due to the fact that it’s popular in places where there’s a well-developed gambling culture. .

As an individual sport, snooker is vulnerable to fixation, as a single player has a greater influence on a match than in team sports. While match fixing is a global phenomenon, Sportradars found that Europe accounted for more than half of fixed matches, there is a perception that Asian snooker players touring far from home are susceptible to criminal approaches.

The 10 players suspended are all young Chinese players, Snooker Scenes Stead said.

They are thousands of miles from home, their English is often not particularly good, they only have each other for company, and they are not led particularly well.

That makes them very vulnerable to being approached by well-connected people from the Chinese criminal fraternity, Stead added.

The implication was that these young Chinese players had been told that there would be unpleasant consequences for themselves and their families if they did not do as they were told.

An independent hearing will evaluate the evidence against the 10 players, who could face a long-term ban from the sport if found guilty.

Meet Mohammad Ikram, Pakistan’s armless snooker sensation. pic.twitter.com/9dsPfPIgoT Al Jazeera English (@AJEnglish) November 29, 2020

There are also concerns about the effect the scandal could have on the sports that follow in its largest market.

Yan Bingtao is currently leading a generation of Chinese players who are said to be the future of the sport so this news comes as quite a disappointment especially for [fans in] China follow and hold these players in high esteem, said Shabnam Younus-Jewell, host of the BBC’s framed podcast.

In China, because snooker is such a huge sport there, they absolutely love it. Kids play it in schools, there will be a real sense of fear about what’s going on there, she added.

This feels like a huge investigation, one of the largest conducted by the WPBSA, and there’s a sense that people have called it a dark day, but it could be more than that. It’s a very difficult and rather dark situation.

Many recognize that the WPBSA has done a lot in recent years to tackle corruption, with clear rules and methods for informing authorities about ways to throw games.

If you are approached you are supposed to notify them via a confidential phone line or email address, and the procedures make it very clear that if you are found guilty you will receive a very long suspension, which will ruin your career, Stead said.

However, the disparity in earnings between those at the top of the sport and those not progressing in tournaments is considered an element that encourages corruption. Of the 130 players on the snookers main tour, less than half earned more than £40,000 ($49,600) in prize money last season, which is used to cover travel and accommodation costs.

For the risk profile, we look at stake coverage versus the wealth of the athletes, how much money players make, Mace said.

In snooker, the top 16 are quite comfortable, but if you look at the prize money distribution and the earnings of the players, once you’re outside the top 16 or top 32, these players don’t make much money.

We live in a dream world, when we think we can exterminate [corruption] fully, there is still a need for more investment on a global scale. It’s on the agenda now and there aren’t many sports that don’t recognize it as something they need to address and invest in, but the money still needs improvement, Mace added.