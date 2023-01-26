Sports
Match-fixing scandal threatens to turn snooker’s boom into bust | Corruption news
Match-fixing charges against 10 Chinese snooker players in the biggest corruption scandal to engulf one of the world’s fastest-growing sports have left fans and organizers fearful for the future of the game.
The players, including 2021 Masters champion Yan Bingtao and that year’s UK Championship winner Zhao Xintong, have been suspended as part of an investigation into allegations of the World’s Integrity Unit rigging the outcome of matches for betting. Professional Billiards and Snooker Association (WPBSA).
The revelations have raised questions about the influence of gambling syndicates, often led by organized crime gangs, on a sport with a growing global following.
The rise of snooker, a game invented by British army officers in India in the 1870s, has been largely fueled by a growing interest in the sport in East Asia, particularly China.
Once largely confined to the United Kingdom and Ireland, where it attracted large TV audiences in the 1980s and 1990s, the wider growth of snookers has been driven by the emergence of Asian players, such as James Wattana of Thailand and Ding Junhui of China, whose 2005 China An open victory at the age of 18 set off a Chinese snooker boom.
The sport is now played by more than 120 million people worldwide and attracts 500 million TV viewers. It aims to complete its image transformation from a game played in smoky backstreets by vying for inclusion in the 2028 Olympics.
Snooker underwent a transformation from about the end of 2009 when Barry Hearn took control of the professional game, said Snooker Scene magazine editor Marcus Stead, referring to the businessman who popularized the sport in Britain in the 1980s and those two became WPBSA chairman decades later. .
The game was on the back burner, but there is now much more snooker being played. If you go back to the so-called golden age of snooker in the 1980s, most of the players came from Britain or Canada, or a few from South Africa.
It’s much, much more global now. The sheer number of players in China is absolutely huge. You’ve also had growth in continental Europe and Australia.
While some question whether snooker is open to match fixing due to this growth, sports integrity experts say it is no more at risk than many other sports.
Snooker is not the riskiest or most affected sport, said Tom Mace, director of global operations for integrity services at Sportradar, the sports technology company that monitors betting and worked on the WPBSA investigation.
Due to the magnitude of this current action and the strict zero tolerance approach of the WPBSA where you have suspended 10 players from China, it would appear that snooker is the most risky or affected sport compared to others, but from our perspective that is not the case . the case.
It currently ranks seventh in our all-time list in terms of matches detected by sport. Football, tennis, basketball, table tennis and ice hockey all have more suspicious matches detected. Snooker is not exceptional in terms of the risk of match fixing.
Sportradar’s 2021 annual report on bet corruption and match-fixing recorded 903 suspicious matches in 10 sports across 76 countries, a record in the 17 years it has monitored sport integrity.
The company, which is headquartered in St. Gallen, Switzerland, estimated that these matches generated some 165 million euros ($180 million) in match-fixing bets. As the world’s most popular sport, soccer accounts for 694 suspect matches, or 77 percent of the total, followed by basketball at 62 and tennis at 53.
This means that one in 200 football matches followed by Sportradar in 2021 was suspected of being influenced by match fixing.
The propensity for corruption associated with betting is closely related to gambling associated with a sport. So while snookers risk isn’t as high as some other sports, according to Mace, it has very consistent and very strong global betting coverage, largely due to the fact that it’s popular in places where there’s a well-developed gambling culture. .
As an individual sport, snooker is vulnerable to fixation, as a single player has a greater influence on a match than in team sports. While match fixing is a global phenomenon, Sportradars found that Europe accounted for more than half of fixed matches, there is a perception that Asian snooker players touring far from home are susceptible to criminal approaches.
The 10 players suspended are all young Chinese players, Snooker Scenes Stead said.
They are thousands of miles from home, their English is often not particularly good, they only have each other for company, and they are not led particularly well.
That makes them very vulnerable to being approached by well-connected people from the Chinese criminal fraternity, Stead added.
The implication was that these young Chinese players had been told that there would be unpleasant consequences for themselves and their families if they did not do as they were told.
An independent hearing will evaluate the evidence against the 10 players, who could face a long-term ban from the sport if found guilty.
Meet Mohammad Ikram, Pakistan’s armless snooker sensation. pic.twitter.com/9dsPfPIgoT
Al Jazeera English (@AJEnglish) November 29, 2020
There are also concerns about the effect the scandal could have on the sports that follow in its largest market.
Yan Bingtao is currently leading a generation of Chinese players who are said to be the future of the sport so this news comes as quite a disappointment especially for [fans in] China follow and hold these players in high esteem, said Shabnam Younus-Jewell, host of the BBC’s framed podcast.
In China, because snooker is such a huge sport there, they absolutely love it. Kids play it in schools, there will be a real sense of fear about what’s going on there, she added.
This feels like a huge investigation, one of the largest conducted by the WPBSA, and there’s a sense that people have called it a dark day, but it could be more than that. It’s a very difficult and rather dark situation.
Many recognize that the WPBSA has done a lot in recent years to tackle corruption, with clear rules and methods for informing authorities about ways to throw games.
If you are approached you are supposed to notify them via a confidential phone line or email address, and the procedures make it very clear that if you are found guilty you will receive a very long suspension, which will ruin your career, Stead said.
However, the disparity in earnings between those at the top of the sport and those not progressing in tournaments is considered an element that encourages corruption. Of the 130 players on the snookers main tour, less than half earned more than £40,000 ($49,600) in prize money last season, which is used to cover travel and accommodation costs.
For the risk profile, we look at stake coverage versus the wealth of the athletes, how much money players make, Mace said.
In snooker, the top 16 are quite comfortable, but if you look at the prize money distribution and the earnings of the players, once you’re outside the top 16 or top 32, these players don’t make much money.
We live in a dream world, when we think we can exterminate [corruption] fully, there is still a need for more investment on a global scale. It’s on the agenda now and there aren’t many sports that don’t recognize it as something they need to address and invest in, but the money still needs improvement, Mace added.
|
Sources
2/ https://www.aljazeera.com/sports/2023/1/26/snooker-match-fixing-chinese-players-suspended
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Box Office ‘Pathaan’: Shah Rukh Khan Delivers Bollywood’s Best Open
- Match-fixing scandal threatens to turn snooker’s boom into bust | Corruption news
- Why Modi and BJP want the BBC documentary to raise heat and dust
- US and Germany to send advanced tanks to aid Ukraine’s war effort
- Spotlighting the first projects to implement the New European Innovation Agenda
- Study finds more young people use e-cigarettes soon after waking up – Cleveland Clinic Newsroom
- 4.2-magnitude earthquake strikes off Malibu coast, USGS says – Yahoo News
- Autism rates have tripled. Is it more common or are we better at diagnosing it?
- Imran says nation looks to SC for justice
- St. Louis Life Sciences Sector: Building on Legacy
- Cohasset/Hull boys hockey beat hockey to stay in league title race
- Neurodegenerative biomarkers may predict neurotoxicity associated with CAR T-cell therapy