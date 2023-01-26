Sports
How busy schedules affect modern cricketers
PICTURE: England Test captain Ben Stokes was forced to withdraw from ODIs last year because he could not continue to give his best in all formats. Photo: Cameron Spencer/Getty Images
South Africa’s Ab de Villiers feels it is becoming increasingly difficult to keep players “inspired” for all three formats amid the heavy schedule, creating an urgent need for cricket boards and cricketers to communicate honestly about the favored formats of the latter.
The 38-year-old, who shocked the cricket world with his international retirement in 2018, said his playing career too could have been managed better. Three years later he retired from all forms of cricket.
He left the game to spend more time with family, something that has become a luxury for a modern cricketer of all sizes. Given the ever-crowded international calendar and the explosion of T20 competitions around the world, it has become impossible to play all three formats without taking regular breaks in between.
England Test captain Ben Stokes had to retire from ODIs last year as he could not continue to give his best in all formats.
“That’s a tough question,” De Villiers said MOT when asked about the need to choose formats in the midst of relentless planning.
“Because I don’t want to be the guy who just says give up a few formats. And again, keeping the players inspired to play all formats of the game for their country is currently a global cricket issue.”
De Villiers believes players’ careers can be extended if they are clear about their ambitions for different formats. He also expects the cricket boards to communicate clearly to the players about where they stand in their scheme of things.
“But I do think there is room with the different boards around the world to locate players, to have community discussions and communication early in players’ careers, to understand what they want to achieve, firstly, and secondly second, where they fit in. regarding the cricket in their own country to represent the country internationally.
“But also to be happy to play leagues around the world. And to gain experience, it’s invaluable. We talked about it before, players like SKY (Suryakumar), Dewald Brevis and myself, the way we’ve taken our games to the next level, largely because of these competitions.
“So ultimately that’s what we want to achieve. If it’s not achievable. And if there’s a clear sign that a player might be a little weak in a certain format, or maybe not as inspired to hit milestones to be a long way to go in one or two formats, then yes, but that communication has to happen.
“And I think throughout my career communication could have been better from my side, but also from Cricket South Africa’s side to make sure we plan accordingly. So it comes down to communication,” said ‘Mr.360’ .
De Villiers is part of the SA20 commentary panel. The inaugural competition has taken an eight-day break to accommodate the ODI series between hosts South Africa and England, highlighting the scheduling challenges boards face.
“I don’t think it’s (pause) ideal to be honest. So hard to get the schedule right and keep everyone happy. We want countries to compete against each other. It’s the ultimate form of viewers, but with all these leagues the excitement is there and it is financially healthy.
“It’s very difficult for the ICC and everyone to make sure the planning benefits everyone. I honestly don’t know what the answer is,” de Villiers said.
‘Doubt we will ever see Indian players in overseas competitions’
The BCCI does not allow Indian players to participate in overseas T20 competitions and this will not change for the foreseeable future. De Villiers sees much merit in BCCI’s position.
“I would love to see it happen, but you don’t see Indian players being released for competitions around the world. So I don’t know if that will ever change. And rightly so. I mean, the BCCI has a very clear plan with the players, they want to win World Cups.
“They want to make sure the players get the attention they need and of course there’s no better league than the IPL. Once some leagues knock on their door you never know,” he added.
