What a rush: Rapid City’s hockey team visits the ranch and learns about ag

Baby calves were the hit of the field trip as players and office workers from the Rush hockey team hit Mt. Visited Rushmore Angus Ranch on January 9. courtesy of Kayleigh Schmidt, Dir. From social and creative content to the Rapid City Rush. Kayleigh Schmidt, Rapid City Rush | Courteous photos

rush2-hockey-tsln-2023

The Rapid City Rush hockey team went on a field trip on January 9.

They went to Mount Rushmore Angus Ranch near Rapid City to find out how beef is raised.

The Rapid City Rush hockey team and office workers visited Mt. Rushmore Angus on January 9. Photo courtesy of Kayleigh Schmidt, Dir. From social and creative content to the Rapid City Rush.

Rush-5

And they had a lot of fun.

It’s all thanks to a partnership that began three years ago between the Western Legacy Foundation (WLF) and the Rapid City Rush, a hockey team that is the minor subsidiary of the Calgary Flames NHL franchise.

When Lynn Husman, president of the foundation, and Tif Robertson, vice president, approached Jared Reid, manager of the Rush, three years ago about collaborating on events, Reid was all in.

They have since held a Rodeo and Ag Night, this year on January 21, at a Rush hockey game, with proceeds from the Rush jersey auction going to the WLF. And answered the Rush by attending the WLFs golf tournament and other events.

But this year Reid came up with a crazy idea: take the players and office staff to a ranch to see how cattle were raised.

So the group went to the Mt. Rushmore Angus and ranch manager David Uhrig visited, where they learned about calving, feed, vaccinations and more.

The highlight of the trip was the calves. When two day-old baby calves were brought out, “the players nearly smothered them,” Husman laughed, eager to touch them.

Cell phone cameras came out with the calves, Reid said. They streamed in and everyone took out their phones. It was all over social media.

Hockey players from around the world recently visited Mt. Rushmore Angus Ranch. The ranch trip was part of a collaboration between the Rapid City Rush and the Western Legacy Foundation.

rush3-hockey-tsln-2023

The players, who range in age from 21 to 33, have no agricultural background, Reid said. Most are from Canada; the others are from Russia, Sweden, Minnesota, Indiana, New York, Washington and other states.

Reid himself is a Detroit city boy, who got his first taste of rodeo and ag through former bareback rider Scott Montague, a season ticket holder with the Rush.

It was important to him that players and office workers could see where their food came from.

Players and staff got to see all it takes to run a ranch and how (farmers) make a living, and what (ag) means to the state of South Dakota, he said.

The visitors got a real education by touring the ranch in their Nike Jordan sneakers, Reid said wide-eyed as Uhrig explained the difference between a bull and a bull.

They had no idea what they were getting into, Reid said. We spent a few hours there. They asked questions and wanted to know more.

Before the visit ended, the players hoped to attend surf and even asked if they wanted to work on the farm this summer.

It was a good way to emphasize the importance of agriculture, Husman said.

Many of them had never touched a cow, he said. He asked them, before the ranch tour, did they think their meat came from the grocery store, and many of them shook their heads, yes.

The WLF strives to organize trips like this one, Robertson said. This is why we advocate, to educate them about agriculture, how important it is, that it is the number one industry in South Dakota, why the Black Hills Stock Show is important, why beef is important, and the general aspect of agriculture. They don’t know. They are in a hockey world.

The Rush players and staff will attend the Back When They Bucked saddle bronc riding in Deadwood on May 28.

These kinds of activities are good recruiting tools for the Rush, Reid said. You think of Rapid City and you think of long harsh winters. But no, this is the place to be (for hockey players). It’s a good culture and the team takes care of you and does good things for you.

The trip was a very eye-opening experience for these guys, Reid said. They were super grateful for it.

Said Reid: They’re still not shutting up about it.

Baby calves were the hit of the field trip as players and office workers from the Rush hockey team hit Mt. Visited Rushmore Angus Ranch on January 9. courtesy of Kayleigh Schmidt, Dir. From social and creative content to the Rapid City Rush. Kayleigh Schmidt, Rapid City Rush | Courteous photos

rush2-hockey-tsln-2023