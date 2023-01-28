Middleton high school football program under investigation after harassment complaint; coach resigns | Top stories





MIDDLETON, Wis. — The Middleton-Cross Plains School District is working with local law enforcement to investigate allegations of harassment from the district’s high school football program. District spokesman Shannon Valladolid said in a statement to News 3 Now that the district could not share any further information about the nature of the allegations or who was involved due to “the circumstances of this case”. She also confirmed that head football coach and business teacher Jason Pertzborn has resigned “for personal reasons,” adding that the district would not comment further on his firing. It remains unclear whether Pertzborn resigned over the allegations. His resignation was included in a list of personnel changes at a special school board meeting Thursday night. In a letter sent Friday morning to families with students in the football program, county officials said they received information about some sort of alleged harassment within the football team just over a week ago. The district has since been working with the Middleton Police Department to investigate further. “As always the case, we take any allegations seriously and are committed to following proper protocols and procedures involved in the investigation,” the district’s statement read in part. According to the letter, district officials will be contacting students and staff in the coming weeks to learn more. District leaders also asked parents to talk to their students to encourage them to share information that could help with the investigation. In a statement shared Friday afternoon, Middleton police said they are investigating whether or not the incident involved criminal offenses, though they did not provide further information on the nature of the allegations. As of 2 p.m. Friday, no arrests had been made. Read the district’s full statement to News 3 Now below: “We are investigating allegations of student-to-student behavior within our football program. As always, we take any allegations seriously and are committed to following proper protocols and procedures for investigation. We’re working with the Middleton Police Department. Due to the circumstances of this case and the ongoing investigation, we are unable to comment further on the specific allegations or individuals involved.” COPYRIGHT 2023 BY CHANNEL 3000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, TRANSMITTED, REWRITE OR REDISTRIBUTED.

