Wildcats set new standards with record breaking evening – UK Athletics

LEXINGTON, Ky. The No. 10 Kentucky Gymnastics team blasted its previous all-time total scoring record Friday night at Memorial Coliseum with a 197.825 against No. 13 Alabama (197.375).

The Wildcats’ previous all-time record of 197,750 was set in the second round of the Auburn Regional last season. The UK’s highest home score of 197.650 was achieved on the final home game of 2022, where the Cats celebrated senior night with a victory over Michigan State.

The whole night was about keep fighting, keep fighting, Garrison said. Sometimes when things don’t go your way for whatever reason, you can start to disappoint.

Senior Raena Worley was the top all-around gymnast of the competition with a total of 39.675. She won the title for the third time in four encounters so far this season, and 15e time in her collegiate career.

In front of 3,009 British gymnastics enthusiasts, the Cats competed in Olympic order, which began with vault. Junior Isabella Magnelli was the leading scorer on the apparatus with a 9.925. The high mark tied her current season and career records. Sophomore Makenzie Wilson set another season high with a 9.850, while freshman Bridget Bourque made her Kentucky debut with a 9.825. Worley also matched her season high with a 9,850. Alongside Jillian Procasky’s 9.825 and Arianna Patterson’s 9.875 combined for a jump total of 49.325. The aggregate total for the apparatus, combined with the subsequent event total of 49,500, tied for the third-highest number of jumps and bars in program history. The jump total was also the highest of the 2023 season so far.

On the uneven bars, Shealyn Luksik was the top performer for Kentucky with a stunning 9.950-worthy performance. The seniors’ routine included a grand opening, a double-layout dismount that was completed with a cane. Her score set her a new record for both her collegiate career and the 2023 campaign. Fellow senior, Kaitlin Deguzman, set the tone for Luksik as the routine was followed by DeGuzman’s 9,925 performance setting her own career and season records. Worley finished the event with a 9.925 and her own season-high. With Bailey Bunn’s tie of 9,850 and Hailey Davis’s 9,850, Kentucky tied for the third highest score.

The Wildcats began to build momentum in the third rotation of the balance beam. Magnelli shined again with a new career and season best of 9,975. As the anchor of the ball lineup, she surpassed her personal best of 9.925, set last week in Georgia, with a near-perfect routine. As the scores on the event started to pile up, Magnelli was set up perfectly by Luksik’s opening performance of 9.800, Procasky’s 9.900, Bunns 9.825 and Worley’s 9.950. Once again, records were set for the Cats as the events 49,450 total tied for the third-best in program history, set a new bars and beam combination record of 98,950, and the highest-ever total for vault, bars, and beam of 148,275.

Last but not least, it was time to take home the floor exercise victory. Wilson made her collegiate debut on floor, earning her a 9.875. Patterson followed suit with a 9.875 of her own, tying her career best and setting a new standard for her fifth season. Magnelli continued to hit high marks with a 9,900 on the final rotation. Davis rocked the house with a 9,950-worthy routine that tied her career best and set a new high for 2023. With a chance to set a new program high, Worley anchored the event. She needed just 9,900 for the event and closed it out with a performance of 9,950, crushing the all-time best home and best of the schedule.

“The message was, we would keep fighting,” Garrison said. If we were five-tenths higher, if we were three-tenths lower, we would keep fighting. The message was to keep fighting, and they did all night.

Kentucky’s record night was the first meeting of the season at Memorial Coliseum and the second home meeting of the year. The Wildcats will travel to Columbia, Missouri this Friday to face the Tigers before returning to Memorial for the next two weeks.

