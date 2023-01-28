Why Alabama Coach Nick Saban Visited Lake Cormorant HS





Kamarion Franklin has been a hot prospect this past week. Alabama’s Nick Saban, Tennessee’s Josh Heupel, and Ole Misss Lane Kiffin were just a few of more than 30 coaches who stopped by Lake Cormorant this past week to pitch to Franklin, the No. 1 defensive lineman recruit in Mississippi and the No. 5 prospect in the class of 2024. It felt good to know that a coach like Nick Saban, who is a very good coach and is known, is good to know that Alabama has an interest in me, said Franklin, a six-foot defensive lineman. ALABAMA FOOTBALL RECRUIT:Meet Kamarion Franklin, the #1 college football prospect in Mississippi for Class of 2024 2022 ALL METRO FOOTBALL TEAM:Meet The Commercial Appeal’s All-Metro high school football team for 2022 Last Wednesday was Saban’s first trip to Lake Cormorant. Alabama offered Franklin a five-star candidate more than a year ago. Coach Saban just passed by the school and informed (Franklin) that they were going to recruit him all-in, Lake Cormorant football coach Nick Nester said. Franklin had 73 tackles, 22 tackles for loss, and a school-record 17 sacks during his record-breaking junior season with the Gators. Since the end of his junior season, Franklin has been busy recruiting. In addition to having visitors this week, he also had a college visit Thursday with Arkansas. It’s good to know that I’m wanted by many different programs, Franklin said. It’s good that I have options. On Christmas Eve, he announced his top 10: Texas, Alabama, Texas A&M, Miami, Mississippi State, Tennessee, Ole Miss, South Carolina, Florida State and Michigan. But that could change before he makes his commitment next season, he said. I feel like the top 10 I had, I released it a little bit too early, Franklin said. My application is still open. Reach Wynston Wilcoxat[email protected]and on Twitter@wynstonw__.

