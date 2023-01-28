As geopolitics swirl around tennis, Aryna Sabalenka wins the Australian Open under a neutral flag





Aryna Sabalenka of Belarus celebrates after defeating Elena Rybakina of Kazakhstan in the women’s … [+] singles final at the Australian Open tennis championship in Melbourne, Australia, Saturday, January 28, 2023. (AP Photo/Mark Baker) Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved As geopolitics swirled around tennis, Aryna Sabalenka became the first player to win a Grand Slam singles title while playing under a neutral flag. Sabalenka, a 24-year-old native of Belarus who has dramatically improved her serve over the past year, defeated Wimbledon champion Elena Rybakina 4-6, 6-3, 6-4 to capture her first Slam in a wildly entertaining Australian Open Final. After Rybakina, who was born in Moscow but now plays for Kazakhstan, sailed a forehand long on Sabalenka’s fourth match point, Sabalenka collapsed on her back on the court, dropped her racket and covered her face with her hands as she sobbed tears of joy. Thank you so much for the great atmosphere, Sabalenka said to the crowd after receiving the trophy from Billie Jean King, who she thanked for everything she has done for the competition. It was fun playing for you, thank you very much. She will take home about $2 million for winning her first major title after losing in three previous semifinals. Aryna Sabalenka holds the Daphne Akhurst Memorial Trophy in the air after defeating Elena Rybakina of … [+] Kazakhstan in the women’s singles final at the Australian Open tennis championship in Melbourne, Australia, Saturday, January 28, 2023. (AP Photo/Dita Alangkara) Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved < position="inread" progressive="" ad-id="article-0-inread" aria-hidden="true" role="presentation"/> Because Belarus supports Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, the Australian Open said Russian and Belarusian players could not compete under their country’s flag or name, and instead had white flags next to their names. Players from both countries were banned from Wimbledon last year and The All-England Club has yet to announce its 2023 policy. Tennis legends King and John McEnroe, among others, are calling for Wimbledon to allow players from both countries to participate. It’s really terrible because no one supports the war, no one, Sabalenka told Australian newspaper The Age late December. The Wimbledon ban didn’t change the political situation, and that’s the sad thing about it, Sabalenka said. She added that playing under a neutral flag in Melbourne makes her feel like she’s coming out of nowhere. Playing in her first major final, Sabalenka muscled her way to break for 4-3 in the final set, earning the break with a powerful overhead smash from the baseline. She then held serve for a 5-3 with an ace wide. After Rybakina continued to serve for 4-5, Sabalenka missed her first three match points before finally converting the fourth. Kazakhstan’s Elena Rybakina makes a backhand return to Belarus’ Aryna Sabalenka in the women’s singles … [+] singles final at the Australian Open tennis championship in Melbourne, Australia, Saturday, January 28, 2023. (AP Photo/Dita Alangkara) Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved Rybakina had defeated five seed on her way to the final, including world No. 1 Iga Swiatek, who won the French Open and the US Open the previous year. She congratulated Sabalenka on joining the Grand Slam club. Good luck in the rest of the season, hopefully many more fights will follow, said Rybakina. Sabalenka’s serve, once a vulnerable part of her game that averaged 15 double faults per game last year, is now a strength. She hit 17 aces against 7 double faults and won 72% of the points on her first serve. I’ve done a lot, Sabalenka recently said of her serve. I worked so hard. Even when my service was disastrous, how do you say? I worked a lot on my service. I kept trying, kept believing, kept changing. And now she is a great champion, and more may follow. I have no doubt she’s going to win more majors, ESPN’s Mary Jo Fernandez said on the air.

