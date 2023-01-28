Sports
FINAL: No. 2 Minnesota defeats Michigan State hockey on the road in an 8-0 shutout
As it traveled to Minneapolis, Michigan State hockey, it was looking for redemption against No. 2 Minnesota after a sweep debacle on its home ice to the Golden Gophers in December. Instead, the Spartans experienced nothing but deja vu, unable to keep up with Minnesota’s talented roster brimming with NHL prospects.
The Gophers defeated MSU in an 8-0 shutout, ending the Spartans program losing streak versus minnesota to
Before MSU even had time to adjust to the Olympic-sized rink at the 3M Arena in Mariucci, freshman forward Logan Koley scored his 13th goal of the year, with just nine seconds takenf the clock.
The Spartans got a bit of a defensive break with junior defender Nash Nienhuis back in the lineup after being out since Dec. 27.
Freshmen forward Jimmy Snuggerud put Minnesota up 2-0 at 4:47 in the first. With the goal, Snuggerud tied his father, Dave, in goals during their freshman season with the Golden Gophers.
Snuggerud had a chance to score a third goal for the Gophers before the end of the first inning, but was blocked by second-year defenseman David Gucciardi ruined his chances.
Minnesota controlled the shots on target 9-7 as MSU dominated the confrontations 19-7 in the ffirst period.
As with the first series of the season between the teams, in December, both MSU and Minnesota skated through the first period without a single penalty on either side of the ice.
Freshmen forward Connor Kurt extended Minnesota’s lead to 3–0 at 7:36 of the second and scored one of the Gophers’ three goals in the first halfever.
Finally, at 12:03 in the second period, Nienhuis was called on a slashing call, handing the Spartans the first penalty of the series on the year.
Less than a minute later, Cooley was called for interference, forcing the teams to skate four-on-four. Neither team was able to convert on the power game.
In the last four minutes of the second, sophomore forward Matthew Knees and junior defender Mike Koster scored their own goals, giving Minnesota a 5-0 lead heading into the second break.
Post graduate student goaltender Dylan St Cyr conceded three goals in the second period, junior goaltender Pier Charlesson made his way onto the ice to man the net for the Spartans in the final 20 minuteses of playing.
MSU had no answers for Minnesota’s dominant performance in the third, as a senior defenseman Jackson LaCombe scored a power play goal to put the Gophers ahead 6–0 after three minutes.
The misery did not end there for the Spartans, as the home side scored two more goals in the last 15 minutes of the match. Minnesota’s seventh goal was scored from behind the net by sophomore forward Aaron Hughen. The nail in the coffin was from freshman forward Garrett Pinoniemiwhich also happens to be his first clegal purpose.
By giving up two power play goals, MSU has now allowed an opponent to score on the man advantage in the last eight games.
As MSU pulled in its starting goalie, Gopher senior goaltender Just close got his fifth shutout of the season, with 21 saves on the night.
The Spartans will have a chance to regroup and redeem themselves as they return to 3M Arena for a rematch with the Gophers Saturday at 5 p.m
