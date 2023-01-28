Minnesota Wild News: Fight Night in St. Paul





Last night a hockey game was played between the Minnesota Wild and Philadelphia flyersbut we don’t really care about that right now. Yes, yes, we got to see Matt Boldy score a few goals at home and it was a nice sight to see, but in the first period we were on the edge of our seats. First, the two heavyweights known as Ryan Reaves and Nic Deslauriers faced each other. It wasn’t the fireworks show many would expect with these two infamous fighters taking part in it. But after lining up and the crowd waiting with bated breath for the first punch, Reaves got Deslauriers into a stranglehold and landed the stronger collection of the blows exchanged. After the two strongmen went to the penalty area, it was only 15 seconds before another fight erupted. Then the puck barely dropped and Marcus Foligno went into it with Zack MacEwen. Only 16 seconds on the game clock passed and three fights took place. How wonderful to look at. That’s wild Kirill Kaprizov isn’t currently carrying a letter, but he’s definitely playing himself into considering doing so. [10K Rinks]

What is GM Bill Guerin thinking about the trade deadline? Which Wild players are available and who are untouchable? Some answers are here. [The Athletic] From the path… NESN transmitter and Boston Bruins fan Jack Edwards made some pretty bad comments about it Tampa Bay LightningPatrick Maroon earlier this season. Well, before the two teams faced off again, Edwards apologized to Maroon in the locker room, who didn’t really have it. [Yahoo Sports]

The Vancouver Canucks re-signed yesterday pending free agent Andrei Kuzmenko to a two-year, $11 million contract. So why did they do that? [Sportsnet]

